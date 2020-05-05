St. Helena Police Log, April 28-May 5

Thursday, April 30

0711 -- Someone was using a loud chainsaw on Hunt Avenue. Police informed them of the city’s noise ordinance.

0921 -- Report of an ongoing problem with a neighbor’s large pickup truck not fitting in the driveway and blocking the sidewalk on Tainter Street. It creates problems for neighbors trying to get out of their driveways.

0952 -- Report of two loose dogs barking aggressively on Meadowcreek Circle.

1135 -- A caller asked for help catching a loose golden retriever on Oak Avenue.

1305 -- An iPhone was found on Hunt Avenue.

1406 -- A Del Rio Court resident received a scam email containing the password to one of her medical accounts. She didn’t provide any personal information.

1423 -- Report of four suspicious men on College Avenue.

1450 -- Report of dump trucks speeding away from a construction site on Fulton Lane.

1455 -- Report of a problem involving a rooster outside a house near Allison/Pope.

1513 -- An oversize big rig was trying to cross the Pope Street Bridge. It was gone when police arrived.