St. Helena Police Log, April 6-12

Tuesday, April 6
1834 — Report of a possible natural gas leak on Crinella Drive.
2131 — Report of a suspicious car idling for an hour on Oak Avenue.
2315 — An officer warned a bicyclist about riding at night with no lights.
Wednesday, April 7
0442 — Non-injury lift assist on Main Street.
1101 — Report of an assault and battery on Hunt Avenue.
1350 — Police assisted another agency with a foot pursuit on Silverado Trail.
2025 — Report of dogs barking incessantly at a Charter Oak Avenue home.
2029 — Report of a possible drunk driver swerving and almost hitting a mailbox on Highway 29 near Galleron Lane.
Thursday, April 8
0535 — A caller reported what sounded like a helicopter near Stockton Street. Dispatch said it was probably vineyard machinery.
1020 — Report of a car parked on Hunt Avenue for over a week. Police marked it to be towed in 72 hours.
1424 — Report of a reckless driver on Silverado Trail. The CHP was notified.
1812 — Report of at least two kids up on top of the city water tank near Spring Mountain Road.
1816 — A woman said her husband wanted to drive after drinking. She prevented him from leaving.
Friday, April 9
0737 — Report of a leaf blower and weed whacker going since 7 a.m. on Edwards Street.
1333 — Report of a customer at a downtown jewelry store making a $2,400 purchase today and a $4,300 purchase on Thursday using a credit card without a chip. He insisted on entering a card number that didn’t match the number on the card. Police arrested the 35-year-old Oakland man for outstanding warrants.
1450 — A woman reported that man approached her at about 1 p.m., showed her a bottle of baby oil, and asked her an inappropriate question. The incident happened on Howell Mountain Road, so the woman was put in touch with the sheriff’s office.
1559 — A woman reported being attacked by bees on Laguna Seca Court. She hadn’t been stung and didn’t need medical attention. Police gave her the phone number of a beekeeper.
1646 — Non-injury accident blocking the southbound lane of Silverado Trail at Deer Park Road.
1843 — Report of five or six people gathering by a dirt lot on Hollis Lane. The caller said it seemed like they might be setting up for a party. They told police they were just setting up for a road trip.
1848 — Medical aid on Los Robles Court.
2054 — Report of a suspicious man on Adams Street.
Saturday, April 10
0040 — During a traffic stop at Main/Pope, police cited a man for driving without a license and for an outstanding warrant.
0204 — A woman asked police to check on her husband, who had sent her troubling text messages.
1001 — Juveniles came to the PD lobby asking for a bike helmet.
1158 — Medical aid for an intoxicated man on Spring Mountain Road.
1317 — Medical aid for a man who fell off his bike on Stralla Court. He declined medical attention and left before help arrived.
1502 — Medical aid for an unconscious woman on Main Street.
1635 — Report of extra cars, music and a party on Dahlia Street.
1900 — Multiple callers reported cars racing up and down Valley View, Mitchell and Crane. Police checked the area.
2140 — A caller on Spring Mountain Road said she was lost and didn’t know how she’d gotten there or what was happening. Police arrested the 23-year-old Santa Rosa woman on suspicion of mail theft, possession of burglary tools, and drug possession.
2141 — Non-injury accident on Charter Oak Avenue.
2154 — A Tainter Street resident said someone knocked on her door, but they were already gone when she opened it.
2308 — Police were told to be on the lookout for an erratic driver on northbound Highway 29 near Whitehall Lane.
Sunday, April 11
0337 — Report of an intoxicated man trying to get into a house on Birch Street. Police detained the 30-year-old Angwin man on suspicion of public intoxication.
1040 — Report of a landscaper using a chainsaw on Crinella Drive.
1616 — A vehicle parked near Main/Hunt was damaged in a hit-and-run.
1819 — A black fabric sleeve containing money was lost on Main Street. (Editor's note: See Aunt Helena for details on how to return the money to its owner.)
1832 — Medical aid for a stroke victim on Spring Street.
1914 — Report of a driver swerving near Madrona/Main. Police stopped the car and determined the driver was not drunk.
1946 — Medical aid for a sick woman on Del Rio Court.
Monday, April 12
0839 — Report of a loose dog on Chablis Circle.
0943 — A person asked to talk to an officer about a child custody exchange.
1343 — A package was reported missing from Hunt Avenue.
Editor’s note: In relation to Saturday’s log entry regarding a student with COVID-19, St. Helena High School Principal Ben Scinto sent the following email to parents Tuesday morning: “Good morning Saints families. We are informing you that there was a student on the high school campus from 1/6 to 1/11/21 who we later found out had COVID-like symptoms and did not notify the school. The student was later tested for COVID-19 on 1/20/21 and found to be positive. After doing contact tracing, Napa County Public Health informed us yesterday afternoon that they determined the individual was infectious from 12/30/20- 1/11/21. Had we been alerted at the time of the infectious period, we would have immediately performed site-based contact tracing and informed everyone who had close contact with this person. We would also have informed the entire high school community as is our policy. The quarantine period for any close contact is over, and so there is nothing to do at this time. We are not aware of any COVID-19 cases linked to this individual. Please ring us at 967-2740 should you have any questions. Thank you.”