St. Helena Police Log, April 13-19

Tuesday, April 13
0728 — A Great Pyrenees wearing a harness was found near Silverado Trail/Fawn Park Road.
1016 — A suspicious man was spotted on a surveillance camera walking around and taking pictures on Allyn Avenue.
1327 — An iWatch was reported lost near a Hunt Avenue business.
1407 — Medical aid for a person feeling ill on Pratt Avenue.
1415 — Report of a woman crying behind the police station.
1657 — Report of a van parked on Monte Vista for a few weeks.
1706 — Non-injury lift assist on Redondo Court.
1848 — Report of a high-pitched noise coming from a construction site on Scott Street. It turned out to be a fire alarm. It turned off, but it started up again after officers left the area. Police notified Cal Fire.
2050 — Police gave a boy a bike helmet.
Wednesday, April 14
0847 — Police took a report on some suspicious mail.
1135 — Report of a water leak on Grayson Avenue. Dispatch contacted Public Works.
1145 — Report of filming causing a traffic hazard on Sylvaner Avenue. Police determined there was no problems, and the filmmakers had the proper permits.
1237 — A man who’d been conducting traffic control near Howell Mountain/Silverado said an angry man got out of his car, yelled at the worker, then got back into his car and drove at the worker, almost hitting him. The driver was described as a short Hispanic male wearing work glasses.
1511 — Police were notified of a problem involving a juvenile.
1858 — Police took a report on someone inappropriately contacting a minor through social media.
2008 — Report of young kids riding skateboards on Pope Street. The caller was concerned because they’ve been known to scratch or hit vehicles, and one of them almost got hit by a car.
Thursday, April 15
0716 — Report of a reckless driver passing over double yellows and driving erratically near Main/Deer Park. The CHP was notified.
1021 — Two loose huskies were returned to their owner.
1201 — Report of an ongoing nuisance involving a man who installs motors on bicycles and sells them. He reportedly rides the bikes in Meily Park and around town, making a lot of noise.
1625 — Medical aid for a fall victim in a Main Street restroom.
1643 — Report of a possible drunk driver at Main/Mitchell. Police cited the driver.
1811 — Report of an issue between neighbors involving noise and music.
1911 — Report of a reckless driver on Highway 29. Police pulled over the car and determined the driver was not drunk.
1958 — Report of someone in a Honda Civic dumping garbage into a dumpster on Pope Street. The car was last seen heading toward Silverado Trail.
2048 — Report of a suspicious person looking through someone’s window on Church Street. Police responded and found someone who needed help jump-starting his car.
2142 — Police warned a cyclist who was riding in the middle of Highway 29 with no lights.
Friday, April 16
1923 — Report of two suspicious men with a shovel and a bucket on Howell Mountain Road.
1946 — Minor-injury accident at Silverado/Zinfandel.
Saturday, April 17
0158 — Report of a possible drunk driver on northbound Main Street. Police stopped the car and determined the driver was not under the influence.
0835 — A coyote was seen near the Meily Park playground.
1001 — A man said he parks on Brown Street and constantly gets complaints from a resident not to park there. The resident even left a note on his car. He wanted an officer to talk to the resident.
1136 — Non-injury accident at Spring/Money.
1216 — Medical aid for a woman who briefly passed out on Main Street.
1737 — A dog was reported missing from Kearney Street, but its owner soon found it.
1800 — Police were asked to check on a troubled man near Main/Deer Park. Officers gave him a ride to his destination.
1901 — Report of workers using power tools near Vineyard/Hillview. They were done for the day and cleaning up. An officer gave them a copy of St. Helena’s noise ordinance.
2135 — Someone rang a doorbell on Signorelli Circle and then drove away, leaving an empty Starbucks cup on the porch.
Sunday, April 18
0940 — Report of two men using batting cages on Grayson Avenue, even though nobody was supposed to be using the facility.
1050 — Police responded to a loud music complaint on McCorkle Avenue.
1104 — Police responded to a loud music complaint on Granada Court.
1135 — Report of an ongoing problem with illegal dumping in a hotel dumpster on Main Street. A lock was installed on the dumpster, but now people were throwing large amounts of garbage on the ground.
1234 — Police responded to another loud music complaint near Granada Court.
1524 — Minor-injury accident at Main/Pope.
1847 — Report of music playing since 2 p.m. near Valley View Street.
2001 — A caller said the driver of a red cab swerved to try to hit her near Charter Oak/Allison.
Monday, April 19
1500 — A parent and juvenile asked to speak to an officer.
1642 — Report of a suspicious man, possibly under the influence, yelling and flipping his bike around at Meily Park. Police checked the area.
1801 — Report of a suspicious man walking a dog on Community Drive. He seemed disoriented, confused, or maybe under the influence. Police checked the area.
1949 — Report of a man flipping people off and calling them names outside a Hunt Avenue store. Police detained the 28-year-old St. Helena man on suspicion of public intoxication.
2247 — Report of a road rage incident involving two cars on northbound Highway 29 approaching Whitehall Lane.