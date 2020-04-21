St. Helena Police Log, April 13-20

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Monday, April 13

0934 -- A caller reported being cut off by a delivery truck driver who passed illegally in the wrong lane. The truck pulled over on Church Street. Police contacted both drivers.

1240 -- A credit card was found near Pope/Church. The issuing bank said to destroy it.

1253 -- A wakeboard was found near a dumpster on College Avenue.

1322 -- Non-injury hit-and-run on Main Street.

1425 -- Report of a possible drunk driver near Highway 29 and Niebaum Lane. The call was transferred to the CHP.

1459 -- A video game system and other valuables were stolen from an unlocked vehicle on Sulphur Springs Avenue.

1554 -- Report of a large water leak on Sylvaner Avenue.

1715 -- Someone found a loose black lab. Its microchip was used to contact its owner.

1947 -- Police found two people at the skatepark, which is closed during the shelter-at-home order.

2211 -- A Del Monte Court resident asked for help disposing of a dead possum in her backyard.

Tuesday, April 14