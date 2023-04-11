Tuesday, April 4

0809 — A PG&E crew asked for help while accessing power lines on a property on Madrona Avenue owned by a man who’s been known to pull guns and point them at workers.

1008 — A passerby brought a lost elderly woman to the police station. An officer was able to locate one of her family members.

2115 — Police cited a driver on Silverado Trail.

2256 — Calistoga police asked for help with a foot pursuit near Franz Valley School Road.

Wednesday, April 5

0823 — Report of a man sleeping in a wrecked car full of garbage near Vintage/McCormick.

Thursday, April 6

0846 — A caller reported that someone had used their Social Security number to open a utility account in New York. Police took a report.

1625 — Police cited a driver on Main Street.

1736 — Report of a reckless driver tailgating and passing over double yellows on Highway 29.

1847 — Report of a car alarm going off Wednesday night and Thursday night on College Avenue.

1950 — Report of juveniles speeding down Hillview Place in a red Mustang. They turned onto Tainter Street.

2117 — Police cited a driver near Main/Pine.

2247 — Police cited a driver on Highway 29 north of Deer Park Road.

Friday, April 7

0707 — Police picked up a pink mountain bike that had been left at Carpy Field.

1124 — Report of someone using a gas-powered leaf blower on Spring Mountain Road. Dispatch entered the complaint via the city’s website on behalf of the caller.

1801 — A Dodge Charger was reported stolen from Main Street sometime since Thursday night.

1957 — Report of a fire near Spring Mountain Road. Cal Fire confirmed it was a controlled burn.

2218 — Police cited a driver in the elm tunnel.

Saturday, April 8

0701 — Police cited a driver near Main/Pratt.

0724 — Non-injury lift assist on Fulton Lane.

1019 — Report of a reckless driver on Silverado Trail.

1048 — A person reported receiving three concerning voicemails from an ex-partner who hadn’t been in contact for about 43 years. Police took a report.

1059 — Report of a pothole near Chardonnay/Colombard. Public Works was notified.

1358 — Medical aid on Fulton Lane.

1405 — Report of a reckless driver on Highway 29 in south St. Helena.

1644 — Report of an approximately 2-year-old child wandering alone near Sulphur Springs/Crane. As officers were arriving, the caller said the child’s parent had been found.

1822 — Police cited a driver near Pope/Church.

2235 — Report of an argument between a couple at a local hotel. The woman had already left the premises with luggage.

2247 — Report of a woman screaming at a Main Street hotel. Officers responded and determined the couple had been in a verbal argument. Police took a report.

2328 — A man said his wife was late getting home from work.

2353 — Report of a possible drunk driver near Main/Charter Oak.

Sunday, April 9

0242 — Police cited a car parked in a blue zone on Pope Street.

1051 — Non-injury hit-and-run on Pope Street. One vehicle was damaged.

1203 — A pair of AirPods reported stolen from Napa were tracked to an address in St. Helena. Police recovered the AirPods and took a report.

1449 — Someone on Tainter Street called 911 to ask what time it was. Dispatch said 911 should only be used for emergencies. Dispatch also told the caller that sometimes TV news channels display the time in the lower right-hand corner. Dispatch asked for an officer to check on the caller.

1551 — Police issued a parking citation on Adams Street.

2037 — Report of loud explosions, possibly fireworks, in the Mitchell Drive area.

2047 — Multiple callers reported a non-injury hit-and-run on Pope Street. Police found the driver responsible and arrested the 38-year-old Calistoga man on suspicion of DUI and hit-and-run.

2318 — Report of a suspicious truck on El Bonita Avenue.

Monday, April 10

1222 — Report of a reckless driver using the oncoming lane to pass and almost causing a collision on Highway 29 near Zinfandel Lane.

1551 — Report of someone using profanity around children on Adams Street.

1641 — Someone called 911 to ask for Comcast’s phone number. Dispatch said to call the non-emergency line for help with that.

1710 — Vehicle keys were reported stolen from an unlocked vehicle on Magnolia Avenue. An officer found the keys under the seat.

1712 — A dog escaped from home on Vineyard Avenue. An officer was dispatched to assist, and the dog was found.

1806 — Someone said the drug collection box outside the police station was hard to open. An officer emptied the bin so it could receive more drugs.

1848 — Report of a reckless driver tailgating and passing in the center turn lane of Highway 29 near El Bonita Avenue.

2213 — An officer came across suspicious activity inside the bathroom at the city parking lot on Oak Avenue. Police took a report.

