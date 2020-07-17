St. Helena Police Department bans ‘carotid control holds’

In some cases, St. Helena officers are trained more frequently than required by state law. For example, officers undergo training in firearms four times a year instead of the one required by the state.

St. Helena officers also undergo training in topics that are not legally mandated at all, such as de-escalation, dealing with mentally disabled people in crisis and – starting next year – LGBTQ issues.

Hartley, who issued a statement strongly condemning the killing of Floyd, invited public comments about the department’s policies and pledged to participate in an ongoing review of the department that could include a community survey. He encouraged people to email shpd@cityofsthelena.org, an address accessible only to Hartley and members of the council.

Since 2005, there has been only one use-of-force complaint lodged against a St. Helena officer, Hartley said. That complaint, lodged by a fellow officer in 2006, was investigated and determined to be unfounded by Hartley himself.