Tuesday, April 25

0620 — Medical aid for a fall victim on Sulphur Springs Avenue.

0834 — A parked car was damaged in a hit-and-run.

0953 — Medical aid/lift assist on Ridgeview Lane.

1009 — Someone left graffiti in the public restrooms near Money Way.

1055 — Someone lost $4,900 due to a fraudulent check.

1623 — Police cited a driver near Main/Crinella.

1757 — Police were told to be on the lookout for a motorcyclist who had fled the CHP at 110 mph on northbound Highway 29.

1815 — Police held a Zoom meeting with school officials and parents about emergencies.

2057 — Police were asked to check on a person in a car on the side of Highway 29. An officer contacted the person and made sure they weren’t in distress.

Wednesday, April 26

1330 — Police cited a driver near Main/Madrona.

1340 — Report of a verbal dispute between two drivers at a local gas station.

1546 — Medical aid on Sulphur Springs Avenue.

1948 — Police cited a driver on Main Street.

Thursday, April 27

0012 — Loud music complaint on Spring Street.

0015 — Police cited a driver on Main Street.

0911 — Someone asked an officer for information about leaf blowers.

1342 — Non-injury accident involving a vehicle and a trailer at Main/Charter Oak. Police took a report.

1408 — Report of a car weaving all over southbound Highway 29.

1804 — Medical aid for a fall victim on Spring Mountain Road.

2201 — Report of a party with fireworks, possibly in the Charter Oak Avenue area.

Friday, April 28

0919 — Police cited a driver near Main/Sulphur Springs.

1609 — Police cited an SUV parked in a red zone near Main/Spring.

1826 — Police were told to be on the lookout for a driver who’d fled police in Calistoga and was last seen on southbound Highway 29.

2218 — Report of an event continuing past 10 p.m. at a community hall on Spring Street.

2231 — A water pipe burst outside a Signorelli Circle home.

Saturday, April 29

0200 — Report of a suspicious and possibly unstable woman near Main Street.

0803 — Police cited a driver on Main Street.

1044 — Police cited a driver on Main Street.

1126 — A road rage incident started on Charter Oak Avenue when an angry driver sped up behind another car, honked the horn, and almost collided with the other car. The other driver parked on Meadowcreek Circle, but the angry driver kept circling the block. Police checked the area.

1354 — Medical aid for a woman who fainted on Main Street.

1512 — Police cited a driver on Main Street.

1731 — Police were told to be on the lookout for a car with two men inside. One of them had reportedly brandished a gun at somebody in Calistoga.

2126 — Police pulled over a suspected drunk driver on Main Street. The driver turned out not to be drunk, but police cited him for driving without a license.

2250 — Loud music complaint on Crinella Drive.

Sunday, April 30

1039 — Police cited a driver for expired registration near Main/Vintage.

1127 — Police cited a driver near Railroad/Fulton.

1408 — Police were asked to provide backup on a traffic stop on Silverado Trail near Rutherford.

1418 — A vehicle was blocking a driveway on Grayson Avenue. Police had it towed forward just enough to clear the driveway.

1520 — A child custody exchange occurred in the lobby of the police station.

2126 — Report of a possible drunk driver on Highway 29. Police pulled over the car and determined the driver was not drunk.

Monday, May 1

0217 — Police tried to pull over a silver BMW near Main/Grayson, but the driver failed to yield. The car finally stopped on Pratt Avenue and the people inside fled on foot in the dark. Police searched the area and didn’t find them. Police impounded the car.

0718 — Police received a noise complaint about roofers starting work already on Madrona Avenue.

0754 — A pickup was reported stolen from Valley View Street.

0948 — Someone pried open a door and rummaged through an office on Spring Street.

1131 — Police cited two cars parked in disabled spaces on Grayson Avenue.

1347 — Two-car accident on Main Street.

1443 — Someone fraudulently used another person’s Social Security number.

1445 — Report of someone using a gas-powered leaf blower on Fir Hill Drive.

1655 — A person came to the police station asked for medical help after a possible assault. Officers contacted a suspect at Lyman Park who’d been involved in the incident and arrested the 21-year-old Calistoga man for violating probation.

1734 — Someone reported smelling smoke on Oak Avenue.

1832 — Police were told to be on the lookout for a possible drunk driver on southbound Highway 29 outside Calistoga.

2239 — Report of a suspicious man near a shed on a Main Street property.

PHOTOS: Training for an active shooter situation in St.Helena