St. Helena Police Log, April 21-27

1119 -- Report of vicious dogs on the loose near Howell Mountain Road and Conn Valley Road.

1136 -- A caller was concerned that employees at a Vintage Avenue business weren’t using gloves and masks and practicing social distancing. An officer will follow up with the business.

1637 -- A caller received a scam email from someone who had one of her old passwords and was asking to be paid in bitcoin.

1715 -- Report of loud music on Sylvaner Avenue. Police said music is permitted until 10 p.m.

1916 -- Police received another loud music complaint on Sylvaner Avenue. An officer contacted the listener, who agreed to turn it down.

2257 -- Report of loud music on Sulphur Springs Avenue. The listener agreed to turn it down.

Saturday, April 25

1921 -- Report of a possible drunk driver pulling off Silverado Trail near Taplin Road.

1944 -- The loose Aussie dog was seen running down the railroad tracks near Safeway.

2059 -- A Valley View Street resident said a man came into her home yesterday and has been staying in one of the bedrooms. She wasn’t upset, she just wanted an officer to throw him out.