Members of the St. Helena Police Department have settled into their new quarters at the Napa Valley College Upper Valley Campus.

Or at least most of them have. St. Helena dispatchers will be working out of the Calistoga Police Department for the foreseeable future — just one last logistical hurdle for a department that’s been looking for a suitable home for decades and finally seems to have found it.

“It’s new, it’s clean, more inviting,” Chief Chris Hartley said recently as he gave the Star a tour of the new police station, located next to the new City Hall on College Avenue.

The college space represents a significant step up from the former police station at Main and Pine, which was notorious for its leaky roof, cramped offices, and slanted floor that had forced members of the department to take time off to recover from painful falls.

The new police station offers abundant natural light — albeit through bulletproof windows — adequate meeting space, and separate locker rooms for men and woman, which the old police station lacked.

There’s a spacious room for dispatchers too, although the dispatchers themselves are still in Calistoga. They can’t move into the new police station until it has a redundant power source.

“When there’s a (Public Safety Power Shutoff) or a power outage, this quadrant of the city is the first one to go dark,” Hartley said. “Without redundant power, (dispatchers’) computers would shut down, the 911 system would be interrupted, and we just can’t have that.”

The city applied for a grant for a new generator, but it’s been waiting for more than two years to find out whether the grant will be awarded. Hartley said it can take up to three years, so he hopes to get word within the next six months.

If the city does get the grant, there will be one more logistical challenge: Due to strict state laws governing school construction, the backup generator will have to be strong enough to power the whole building, not just the police station.

All of the generators that are that strong are on back order with a three-year wait, Hartley said. That means it’s likely to be years before dispatch can return to St. Helena.

A better space

Generator aside, the new police station is more secure than the old one. Surveillance cameras feed live footage to the dispatch workstation and to Hartley’s desk. Unlike the cameras at the old department, these can record and retain footage for up to a year.

The new men’s and women’s locker rooms are in modular buildings, “but they’re still a thousand times better than what we had,” with showers and bathroom stalls, Hartley said.

There’s a briefing room, an evidence bay, an outdoor barbecue and picnic area, and plenty of office space.

“Each office now houses a little more of our own personalities,” Hartley said.

One of those offices belongs to Lt. Justin Tharp, a 21-year veteran of the department who’s now in Quantico, Virginia, participating in the FBI Training Academy, an advanced law enforcement course. The last two St. Helena officers who completed the course went on to become chief.

Tharp is a success story for a department that has tended to be a training ground for rookie officers who eventually move on to better-paying agencies.

While the new police station won’t hurt recruitment and retention, what will really help is money, Hartley said.

Sure enough, last week the city announced salary increases of 19.4% for police officers and 14.8% for sergeants, a move clearly aimed at keeping officers happy and attracting new ones. The new salaries “are at least in the ballpark” of those offered by other agencies, Hartley said.

Lean staffing

Hartley recently gave a conditional offer to a dispatcher. Another two potential officers are in the pipeline, but they’ll have to go through a police academy first.

Hartley said he, other local police chiefs and the county sheriff are talking to Napa Valley College about restarting its police academy, but they haven’t agreed on a curriculum.

The two potential new officers would fill existing openings. The city hasn’t created any new police officer positions, and Hartley said today’s staffing level “is the lowest it’s ever been.”

Two officers are out on maternity or medical leave, leaving eight sworn officers. On a given day the department needs three officers (counting Hartley) for day shift and two officers for night shift. That’s eight people to fill five 12-hour shifts every day.

Hartley said the lean staffing forces his officers to accumulate a lot of overtime, which leads to fatigue and burnout.

“If you have fatigued, not-fresh officers on the streets, they’re not going to be proactive and looking for things to do. They’re going to be reactive,” Hartley said. “And what’s their reaction time going to be when they’ve worked 70 hours in a one-week period? And how does that affect their family life?”

For the first time in his career, Hartley has found himself turning down requests from the community “because we just don’t have the bodies.”

The department still knows how to put on a good time though. It held its annual National Night Out on Tuesday at the new City Hall/police station, bringing scores of families to interact with police officers and firefighters and enjoy carnival-type games.

