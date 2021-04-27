 Skip to main content
St. Helena Police Log, April 18-26
Sunday, April 18

1234 — Police responded to a loud music complaint near Granada Court.

1524 — Minor-injury accident at Main/Pope.

1847 — Report of music playing since 2 p.m. near Valley View Street.

2001 — A caller said the driver of a red cab swerved to try to hit her near Charter Oak/Allison.

Monday, April 19

1500 — A parent and juvenile asked to speak to an officer.

1642 — Report of a suspicious man, possibly under the influence, yelling and flipping his bike around at Meily Park. Police checked the area.

1801 — Report of a suspicious man walking a dog on Community Drive. He seemed disoriented, confused, or maybe under the influence. Police checked the area.

1949 — Report of a man flipping people off and calling them names outside a Hunt Avenue store. Police detained the 28-year-old St. Helena man on suspicion of public intoxication.

2247 — Report of a road rage incident involving two cars on northbound Highway 29 approaching Whitehall Lane.

Tuesday, April 20

1514 — Report of a man yelling in Lewis Station Park and banging on the bathroom door. He was gone when police arrived.

1709 — Report of an unsecured dog in the bed of a truck on northbound Silverado Trail.

1719 — Report of loud banging on the back door of City Hall.

1743 — Report of a disabled motorist on Silverado Trail.

1745 — Report of a possible drunk driver turning from Main Street onto Spring Street.

Wednesday, April 21

1051 — Report of a dog left in a vehicle all night on Edwards Street.

1326 — Report of a construction vehicle parked illegally at Vineyard/Hillview.

1357 — A wallet was found near Main/Britton. Police arranged for its owner to pick it up.

1506 — Report of a reckless driver going into oncoming traffic and cutting off other vehicles, almost causing an accident. The car was last seen near Main/Hunt.

Thursday, April 22

0941 — Some cash was found on Pope Street.

1001 — Police cited a car with no plates that was parked on June Lane.

1155 — Report of a loose dog on Pope Street.

1425 — Medical aid for a man bleeding from the head on Oak Avenue.

1533 — Medical aid for a man who collapsed outside a Hunt Avenue store.

Friday, April 23

2116 — Report of an ongoing problem with five or six dogs barking incessantly between 9 p.m. and midnight on Stockton Street.

2327 — Report of domestic violence in a Main Street hotel room.

Saturday, April 24

0952 — Police received several reports of someone sleeping on a bench near Voorhees Circle.

1914 — Report of a suspicious man in a car parked on Pratt Avenue. He drove away before police arrived.

2149 — Following a traffic stop on Main Street, police arrested a 23-year-old Vacaville man for an outstanding warrant.

Sunday, April 25

0131 — Police responded to a noise complaint on Doris Court.

0942 — Report of a suspicious truck in the driveway of an empty house near Hillview/Spring Mountain.

1612 — Report of traffic cones stretching across Oak Avenue near Adams Street.

1658 — Two loose dogs were caught at a winery near the elm tunnel. Both were returned to their owner.

1833 — Police were asked to stand by while a roommate moved out of a Valley View home after being aggressive and making threats.

1911 — A Pine Street building appeared to have been burglarized. Police took a report.

2244 — Report of a man sleeping behind the bathroom at Lewis Station. Police talked to him and he left.

Monday, April 26

0317 — An officer helped a motorist near Silverado Trail and Madrone Knoll.

0833 — Police took a report on a car accident at Main/Vintage.

1013 — Report of construction vehicles blocking visibility at Vineyard/Hillview.

