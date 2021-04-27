St. Helena Police Log, April 18-26

Sunday, April 18
1234 — Police responded to a loud music complaint near Granada Court.
1524 — Minor-injury accident at Main/Pope.
1847 — Report of music playing since 2 p.m. near Valley View Street.
2001 — A caller said the driver of a red cab swerved to try to hit her near Charter Oak/Allison.
Monday, April 19
1500 — A parent and juvenile asked to speak to an officer.
1642 — Report of a suspicious man, possibly under the influence, yelling and flipping his bike around at Meily Park. Police checked the area.
1801 — Report of a suspicious man walking a dog on Community Drive. He seemed disoriented, confused, or maybe under the influence. Police checked the area.
1949 — Report of a man flipping people off and calling them names outside a Hunt Avenue store. Police detained the 28-year-old St. Helena man on suspicion of public intoxication.
2247 — Report of a road rage incident involving two cars on northbound Highway 29 approaching Whitehall Lane.
Tuesday, April 20
1514 — Report of a man yelling in Lewis Station Park and banging on the bathroom door. He was gone when police arrived.
1709 — Report of an unsecured dog in the bed of a truck on northbound Silverado Trail.
1719 — Report of loud banging on the back door of City Hall.
1743 — Report of a disabled motorist on Silverado Trail.
1745 — Report of a possible drunk driver turning from Main Street onto Spring Street.
Wednesday, April 21
1051 — Report of a dog left in a vehicle all night on Edwards Street.
1326 — Report of a construction vehicle parked illegally at Vineyard/Hillview.
1357 — A wallet was found near Main/Britton. Police arranged for its owner to pick it up.
1506 — Report of a reckless driver going into oncoming traffic and cutting off other vehicles, almost causing an accident. The car was last seen near Main/Hunt.
Thursday, April 22
0941 — Some cash was found on Pope Street.
1001 — Police cited a car with no plates that was parked on June Lane.
1155 — Report of a loose dog on Pope Street.
1425 — Medical aid for a man bleeding from the head on Oak Avenue.
1533 — Medical aid for a man who collapsed outside a Hunt Avenue store.
Friday, April 23
2116 — Report of an ongoing problem with five or six dogs barking incessantly between 9 p.m. and midnight on Stockton Street.
2327 — Report of domestic violence in a Main Street hotel room.
Saturday, April 24
0952 — Police received several reports of someone sleeping on a bench near Voorhees Circle.
1914 — Report of a suspicious man in a car parked on Pratt Avenue. He drove away before police arrived.
2149 — Following a traffic stop on Main Street, police arrested a 23-year-old Vacaville man for an outstanding warrant.
Sunday, April 25
0131 — Police responded to a noise complaint on Doris Court.
0942 — Report of a suspicious truck in the driveway of an empty house near Hillview/Spring Mountain.
1612 — Report of traffic cones stretching across Oak Avenue near Adams Street.
1658 — Two loose dogs were caught at a winery near the elm tunnel. Both were returned to their owner.
1833 — Police were asked to stand by while a roommate moved out of a Valley View home after being aggressive and making threats.
1911 — A Pine Street building appeared to have been burglarized. Police took a report.
2244 — Report of a man sleeping behind the bathroom at Lewis Station. Police talked to him and he left.
Monday, April 26
0317 — An officer helped a motorist near Silverado Trail and Madrone Knoll.
0833 — Police took a report on a car accident at Main/Vintage.
1013 — Report of construction vehicles blocking visibility at Vineyard/Hillview.
Most-read police briefs on NapaValleyRegister.com
Here is a roundup of other police and fire reports in Napa County.
Local law enforcement cooperated in arresting a motorist who led officers on a vehicle chase that ended with a police K-9 subduing the suspect.
Multiple law enforcement agencies in Sonoma and Napa counties teamed up to apprehend a residential burglary suspect who rammed an American Can…
A 30-year-old Vallejo woman was being held at the Napa County jail as a suspect in garage and RV burglaries in north Napa.
Napa police received multiple reports of a man destroying property as he walked through the central city.
Napa Police reported stopping a vehicle on the 400 block of Soscol Avenue that was the subject of a felony warrant for involvement in a side s…
One person was wounded in the arm Saturday during gunfire in south Napa, police reported.
A driver and her passenger were arrested on weapon allegations after a traffic stop for a Vehicle Code violation, Napa Police said.
A former employee at Wendy's restaurant on Trancas Street was arrested after a customer discovered a video camera in a bathroom stall.
Napa Police were called to Raley's supermarket on Soscol Avenue where staff had detained a man suspected of stealing alcohol.
FEB. 17: City of Napa police responded to a report of a stolen vehicle at the 7-Eleven store at Silverado Trail and Clark Street. The victim l…