Tuesday, April 18

0821 — Report of a reckless driver swerving all over the road near Main/Spring.

1528 — Report of a suspicious man in a yellow and orange safety vest ringing the doorbell of a house on Sulphur Springs Avenue. When nobody answered the door, he went into the backyard. Police confirmed it was just a PG&E worker checking meters. The incident happened at about 2:15 p.m. and was reported to police later.

1548 — Police cited a driver near Madrona/Main.

1846 — A vehicle was reported stolen from the Crinella/Park area.

2132 — Report of a dog barking and sounding very distressed on El Bonita Avenue. Its owner agreed to bring it in for the night.

Wednesday, April 19

0017 — Police were asked to check on someone having a mental breakdown on Main Street.

1212 — Police arrested someone during a traffic stop at Mills/La Fata.

1853 — A man locked his keys in his vehicle near Britton/Main.

2148 — Medical aid for a woman having a seizure on Brown Street.

Thursday, April 20

0005 — Water was shooting from a broken sprinkler pipe on Main Street.

0701 — A person was reported missing.

0744 — Report of an unwanted guest at a local spa. Management wanted them to leave for the day.

0849 — Report of a suspicious person in a car on Crinella Drive.

1003 — A vehicle hit a power pole on Pratt Avenue. Fire and medical units responded, and police took a report.

1013 — Report of graffiti in the bathroom near Money Way.

1328 — Police cited a vehicle parked in a blue zone on Main Street.

1403 — Report of an injured dove near Spring/Springbrook.

1529 — A father asked police to check on his adult son, who’d left the house angry and might be on his way to a bus stop. He had a backpack, a brown bag with food, and a small hatchet.

2217 — Report of a drunk driver near Spring/Main. Police arrested a 44-year-old Napa man on suspicion of DUI.

Friday, April 21

0415 — Medical aid on San Juan Court.

0925 — Someone came to the police station to report an ongoing neighbor dispute between two Pope Valley residents. Dispatch contacted the sheriff’s office and asked for a deputy to meet the reporting party at the police station.

1354 — Non-injury accident on Main Street.

1458 — Report of excessive exhaust fumes coming from a tan Ford F-250 at Adams/Oak.

1917 — A trailer caught fire toward the dead end of Magnolia Avenue. The fire department extinguished the fire.

2117 — Medical aid for a person who had a seizure and fainted near Main Street.

Saturday, April 22

0004 — Police cited a driver on Main Street.

0240 — Police cited a driver near Highway 29/Zinfandel Lane.

0750 — Calistoga Police asked for help with a vehicle pursuit on Highway 29. St. Helena police used a spike strip to disable the vehicle in the elm tunnel. The driver refused to leave the car and had to be removed by police. Highway 29 was closed during the incident and reopened around 10 a.m.

1126 — A brown and black calico cat with a white chest was reported missing from Spring Street.

1148 — Non-injury accident blocking the northbound lane of Main Street near Spring Street.

1520 — Report of motorcyclists blasting loud music on Main Street. The caller said it happens all the time and asked for extra patrol.

1555 — Report of a reckless driver who was weaving and almost hit a yard worker on Silverado Trail. Police checked the area.

1648 — Police cited an unlicensed driver near Vidovich/Main.

2055 — Report of an assault/battery on Main Street.

2204 — Police cited a driver on Main Street.

2313 — Someone egged an apartment on College Avenue and broke some flower pots. Female voices were heard laughing during the incident.

Sunday, April 23

0134 — Medical aid for a fall victim on Monte Vista.

0201 — Medical aid for someone with back pain on Meadowcreek Circle.

0334 — Report of two young men with boxing gloves fighting between a vineyard and a hotel on Highway 29. There were about 10 other people looking on.

1211 — Medical aid for a person with heart problems on Hunt Avenue.

1311 — Two debit cards found on Main Street were returned to their owner.

1344 — Someone filled out an online complaint about a leaf blower.

1813 — Report of a possible drunk driver on northbound Highway 29 at Deer Park road. Calistoga Police were notified.

Monday, April 24

1025 — A briefcase was abandoned at the bus stop at Mitchell/Voorhees. Police picked it up for safekeeping.

1204 — Police cited a driver near Main/Grayson.

1328 — Police cited a driver near Pope/Hollis.

1438 — Police were told to be on the lookout for a reckless driver last seen in Calistoga.

1831 — Police cited a driver near Grayson/Crane.

1900 — There was a vehicle fender in the eastbound lane of Pope Street.

Tuesday, April 25

0140 — Police cited two drivers near Main/Hunt.

