St. Helena Police dispatch began co-locating with Calistoga Police dispatch in Calistoga on Monday morning, as the St. Helena Police Department prepares to move to 1088 College Ave.

According to a statement from the city, the changes will not disrupt the department’s ability to respond to emergencies or other requests for service. All telephone numbers, including 911 and the non-emergency number 707-967-2850, will remain unchanged.

The current St. Helena Police office and service window at 1480 Main St. will remain open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday until Friday, May 12. As of Monday, May 15, the old service window will not be available. The new service window and office will reopen at its new location at 1088 College Ave. on Tuesday, May 16. The hours will remain Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“We extend our gratitude to the city of Calistoga for their willingness to host the city of St. Helena dispatchers," St. Helena Mayor Paul Dohring said. "We are pleased that our long tradition of good neighborly relations continues to be strong.”

“The cities of Calistoga and St. Helena have enjoyed a long and mutually beneficial history of cooperation on public safety matters, and our City Council is happy to assist our neighbors to the south," Calistoga Police Chief Mitchell Celaya said.

St. Helena Police Chief Chris Hartley agreed and said he is grateful to Celaya for his collaboration and assistance in the preparatory work that has gone into ensuring that the Calistoga facility has the equipment, software and connectivity to seamlessly provide services to the St. Helena community.

“Our new City Hall location and service window will allow us to more efficiently and effectively meet the needs of the community we serve and protect every day," Hartley said. "The space provides additional parking, a more welcoming atmosphere.”

