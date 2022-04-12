St. Helena Police Log, April 5-11

Tuesday, April 5

0722 — An officer cited someone during a traffic stop at Main/Elmhurst.

0751 — A caller saw a man throw trash out of his trailer onto the sidewalk on Hunt Avenue.

0836 — Report of an unwelcome person causing a verbal disturbance on Dowdell Lane.

0950 — A caller asked police to check on her friend who lives on Silverado Trail. The caller was transferred to the sheriff’s office.

1032 — Report of an illegally parked trailer on Spring Mountain Road.

1052 — Report of a dog barking nonstop every day near Magnolia Avenue.

1153 — An officer cited someone during a traffic stop on Pratt Avenue.

1352 — An officer cited someone during a traffic stop on Sylvaner Avenue.

1517 — An officer cited someone during a traffic stop on Spring Mountain Road.

1533 — Report of a reckless driver speeding on Madrona Avenue.

1914 — An officer cited someone during a traffic stop near Main/Madrona.

1923 — An officer cited someone during a traffic stop near Main/Grayson.

2043 — An officer cited someone during a traffic stop near Main/Madrona.

2102 — An officer cited someone during a traffic stop near Grayson/Main.

2353 — Following a traffic stop at Main/Vidovich, police arrested a 35-year-old Sacramento man on suspicion of DUI.

Wednesday, April 6

2025 — An officer cited someone for driving with expired registration near Adams/Railroad.

2034 — Police checked on a barking dog complaint near Mariposa/McCorkle.

2053 — A dog was found on Magnolia Avenue.

2145 — An officer cited someone during a traffic stop near Silverado/Pope.

2210 — An officer cited someone for driving without a license near Main/Mitchell.

Thursday, April 7

0136 — A wallet was reported stolen at a bar. As dispatch was on the phone with the caller, someone brought the wallet to the police station.

0937 — A mountain bike worth $3,999 was reported stolen from Monte Vista Avenue. It had been locked to a vehicle’s bike rack. Someone cut the lock and stole it.

0959 — The owner of a dog came to the police station to pick up his pet.

1108 — Second-hand report of a road rage incident near the Pope Street Bridge.

1510 — Following a traffic stop on Main Street, police arrested a 47-year-old Vallejo woman with two outstanding warrants.

1800 — Possible drugs were found near Main Street. An officer retrieved them.

1822 — Police cited a vehicle for illegally parking in a blue zone.

1847 — Report of landscaping noise coming from Brown Street. An officer found a homeowner using a leafblower. Everything was OK.

1901 — Report of a drunk woman unable to pay at a Main Street business.

1939 — An officer cited someone during a traffic stop near Main/Pine.

1940 — A caller was concerned about a dog in a parked car on Spring Street.

2046 — An officer cited someone during a traffic stop near Main/Pine.

Friday, April 8

0431 — Report of a doorbell ditcher on Spring Mountain Road. Police checked the area.

0811 — Report of a double-trailer dump truck using the Sulphur Springs/South Crane/Valley View/Allyn route instead of sticking to the truck route on Main Street. An officer contacted the company and reminded them of the truck route.

0840 — An officer cited someone during a traffic stop near Main/Vintage.

1110 — Police cited a car parked in front of a fire hydrant on Main Street.

1121 — Medical aid at a Main Street hotel.

1349 — A person asked for help finding a vehicle that had been towed and stored by another agency.

1432 — A lunchbox was found at Lyman Park. Police collected it for safekeeping.

1602 — An officer cited someone during a traffic stop near Main/Sulphur Springs.

1827 — Report of an abandoned vehicle on Pope Street. Police marked it to be towed in 72 hours.

1915 — During a traffic stop near Main/Adams, police arrested a 27-year-old Santa Rosa man with a felony warrant.

2024 — Report of a sprinkler system overwatering a landscaped area near Adams Street and causing water to flow down a driveway. The matter was referred to City Hall and Public Works.

2154 — Report of a possible drunk driver on northbound Highway 29 near Hoffman Lane.

Saturday, April 9

0027 — An officer gave someone directions to Middletown.

0436 — A woman asked to talk to Public Works about brown water coming out of her faucet on Voorhees Circle.

0848 — A dog found on Hunt Avenue was returned to its owner.

0934 — Medical aid for a fall victim on Pope Street.

1317 — An officer cited someone during a traffic stop on Main Street.

1343 — An officer cited someone during a traffic stop near Main/Elmhurst.

1433 — A person asked to talk to an officer about a missing iPhone.

1638 — Following a traffic stop on Main Street, police arrested a 30-year-old American Canyon man on suspicion of DUI.

Sunday, April 10

1233 — A purse was reported stolen from a Main Street business at around midnight.

1921 — An officer cited someone during a traffic stop on Main Street.

2031 — An officer cited someone during a traffic stop on Main Street.

2157 — An officer cited someone during a traffic stop near Main/Vidovich.

Monday, April 11

0825 — Medical aid for a 14-year-old boy who fell off his bike near Crinella/Park.

1007 — Second-hand report of an elderly fall victim near Charter Oak/Allison. Police checked the area and didn’t find anyone who needed help.

1109 — Report of a streetlight out at Starr/Harvest. The caller had already contacted Public Works.

1205 — Multiple reports of a downed tree blocking the northbound lane of Silverado Trail near Pratt Avenue.

1241 — An officer taught a fifth-grade DARE class.

1244 — Report of a tree down on White Sulphur Springs Road.

1343 — Report of two school buses parked on La Fata Street, one for about three weeks and one since Friday.

1620 — Two-car minor-injury accident on Silverado Trail.

1714 — An officer cited someone during a traffic stop near Spring/Main.

1949 — Report of a reckless driver almost illegally passing vehicles and almost causing three accidents.

2334 — An officer cited someone during a traffic stop near Main/Hunt.

2339 — An officer cited someone during a traffic stop near Highway 29/Inglewood.