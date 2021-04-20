St. Helena Police Log, April 13-19

1811 — Report of an issue between neighbors involving noise and music.

1911 — Report of a reckless driver on Highway 29. Police pulled over the car and determined the driver was not drunk.

1958 — Report of someone in a Honda Civic dumping garbage into a dumpster on Pope Street. The car was last seen heading toward Silverado Trail.

2048 — Report of a suspicious person looking through someone’s window on Church Street. Police responded and found someone who needed help jump-starting his car.

2142 — Police warned a cyclist who was riding in the middle of Highway 29 with no lights.

Friday, April 16

1923 — Report of two suspicious men with a shovel and a bucket on Howell Mountain Road.

1946 — Minor-injury accident at Silverado/Zinfandel.

Saturday, April 17

0158 — Report of a possible drunk driver on northbound Main Street. Police stopped the car and determined the driver was not under the influence.

0835 — A coyote was seen near the Meily Park playground.