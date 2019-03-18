The Spring Street speedway, the Allyn Avenue bypass, and the keep-it-rolling California stoppers at Oak and Adams – when it comes to traffic complaints, every St. Helena neighborhood has a story to tell.
Interim Police Chief Tim Foley wants to hear those stories as he collects input on what he calls a comprehensive traffic plan for St. Helena, he announced Monday during his monthly “A Cup with a Cop” at the Napa Valley Coffee Roasting Company.
Foley envisions a plan that will bring together traffic concerns throughout the city and show how the city plans to address them.
The city has already reduced speed limits from 25 mph to 15 mph in school zones when students are present. Striping, speed bumps and improved crosswalks were a few of the other ideas that came up during Monday’s informal get-together.
Foley also talked about performing “pedestrian stings” where plainclothes officers enter a crosswalk and observe which drivers yield to them.
Foley said he plans to hold public workshops and meet with service clubs and community groups. If you want Foley to talk to your group, contact him at 967-2850 or tfoley@cityofsthelena.org.