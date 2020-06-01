St. Helena police chief condemns police killing of Minneapolis man amid nationwide unrest

The black man whose death at the hands of Minneapolis police has sparked nationwide protests “did not need to die,” St. Helena Police Chief Chris Hartley said in a statement condemning the incident and calling for protests to remain peaceful.
“In the wake of the tragic loss of life in Minneapolis this past week, these peace officers damaged the trust in the nation’s law enforcement agencies,” Hartley said in a statement issued Saturday. “The role of peace officers is to protect and serve the citizens of their community. What we saw in the video was a man in distress crying for help. Mr. George Floyd did not need to die.
“As peace officers, we are held to a higher standard, and rightfully so. This incident is not consistent with the mission and goals of our profession. Unfortunately, the act of these officers reverberates throughout the entire law enforcement community.
“We are seeing riots and looting in cities across our nation and we must understand the frustration and anger after an incident of this magnitude, but we ask that if you gather as a community, that you gather in peaceful protests and denounce the destruction of private property and local businesses.
“The Saint Helena Police Department joins with the Peace Officers Research Association of California (PORAC) in offering its deepest condolences to the family and friends of Mr. George Floyd.”
Mayor Geoff Ellsworth also urged calm in a statement issued Sunday night via social media.
“As unrest is evident around the country, this is a time for those in St. Helena and Napa County to be strong and calm together, whatever our background or ethnicity,” Ellsworth said. “I want our communities here to remain an example for all of how we remain united in peace, and united in our commitment to each other.
“We must continue to urge calm and balance with the hope of turning these challenging days into an opportunity for a more peaceful and just future for all people in our country, in Napa County and in the town of St. Helena. These events challenge us to commit locally to practices dedicated to exercising the highest standards of equality and the fostering of peace and non-violence.”
