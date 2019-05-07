Tuesday, April 30
1902 -- A business owner requested extra patrol on Money Way during a tent sale on Friday and Saturday.
Wednesday, May 1
0857 -- Report of a brown poodle running loose on Crinella Drive. It went back home before police arrived.
1213 -- A bottle of medication was stolen from a Hunt Avenue business three or four days ago.
1305 -- A person received a scam phone call. Police remind citizens not to give out their personal information over the phone, and to block suspicious numbers.
2236 -- Police responded to a three-car accident near Madrona Avenue and Spring Mountain Road.
2259 -- Someone reported feeling an earthquake.
Thursday, May 2
0013 -- PG&E replaced power lines along the 2300 block of Madrona Avenue. Power was scheduled to be restored to the homes west of Spring Mountain Road by 6 a.m.
0654 -- Medical aid for a woman feeling dizzy and light-headed on Boyson Lane.
0819 -- Report of cars speeding in a school zone at the Valley View bridge.
1143 -- Report of cars coasting through the stop signs at Oak/Mitchell.
1203 -- A person asked police to keep an eye on the crosswalk at Charter Oak Avenue because drivers were failing to stop for pedestrians, especially around 10 a.m. and from 3:45 to 4:45 p.m.
1815 -- A car was reported stolen two weeks ago in San Francisco.
2329 -- A black and tan dog with a blue flashing light on its collar was running loose near Main Street. It was last seen running behind the post office.
Friday, May 3
0252 -- Medical aid for a woman having a seizure on Kearney Street.
0732 -- Report of construction work starting early on Vineyard Avenue.
0836 -- A Spring Mountain Road resident complained about a loud speaker intercom coming from the middle school at around 8:20-8:30 a.m.
1253 -- Police took a harassment report.
1254 -- An elderly woman with memory loss was briefly reported missing from Hunt Avenue. She was found shortly thereafter.
1528 -- Fire and police units responded to a condo fire on Stralla Court. The fire was contained.
1623 -- A person asked for more police patrol and traffic enforcement on Sylvaner Avenue in the mornings.
1701 -- A resident received a fraudulent call claiming to be from PG&E and demanding money. Police remind people not to share any personal information over the phone and to block any numbers associated with these calls.
1953 -- Police were notified of a child custody issue.
2030 -- Report of two men running on the railroad tracks near Oakville.
Saturday, May 4
0013 -- Medical aid for a fall victim on Pope Street.
0639 -- Police took a vandalism report on Adams Street. More vandalism was found on Main Street.
1323 -- Someone was soliciting for fence work and asking who lives where on Pine Street.
1537 -- Report of people speeding on Allyn Avenue.
1703 -- Minor-injury accident at Main/Mitchell.
Sunday, May 5
1044 -- A loose dog had been hanging around McCorkle Avenue all morning.
1202 -- Medical aid for a man who fell getting out his car and hurt his knee on Madrona Avenue.
1620 -- A white poodle was found on Hunt Avenue.
Monday, May 6
0025 -- Report of a possible drunk driver on Main Street.
0832 -- Lift assist on Redondo Court.
1244 -- A caller requested extra traffic patrol on Spring Street. An officer responded and stopped two drivers for going 36 mph in a 25 mph zone.
1407 -- A juvenile left school during lunch and didn’t return. The student was brought to the police department and picked up by parents.
1905 -- Medical aid on Madrona Avenue.