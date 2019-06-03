The St. Helena Police Department warns that its phone number is involved in a phone spoofing scam.
Community members have received a phone call with the caller ID displaying the department’s main phone number, 707-967-2850. The callers identify themselves as St. Helena police officers and request a Social Security number and payment information.
The police department warns the public to be vigilant and not give out sensitive information to unknown callers over the phone. If you receive a phone call from the police department and question its authenticity, hang up and call 707-967-2850 or stop by the police station at 1480 Main St.