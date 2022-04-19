St. Helena Police Log, April 13-18

Wednesday, April 13

0937 — An officer assisted with a bike rodeo for kids.

1132 — A couple went to a local business and used three credit cards that were all denied. They tried to buy a $100 gift card and two packs of cigarettes. The caller was suspicious that the cards might have been stolen. They left in a silver Ford Explorer.

1200 — A Hudson Avenue resident said two landscapers hired by a neighbor went onto her property and cut multiple plants without her consent. Police took a report.

1225 — Medical aid on Main Street.

1310 — Police took a report on a non-injury accident.

1945 — Medical aid for a sick man on Hunt Avenue.

2147 — A parked vehicle was blocking a driveway on Sylvaner Avenue.

Thursday, April 14

1157 — Report of a low-hanging power line on Spring Street. The fire department checked it out.

1406 — A student who wasn’t supposed to be on campus reportedly stole a Prada purse from Grayson Avenue. Police took a report.

1437 — Police assisted following an accident near Howell Mountain/Big Rock involving three cars and a tree.

1620 — An officer cited a car blocking a driveway on Pope Street.

1640 — An officer cited a car parked near Adams/Money.

1907 — Report of a vehicle blocking a driveway on Spring Street.

2015 — Following a routine traffic stop near Main/Madrona, police detained a 33-year-old New York City resident on suspicion of DUI.

Friday, April 15

0816 — Report of a man lying on the ground near Madrona/Kearney. Police arrested the 38-year-old St. Helena man on suspicion of public intoxication.

0835 — A bike was reported stolen from Hunt Avenue.

0953 — Someone reportedly threw a full water bottle at a landscaper on Main Street. Police took a report.

1334 — Report of a loose pitbull near Adams/Main.

1417 — An officer cited someone during a traffic stop near Adams/Main.

1453 — Police towed a vehicle from Spring/Oak.

1516 — A caller asked police to talk to a person who speeds in a very loud Charger on Madrona Avenue. An officer spoke to the person responsible.

1618 — Report of a woman looking for her vehicle on Main Street. An officer helped her find it.

1813 — Report of a man in a yellow and orange reflective jacket screaming obscenities and being belligerent on Main Street. Officers contacted him and determined that nobody had made any threats.

1849 — An officer cited someone during a traffic stop near Adams/Main.

2011 — Report of a suspicious man walking in and out of people’s driveways and mumbling to himself on Fir Hill Drive.

2309 — Police responded to a noise complaint on Edwards Street.

Saturday, April 16

0823 — Report of a homeless man with a pitbull sleeping in a minivan near Railroad/Hunt.

0914 — The four-way stoplight at Deer Park/Silverado wasn’t working.

0935 — Someone left a playpen on the sidewalk near Allison/Brown. Police notified Public Works.

1052 — An officer cited someone during a traffic stop near Main/Dowdell.

1226 — Report of a stretch limo in the center lane of Main Street, possibly broken down. It was gone when police arrived.

1308 — A bicycle was reported stolen from Hunt Avenue.

1417 — An officer cited a parked vehicle on Hunt Avenue.

1806 — An officer cited someone during a traffic stop near Main/Vintage.

1936 — Medical aid for a woman having trouble breathing on Voorhees Circle.

1942 — Lift assist on Olive Avenue.

1958 — An officer cited someone during a traffic stop near Mitchell/Main.

2003 — An officer cited someone during a traffic stop near Vidovich/Main.

2015 — An officer cited someone during a traffic stop on Main Street.

2215 — Loud music complaint near Mitchell Drive.

2327 — Loud music complaint on Main Street.

Sunday, April 17

0052 — Report of a suspicious man walking through an apartment complex on Hunt Avenue. The caller was concerned because of recent bike thefts.

0427 — Lift assist on San Ardo Court.

0744 — Someone rifled through an unlocked vehicle on Meadowcreek Circle. Nothing was damaged or stolen. The vehicle was left smelling like cigarette smoke.

0814 — A woman came to the lobby to report an incident that occurred Saturday night involving her boyfriend. She said she hadn’t been able to call the police at the time because he had taken her phone. Police interviewed the 34-year-old St. Helena man at his workplace and arrested him on suspicion of domestic battery, false imprisonment and taking away someone else’s cell phone to prevent them from calling the police. He was taken to the Napa County Jail and served with a restraining order.

1719 — A caller was concerned about an elderly lady who’d been walking on the river trail behind the library. The caller thought the walk might be a bit much for her and wanted police to know where she was in case she was reported missing.

1925 — A Meadowcreek Circle resident said someone had opened her side gate. Her three dogs got out, and one of them was still on the loose. She requested extra patrol due to her vehicles being ransacked earlier today.

2128 — A minivan almost crashed into a fire truck that was responding to a traffic accident. It was last seen heading toward Highway 128 on Tubbs Lane.

Monday, April 18

0908 — An officer cited someone during a traffic stop near Main/Pratt.

1045 — Police found an abandoned tent near the Napa River. It appeared to have been unoccupied for some time, and there were no indications that anybody was living there. Officers cleared the area and brought the items to the police station.

1046 — Report of homeless encampments near the Napa River and near Hunt Avenue, where a loose pitbull was posing a potential threat. Police assured the caller they were looking into the matter.

1648 — An officer cited someone during a traffic stop near Mills/Main.

1918 — A caller reported the sounds of banging and swearing on Main Street, with family and kids present. Police responded and took a report.

2052 — An officer cited someone for driving without a license near Main/Madrona.