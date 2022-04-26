St. Helena Police Log, April 19-25

Tuesday, April 19

1826 — A man received 25 spam phone calls from a local spoofed number. The calls claimed to about his Apple account. He said he would unplug his phone for a while to see if that helped.

1945 — Police responded to a domestic disturbance on Pratt Avenue. One person was detained on suspicion of public intoxication.

Wednesday, April 20

1029 — A large truck knocked down a tree branch on Main Street. Public Works was notified.

1120 — An officer gave a DARE presentation to fifth-graders.

1224 — An officer cited someone during a traffic stop on Main Street.

1544 — Medical aid for a woman going in and out of consciousness on Dowdell Lane.

2017 — An officer cited a driver for running a red light.

2052 — Report of a suspicious man knocking on the door and windows of a Pratt Avenue building.

Thursday, April 21

0300 — An officer found someone sleeping in a vehicle near La Fata/Dowdell and reminded them of the city’s prohibition on camping.

1333 — Police arrested a juvenile on Stralla Court.

1457 — A caller asked for help finding her neighbor who’d been transferred to a convalescent home.

1504 — Report of a driver weaving all over the road near Main/Hunt. Police found the driver in a parking lot and determined they were not DUI.

2117 — An officer cited a driver for speeding near Main/Adams.

2203 — An officer found someone at Meily Park after hours and reminded them the park was closed for the night.

Friday, April 22

0444 — An officer cited an unlicensed driver near Silverado/Deer Park.

0835 — A man said his roommates want to change the locks to their house because they found out he’s on probation.

1003 — Police issued a parking citation near Mitchell/Main.

1139 — An officer cited someone during a traffic stop on Main Street.

1224 — A vehicle parked on Main Street was towed for expired registration.

1524 — A man asked police to provide civil standby while he retrieved his vehicle from his ex-wife.

1710 — A man said he believed someone was inside his residence because the curtains were closed and his key wouldn’t work in the lock. Police made sure there was nobody there and advised him to contact a locksmith.

2243 — Report of a vehicle swerving on Highway 29. Police stopped the car and determined the driver was not DUI.

Saturday, April 23

0840 — An officer cited someone during a traffic stop near Pope/Church.

0856 — An officer cited someone during a traffic stop on Railroad Avenue.

0940 — An officer cited someone during a traffic stop near Main/Dowdell.

1128 — Report of scam emails asking the recipient to buy Apple cards. The caller wanted to report the scam so that others would be aware of it.

1130 — Non-injury accident on Highway 29 in south St. Helena.

1141 — An officer cited someone during a traffic stop on Charter Oak Avenue.

1620 — An officer cited someone during a traffic stop near Main/Pope.

1713 — Report of a reckless driver on southbound Main Street near Pine Street.

1733 — Report of a car illegally parked in a disabled parking space near Hunt Avenue.

2210 — A caller reported having serious problems with his unstable roommate on Rosebud Lane. Police arrested the 27-year-old Napa woman on suspicion of domestic battery.

2217 — Report of two dogs barking all night on Stockton Street.

2233 — Report of a reckless driver on Sulphur Springs Avenue.

Sunday, April 24

0334 — Report of a loud party on Sylvaner Avenue. The caller said she’d asked them to turn down the music more than once.

0704 — Non-injury lift assist on Olive Avenue.

0914 — There was a sheep on the side of Silverado Trail.

0937 — A caller requested civil standby to collect personal items from Rosebud Lane.

1836 — Eight teens reportedly broke into a pool on Grayson Avenue. They were last seen leaving on bikes and skateboards.

1946 — Medical aid for a man who tripped and bumped his head on Vineyard Avenue.

2103 — An officer cited someone during a traffic stop on Main Street.

2156 — An officer checked on a pedestrian near Main/Pope and detained the 63-year-old St. Helena resident on suspicion of DUI. The person was taken to the hospital to be cleared medically prior to release.

Monday, April 25

0835 — An officer cited someone during a traffic stop on Main Street.

1411 — An officer gave a DARE presentation to fifth-graders.

1442 — Three baseball gloves were found on Main Street in front of the police station.

1603 — Report of a loud disturbance on Edwards Street, with lots of screaming and yelling.

1638 — Non-injury lift assist on Olive Avenue.

1716 — Medical aid for a student who reportedly passed out on the high school track and suffered a head injury.