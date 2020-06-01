St. Helena police chief condemns police killing of Minneapolis man amid nationwide unrest

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-433-5056 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The black man whose death at the hands of Minneapolis police has sparked nationwide protests “did not need to die,” St. Helena Police Chief Chris Hartley said in a statement condemning the incident and calling for protests to remain peaceful.

“In the wake of the tragic loss of life in Minneapolis this past week, these peace officers damaged the trust in the nation’s law enforcement agencies,” Hartley said in a statement issued Saturday. “The role of peace officers is to protect and serve the citizens of their community. What we saw in the video was a man in distress crying for help. Mr. George Floyd did not need to die.

“As peace officers, we are held to a higher standard, and rightfully so. This incident is not consistent with the mission and goals of our profession. Unfortunately, the act of these officers reverberates throughout the entire law enforcement community.

“We are seeing riots and looting in cities across our nation and we must understand the frustration and anger after an incident of this magnitude, but we ask that if you gather as a community, that you gather in peaceful protests and denounce the destruction of private property and local businesses.