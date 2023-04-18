Tuesday, April 11

0852 — Someone dropped off ammunition for disposal.

1056 — Medical aid on San Juan Court.

1337 — Police cited a driver near Madrona/Main.

1401 — Police issued a parking citation near Adams/Money.

1656 — Police took a report following a disturbance on Riesling Way.

1931 — A caller was concerned about a fire on a hillside. Cal Fire confirmed that controlled burns were permitted.

1946 — An officer helped a driver with a dead battery on Crane Avenue.

2046 — Report of a suspicious man sitting in a car on Allyn Avenue for 10-15 minutes.

Wednesday, April 12

0020 — Report of a suspicious occupied truck parked on Kidd Ranch Road. Police contacted a young woman who was eating with one of her friends.

1600 — A caller reported being attacked, but not bitten, by a loose pit bull on Monte Vista. Police determined it was a civil matter.

1757 — Report of brown tap water on Main Street. Police contacted Public Works.

2029 — Caltrans was paving all lanes of Highway 29 between Pope Street and Charter Oak Avenue. Traffic was detoured to Charter Oak/Allison/Pope. Highway 29 was expected to reopen at 6 a.m. Thursday, April 13.

Thursday, April 13

0841 — Report of painters blocking the sidewalk near Main/Adams. Police determined they had an encroachment permit for the street and the sidewalk.

0855 — Report of a big box truck trying to cross the Pope Street Bridge. It was gone when police arrived.

1043 — Police arrested someone after a traffic stop near Spring/Valley View.

1713 — Report of popping noises, possibly fireworks, originating near the high school.

1801 — Report of a leaky fire hydrant on Sulphur Springs Avenue.

2315 — Report of a domestic disturbance on Main Street. Police determined the dispute was verbal and not physical.

Friday, April 14

0652 — A van reportedly crashed into a large flatbed trailer that had been parked near Dowdell/La Fata for several days. Police took a report.

0845 — Police cited a driver on Main Street.

0936 — Report of a hazardous situation near Spring/Hudson, with a tree company blocking a lane of traffic without any warning signs for drivers.

1201 — A large container of ammunition was turned over to the police for disposal.

1328 — Report of a suspicious situation near Main/Grayson. A man reportedly got out of a car in the middle of the street and started running with his mouth open.

1449 — Police cited a driver near Main/Grayson.

1525 — Police cited a driver near Main/Spring.

1540 — Police cited a driver near Main/Pope.

1605 — Police cited a driver near Main/Charter Oak.

1847 — Police checked on a man lying on the curb in an industrial area. He was waiting for friends to pick him up from Vallejo.

1904 — Police arrested someone for driving without a license near Vidovich/Main. The vehicle was towed.

2100 — Report of two suspicious vehicles parked on McCormick Street, with people inside who appeared to be up to no good. They left heading south on Highway 29. The caller asked for extra patrol.

Saturday, April 15

0158 — Following a traffic stop near Crinella/Main, police arrested a 33-yea-rold Napa man for outstanding bench warrants.

0205 — Report of someone honking their horn while repeatedly driving through the Starr Avenue neighborhood.

0448 — Medical aid on Main Street.

0806 — Public Works reported vandalism to the public bathrooms in the city parking lot near Money Way.

0917 — Napa sheriff’s deputies found two stolen license plates that had been reported stolen from St. Helena.

1008 — Police cited a driver near Main/Dowdell.

1330 — Police cited a driver near Church/Pope.

1349 — Police cited a driver on Main Street.

1555 — Police cited a driver near Charter Oak/Main.

1641 — A Spring Street property owner asked police to stand by while they talked to a person who’d been trespassing on their property. Officers responded and admonished the trespasser.

1906 — Report of a golden retriever wandering around near Main/Adams. She was reunited her owner after a short stay at the city kennel.

1918 — Report of a very aggressive and intoxicated woman with an unleashed dog on Tainter Street.

1951 — Calistoga police asked for help responding to a domestic violence incident in Calistoga.

2119 — A man in a white Honda reportedly hit a moving car while flipping a U-turn near Main/Pope to chase after his girlfriend, who’d left the car and was walking on the sidewalk. He got out of the car and took off after his girlfriend, but both vehicles were still on the scene. When he got to her, he reportedly grabbed her hair, choked her, and bit her in the face. Police arrested the 42-year-old Citrus Heights man on suspicion of felony domestic violence, providing false identification to an officer, and two felony warrants from Sacramento County.

2255 — A bouncer at a Main Street bar was reportedly attacked by a man. The bouncer had confronted the man after the man’s baggy pants accidentally fell down while he was dancing. The man attacked the bouncer with a standing sign, hit him with his fists, and also attacked a bartender. Police arrested the 41-year-old Zephyr Cove, Nevada man on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon. He was cited and released with a signed promise to appear in court. One officer was driving another suspect to jail in connection with the previous call, so there was only one officer left to deal with the bar incident. Neighboring agencies were called in to help.

2312 — Report of a possible drunk driver near Main/Vidovich.

Sunday, April 16

0811 — Police were told to be on the lookout for a construction truck that had been speeding in Calistoga.

0827 — Report of construction noise at a house on Laguna Seca Court. An officer contacted the residents and determined there was no construction noise.

0915 — Public Works was called in to remove a dead raccoon from the elementary school playground.

0919 — A toddler on Birch Street accidentally called 911. Police made sure there was no emergency.

1305 — A loose pit bull reportedly got into a fight with a leashed dog near Library/Adams. The caller said the pit bull’s owner usually shows up to restrain the dog, but that didn’t happen this time. The caller was concerned that the pit bull might attack another dog.

1524 — Police warned a driver about wearing headphones while driving.

1546 — Police cited a driver for failing to yield to a pedestrian at a Main Street crosswalk.

1611 — Police cited another driver for failing to yield to a pedestrian at a Main Street crosswalk

1624 — Police cited a driver for failing to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk at Main/Mitchell.

1837 — A dog jumped over a fence and got stuck in a pit on Saint James Drive.

2145 — Report of a possible drunk driver speeding away from a Charter Oak Avenue restaurant in a silver Mustang convertible. Police learned that the man had also threatened an employee at the restaurant, instigated a physical altercation, and took the employee’s cell phone. Police stopped the car and arrested the 41-year-old Dallas, Texas man on suspicion of assault and battery, petty theft and making criminal threats.

Monday, April 17

1209 — Report of a reckless driver in a truck full of juveniles near Crane/Grayson. The caller said the truck ran a stop sign and almost lost control at high speed.

1313 — A man got a phone call from someone falsely claiming to have kidnapped his 24-year-old daughter and threatening to kill her unless the father paid him. The father called police during the conversation, so dispatch could hear the suspect on the other end of the call. After the suspect hung up, the man called his daughter. She was OK. The phone call had just been a scam.

1801 — A distressed caller said he was being chased by cars near Library Lane. He seemed to be having a mild panic attack. Officers responded to make sure everything was OK.

1819 — Report of a loose dog on Pope Street.

2207 — Lift assist on Del Campo Court.

2254 — A caller near Library Lane asked for help finding his car.

