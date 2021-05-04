St. Helena Police Log, April 27-May 3

0922 — Report of a Hyundai speeding on Main Street.

1149 — Medical aid for a man who lost consciousness on Meadowcreek Circle.

1415 — Medical aid for a fall victim on Spring Mountain Road.

1729 — Police were asked to check on a woman with no shoes who was crying near the cemetery. Some friends picked her up.

1930 — Police responded to a domestic dispute on Spring Mountain Road.

2105 — Police were asked to check on some guests at a Main Street hotel who were repeatedly calling the front desk for no apparent reason.

2149 — There was a lot of noise associated with a party bus parked near Crane Park. Glass was shattering, someone was throwing up, and people were being very loud.

2355 — Report of a possible drunk driver swerving on Highway 29. Police stopped the car and determined the driver was not drunk, but was driving without a license.

Sunday, May 2

0044 — Report of people fighting and yelling in a limo on Charter Oak Avenue. The vehicle was gone when officers arrived.