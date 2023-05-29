Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The St. Helena Police Department received a Distinguished Silver Medal Award for Excellence in Policy Management from Lexipol, a comprehensive risk management solution for public safety and local government agencies.

The award was presented to St. Helena Police Chief Chris Hartley during the annual California Intergovernmental Risk Authority Conference that was held in Sacramento in April.

According to a statement from the city, the award “recognizes the dedication of Chief Hartley and the entire team at the St. Helena Police Department that invested countless hours in rewriting and updating our policies to align with current trends in law enforcement and new legislation.”

"We are extremely proud of our department for this remarkable accomplishment," Hartley said. "This award reflects the collaborative spirit and dedication of our team. It is a testament to our commitment to stay ahead of the curve, adapt to changing times and ensure that our policies are in line with best practices in law enforcement as we seek to serve and protect the St. Helena community."

“This award is a testament to the city of St. Helena Police Department and its commitment to providing a safe and secure environment for all residents and visitors,” said City Manager Anil Comelo. “This shows how the police department and each of our other departments strive to provide excellent service to the community in ways both seen and unseen.”

