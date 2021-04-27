St. Helena Police Log, April 18-26

Sunday, April 18

1234 — Police responded to a loud music complaint near Granada Court.

1524 — Minor-injury accident at Main/Pope.

1847 — Report of music playing since 2 p.m. near Valley View Street.

2001 — A caller said the driver of a red cab swerved to try to hit her near Charter Oak/Allison.

Monday, April 19

1500 — A parent and juvenile asked to speak to an officer.

1642 — Report of a suspicious man, possibly under the influence, yelling and flipping his bike around at Meily Park. Police checked the area.

1801 — Report of a suspicious man walking a dog on Community Drive. He seemed disoriented, confused, or maybe under the influence. Police checked the area.

1949 — Report of a man flipping people off and calling them names outside a Hunt Avenue store. Police detained the 28-year-old St. Helena man on suspicion of public intoxication.

2247 — Report of a road rage incident involving two cars on northbound Highway 29 approaching Whitehall Lane.

Tuesday, April 20