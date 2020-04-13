St. Helena Police Log, April 7-13

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Tuesday, April 7

0655 -- A passport and empty Ray-Ban case were found on Hudson Avenue. The passport belonged to a Spring Mountain Road resident whose backpack had been stolen from their car on April 5.

0725 -- A man said his car had been broken into, and maybe his house as well.

0945 -- An out-of-town caller asked police to check on his friend who has a history of health problems and hasn’t been heard from lately.

1319 -- A caller asked for help retrieving some keys from a woman who was unwilling to hand them over. An attorney had written a letter to the woman asking for the items to be returned.

1544 -- A detective from another agency asked for help contacting a St. Helena man regarding some property belonging to him that might be related to a burglary.

1953 -- A loose Aussie dog was seen running near Railroad/Hunt.

Wednesday, April 8

0856 -- A local senior was concerned about “underage” people not respecting the senior citizen hours at Safeway from 7 to 9 .m. on Tuesday and Thursday mornings. The caller asked for an officer to be present during those hours.