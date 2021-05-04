 Skip to main content
St. Helena Police Log, April 27-May 3
Police Log

St. Helena Police Log, April 27-May 3

St. Helena Police Logs

Tuesday, April 27

0721 — Medical aid for a fall victim on Main Street.

0930 — Police took a report on a fraudulent order that had been placed and shipped.

1906 — Lift assist on Vineyard Avenue.

Wednesday, April 28

1315 — Report of cats stuck inside a car parked near Grayson Avenue.

1351 — Report of a domestic violence incident on Tuesday night. Police took the victim’s statement and arrested a 39-year-old St. Helena man on suspicion of domestic battery.

1637 — A woman asked an officer to contact her ex-boyfriend and advise him to leave her alone.

1745 — Some numbers were carved on a wooden gate on Sylvaner Avenue.

2025 — Medical aid on Pope Street.

Thursday, April 29

0023 — Report of an unresponsive man in a car on Adams Street. Police contacted the man, who’d just gotten off work and agreed to get moving.

0857 — Non-injury accident on Elmhurst Avenue.

1245 — A resident asked for the radar trailer to be placed on Madrona Avenue.

1348 — Police warned the owner of a van that was double-parked in the wrong direction near Vineyard/Hillview.

1955 — Report of a woman who fell while walking her dog at Mary Fryer Park and couldn’t get up.

Friday, April 30

0543 — Medical aid for a woman with a bad back on Valley View Street.

0945 — Report of someone living out of a school bus parked on Hunt Avenue. Police talked to the occupant, who agreed to move on shortly.

1155 — Report of a black flatbed truck parked on McCormick Street for two months.

1315 — Police were notified of a child custody issue.

1929 — Report of a white sedan swerving and almost hitting guard rails on Highway 29.

1941 — A dog found on Tainter Street was returned to its owner after a short stay at the city kennel.

2142 — Report of a dog barking on Park Street. Its owner brought it inside.

Saturday, May 1

0413 — Report of hissing sound on Valley View Street, but no smell of gas.

0901 — Report of amplified music near Adams/Money.

0922 — Report of a Hyundai speeding on Main Street.

1149 — Medical aid for a man who lost consciousness on Meadowcreek Circle.

1415 — Medical aid for a fall victim on Spring Mountain Road.

1729 — Police were asked to check on a woman with no shoes who was crying near the cemetery. Some friends picked her up.

1930 — Police responded to a domestic dispute on Spring Mountain Road.

2105 — Police were asked to check on some guests at a Main Street hotel who were repeatedly calling the front desk for no apparent reason.

2149 — There was a lot of noise associated with a party bus parked near Crane Park. Glass was shattering, someone was throwing up, and people were being very loud.

2355 — Report of a possible drunk driver swerving on Highway 29. Police stopped the car and determined the driver was not drunk, but was driving without a license.

Sunday, May 2

0044 — Report of people fighting and yelling in a limo on Charter Oak Avenue. The vehicle was gone when officers arrived.

0152 — A nurse reported that a party bus had arrived at the emergency room and dropped off a man who’d been hit in the head with a wine bottle.

0954 — Non-injury accident at Main/Pratt.

1018 — Non-injury accident in the elm tunnel.

1812 — Report of someone trespassing on a Spring Mountain Road property outside the city limits. The sheriff’s office was notified.

1842 — A car parked on Main Street was damaged in a hit-and-run. There was a witness.

2133 — Police responded to a loud party on Pope Street.

Monday, May 3

1151 — A driver said she’d exchanged angry words with another driver whose truck had come near her car as he was parallel parking.

1402 — Report of a large truck unloading items near Oak/Spring, somewhat blocking visibility.

1550 — Non-injury hit-and-run at Main/Mitchell.

1609 — Non-injury accident blocking the southbound lane of Main Street at Charter Oak Avenue.

1749 — Loud music complaint on Magnolia Avenue.

2140 — Police were told to be on the lookout for a white BMW with no plates speeding and weaving on Main Street.

