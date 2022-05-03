St. Helena Police Log, April 26-May 2

Tuesday, April 26

0005 — Lift assist on Grayson Avenue.

0737 — An excavator reportedly started running before 8 a.m. at a residential construction site on Crinella Drive.

1019 — Lift assist on Grayson Avenue.

1212 — An unwelcome person reportedly came to the high school on Monday to interview students for social media and YouTube. The person was back again today and was last seen walking away on Grayson Avenue carrying a camera tripod.

1524 — An officer cited someone during a traffic stop near Main/Madrona.

1550 — Police took an assault/battery report on Grayson Avenue.

1559 — Police took a report regarding threats made on Hillview Place.

1640 — A man asked to talk to an officer about a possible civil issue.

2001 — Report of vehicles speeding at 40 and 50 mph on Pratt Avenue.

2011 — Police took a report following a traffic stop near Main/Madrona.

2133 — A vehicle was parked in a red zone near Pope/Church.

Wednesday, April 27

0458 — Police arrested someone after a traffic stop on Main Street.

0902 — Lift assist on Laguna Seca Court.

0928 — An officer cited someone during a traffic stop near Highway 29 and Inglewood Avenue.

1040 — Report of a crane dropping off cargo containers near Sylvaner/Pinot. The matter was referred to code enforcement.

1127 — Police took a report regarding threats made on Hillview Place.

1133 — A white van hit-a parked car on Railroad Avenue and left the scene. Police took a hit-and-run report.

1146 — Lift assist on El Bonita Avenue.

1223 — Police cited a vehicle illegally parked in a blue zone on Main Street.

1304 — Police cited a vehicle illegally parked in a blue zone on Main Street.

1306 — Police cited a vehicle illegally parked in a red zone near Hunt/Main.

1326 — Four bags containing laptops and iPads were stolen from a locked vehicle on Charter Oak Avenue within the last hour.

1941 — An officer cited someone during a traffic stop near Pope/College.

1955 — An officer cited someone during a traffic stop near Pope/Peppertree.

2042 — While checking on a pedestrian on Main Street, police arrested a 24-year-old St. Helena man for an outstanding misdemeanor warrant.

Thursday, April 28

0348 — Following a traffic stop near Silverado/Deer Park, police arrested a 26-year-old Calistoga man on suspicion of driving with a suspended license and violating probation.

1151 — Report of a man with a sign asking for gas near Main/Spring.

1238 — A bench was broken at the cemetery, and there were also signs of an attempted break-in. Police took a report.

1245 — A Trek bike was found at the Sulphur Creek Bridge.

1421 — An officer participated in a fifth-grade DARE class.

1512 — An officer warned a driver parked in a blue zone on Tainter Street.

1545 — An officer cited someone during a traffic stop on Main Street.

Friday, April 29

0911 — An officer cited a driver during a traffic stop near Main/Dowdell.

1044 — An officer cited a driver during a traffic stop near Main/Dowdell.

1153 — An officer cited a driver during a traffic stop near Charter Oak/Main.

1326 — Report of a suspicious backpack with wires sticking out of it near Grayson Avenue. Police made sure everything as OK.

1429 — A woman reported being approached and harassed by her neighbor. Police determined it was a civil matter.

1927 — There was a water leak near one of the Crane Park ball fields.

Saturday, April 30

0016 — An officer cited a driver for speeding on Main Street.

0118 — An officer cited a driver during a traffic stop near Main/Britton.

0844 — An officer cited a driver during a traffic stop near Main/Spring.

0900 — Medical aid on Olive Avenue.

1006 — Two-car accident partially blocking the road near Grayson/Main. One person complained of back pain.

1415 — Report of three dogs barking in a car on Spring Street. Police confirmed the windows were down for adequate air supply. The dogs’ owners returned within five minutes.

1510 — A woman reported her car stolen from Railroad Avenue. Police found it parked nearby. She’d just assumed she’d parked in a different spot.

1600 — An officer cited someone during a traffic stop on Main Street.

Sunday, May 1

0813 — There was a vehicle pursuit from Calistoga passing south on Silverado Trail.

1018 — Report of a non-injury hit-and-run that occurred on Thursday in a parking lot near Main/Grayson.

1406 — Medical aid for a woman who fainted during an event on Main Street.

1419 — Lift assist for a man who fell and hurt his knee on Dean York Lane.

1638 — Medical aid for an injury sustained at a baseball field on Grayson Avenue.

1745 — A non-aggressive patient escaped from a mental facility in Angwin. He was last seen on foot on Silverado Trail.

1835 — Report of gunshots in the Zinfandel Lane area.

2125 — Report of a fight on Adams Street. A suspect left behind a bike. When police tried to take it as evidence, another man tried to claim the bike even though it didn’t belong to him. A scuffle ensued in which one officer was injured and taken to the hospital. The 22-year-old Calistoga man was arrested on suspicion of felony resisting arrest. The original assault report remains under investigation. The injured officer was later released from the hospital.

Monday, May 2

0629 — Report of a vehicle with major front-end damage after a hit-and-run. Police found the suspect vehicle and notified the CHP.

0759 — An officer participated in a seventh-grade DARE class.

0803 — An ambulance and an SUV were involving in an accident at Silverado/Deer Park.

0931 — Report of multiple parking violations on Church Street.

1526 — Two-car non-injury accident near Adams/Oak.

2141 — A forklift was parked in front of a fire hydrant on Pine Street.