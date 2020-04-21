St. Helena Police Log, April 13-20

Monday, April 13
0934 -- A caller reported being cut off by a delivery truck driver who passed illegally in the wrong lane. The truck pulled over on Church Street. Police contacted both drivers.
1240 -- A credit card was found near Pope/Church. The issuing bank said to destroy it.
1253 -- A wakeboard was found near a dumpster on College Avenue.
1322 -- Non-injury hit-and-run on Main Street.
1425 -- Report of a possible drunk driver near Highway 29 and Niebaum Lane. The call was transferred to the CHP.
1459 -- A video game system and other valuables were stolen from an unlocked vehicle on Sulphur Springs Avenue.
1554 -- Report of a large water leak on Sylvaner Avenue.
1715 -- Someone found a loose black lab. Its microchip was used to contact its owner.
1947 -- Police found two people at the skatepark, which is closed during the shelter-at-home order.
2211 -- A Del Monte Court resident asked for help disposing of a dead possum in her backyard.
Tuesday, April 14
0939 -- An electrical box was tampered with at Edwards/Pope.
0953 -- Someone left graffiti near Hillview/Spring Mountain.
1003 -- A tow truck driver asked for help with traffic control while towing a car from the elm tunnel.
1313 -- A caller reported seeing a suspicious car on a Charter Oak Avenue commercial property every day.
2020 -- Police were notified of a child custody issue.
Wednesday, April 15
0502 -- Non-injury lift assist on Del Campo Court.
1017 -- Police found a person at Meily Park and reminded them the park is closed.
1048 -- Someone left graffiti at Meily Park.
1426 -- Report of three suspicious juveniles under the Pope Street Bridge. Police found them swimming.
1622 -- Police found multiple people at Lyman Park and reminded them the park is closed.
1843 -- Report of loud construction noise on Doris Court.
1937 -- Report of a suspicious man near El Bonita Avenue.
2300 -- Medical aid for a fall victim on Mariposa Lane.
Thursday, April 16
1035 -- There was a dead cat in the front yard of an abandoned property on Scott Street.
1058 -- Mail was stolen from mailboxes on Crystal Springs Road.
1333 -- Report of a loud leaf blower on Dean York Lane.
1335 -- Medical aid for a woman with a heart problem on Pope Street.
1754 -- A jogger reported being followed by a suspicious man in a blue SUV. He pulled over and struck up a weird conversation with her, saying they were lucky that his dog was inside the car with him.
1816 -- Medical aid on Crane Avenue.
2241 -- Report of a woman screaming in an apartment on Monte Vista.
Friday, April 17
0813 -- Report of a suspicious man hopping a fence and trespassing on Oak Avenue.
0943 -- Report of a domestic violence incident that occurred Friday morning. Police took a report.
1153 -- Medical aid for a possible stroke victim on Pope Street.
1209 -- Report of a disturbance on Valley View Street.
2200 -- Medical aid on Grove Court.
Saturday, April 18
0730 -- A black Saab had been parked at a gas pump for more than 30 minutes. The driver said his battery had died and he’d run out of gas. He asked another customer for gas money.
1049 -- Medical aid on Grove Court.
1147 -- Police helped the Lake County Sheriff’s Office make an arrest outside Calistoga.
1214 -- A German shepherd was reported missing after jumping out of a truck near Pratt Avenue and Silverado Trail.
1617 -- A coyote was seen near the creek bed by Meadowcreek/Starr.
1648 -- Report of loud music on Voorhees Circle. Police said the noise ordinance allows music to play until 10 p.m.
1714 -- Both lanes of Silverado Trail were closed following a head-on minor-injury accident at Pratt Avenue.
2025 -- A dog was running loose near Main/Pope.
2156 -- A caller asked police to check on his sister on San Juan Court.
Sunday, April 19
0927 -- A caller complained about construction noise on Madrona Avenue. The homeowner was doing the work.
1213 -- Report of an unwelcome man asking for money on a Spring Street property. Police asked him to leave, so he did.
1537 -- Report of two teens smoking in a vineyard near Pratt Avenue.
1713 -- A tree limb fell onto a sidewalk on Kearney Street.
1851 -- Medical aid on Sulphur Springs Avenue.
Monday, April 20
1133 -- A local resident lost $700 to a scam involving a fraudulent home rental ad on Craigslist.
1659 -- Police received a suspicious 911 call originating from the unincorporated county. Police notified the sheriff’s office.
1919 -- Someone flagged down an officer to report a missing juvenile.
2236 -- Employees were hanging around in a parking lot near Main/Charter Oak. Police reminded them of the shelter-in-place order.
