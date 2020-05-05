St. Helena Police Log, April 28-May 5

Tuesday, April 28
1847 -- Three cars full of teenagers were speeding down Sulphur Springs Avenue, and the kids were screaming and yelling. Some of them were in the back of a pickup with the tailgate down.
Wednesday, April 29
0725 -- A caller said her cat killed a bat and she was concerned about COVID-19. Police told her to dispose of the bat.
0922 -- Report of harassment occurring on Walnut Drive. The matter was referred to the sheriff’s office.
1019 -- An officer visited various addresses to hand out awards from St. Helena Primary School.
1111 -- Report of a dog barking nonstop all day on Edwards Street.
1137 -- An external car battery was stolen from a commercial vehicle on Vintage Avenue.
1812 -- Report of loud noise on McCorkle Avenue related to gardening power tools.
1824 -- A small dog was loose near Adams/Railroad.
1902 -- A man said a motorcycle was speeding down Church Street and almost ran over his girlfriend. Police checked the area.
2024 -- A Park Street resident reported receiving threatening text messages.
Thursday, April 30
0711 -- Someone was using a loud chainsaw on Hunt Avenue. Police informed them of the city’s noise ordinance.
0921 -- Report of an ongoing problem with a neighbor’s large pickup truck not fitting in the driveway and blocking the sidewalk on Tainter Street. It creates problems for neighbors trying to get out of their driveways.
0952 -- Report of two loose dogs barking aggressively on Meadowcreek Circle.
1135 -- A caller asked for help catching a loose golden retriever on Oak Avenue.
1305 -- An iPhone was found on Hunt Avenue.
1406 -- A Del Rio Court resident received a scam email containing the password to one of her medical accounts. She didn’t provide any personal information.
1423 -- Report of four suspicious men on College Avenue.
1450 -- Report of dump trucks speeding away from a construction site on Fulton Lane.
1455 -- Report of a problem involving a rooster outside a house near Allison/Pope.
1513 -- An oversize big rig was trying to cross the Pope Street Bridge. It was gone when police arrived.
1709 -- A Saint Andrews Court resident received spam emails threatening to post a pornographic video. Police told her to disregard the emails and not provide any personal information.
1720 -- Leaf blower complaint near Allyn/Tainter.
1907 -- A Spring Mountain Road resident received several emails asking for donations for someone and claiming to have all of the resident’s personal information. Police told her not to provide any information.
Friday, May 1
0704 -- A person came to the PD lobby talking about overpriced rental housing and wanting to file a lawsuit. Police told him to contact the court in a few weeks.
0846 -- Non-injury accident on Spring Mountain Road.
1354 -- Report of a man screaming about a dog near Pinot/Chablis. Police found a man looking for his dog.
1506 -- A travel trailer had been parked on Tainter Street for a long time. Police didn’t take any action because the owners might be sheltering in place.
1838 -- Report of a possible drunk driver swerving and almost hitting a rail on Deer Park Road. Police contacted the driver on Chiles Avenue and administered field sobriety tests.
2113 -- Police found some juveniles at the skatepark and reminded them that the park is closed.
Saturday, May 2
0837 -- Report of a man cursing near Railroad/Hunt.
1032 -- Children from different apartment complexes were reportedly playing outside together on Hunt Avenue and not practicing social distancing.
1411 -- Report of two juveniles playing basketball on Hillview Place. They were gone when police arrived.
Sunday, May 3
0944 -- A caller was concerned about a dog tied to a pole and barking constantly near Hillview/Stockton.
2147 -- Report of someone screaming in an apartment on College Avenue.
2319 -- Police contacted three juveniles on Grayson Avenue.
Monday, May 4
0643 -- Medical aid for a woman having a severe asthma attack on Pope Street.
0913 -- A Park Street resident smelled gas inside their home. Firefighters and PG&E helped with a pilot light problem.
1124 -- Police checked on suspicious noises outside a Main Street church.
1342 -- Report of lawn mowing and leaf blowing occurring on Chiles Avenue and Edwards Street.
1643 -- A man asked for help with his wife who was experiencing dementia.
1943 -- Report of a suspicious man sitting in a running car for several hours on Howell Mountain Road.
2101 -- Report of a suspicious person driving slowly through the downtown area in a van.
Tuesday, May 5
0113 -- Report of an extremely loud home theater system on Charter Oak Avenue.
