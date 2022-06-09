St. Helena police identify suspect, seize vehicle in connection with May 24 hit-and-run

St. Helena police say they have identified a suspect and seized a vehicle in connection with the May 24 hit-and-run that injured St. Helena Star freelance sportswriter Garrett Whitt.

"Officers have identified, located, and seized the suspect vehicle," according to a press release issued Thursday by the City of St. Helena. "A Napa County resident has been identified as the suspect and driver of the involved vehicle."

The suspect, a senior citizen, has not been arrested due to the ongoing investigation, according to Sgt. Steve Peterson. The vehicle will be processed for evidence by the California Highway Patrol's Multidisciplinary Accident Investigation Team (MAIT), Peterson said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the St. Helena Police Department at 967-2850.

Whitt, who has cerebral palsy, was returning home from a Saints softball game in his motorized wheelchair just after 9 p.m. May 24 when a vehicle struck him in the crosswalk at Main and Spring streets.

Whitt broke his tibia and fibula and was airlifted to Queen of the Valley Medical Center in Napa. Friends say Whitt is in good spirits but faces a long and difficult recovery.

A GoFundMe campaign has raised $29,000 to help Whitt buy a new motorized wheelchair and cover the cost of in-home care and physical therapy.

Police released a surveillance photo May 26 of the Toyota Camry they said struck Whitt before leaving the scene.

You can reach Jesse Duarte at (707) 967-6803 or jduarte@sthelenastar.com.

