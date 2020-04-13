St. Helena Police Log, April 7-13

Tuesday, April 7
0655 -- A passport and empty Ray-Ban case were found on Hudson Avenue. The passport belonged to a Spring Mountain Road resident whose backpack had been stolen from their car on April 5.
0725 -- A man said his car had been broken into, and maybe his house as well.
0945 -- An out-of-town caller asked police to check on his friend who has a history of health problems and hasn’t been heard from lately.
1319 -- A caller asked for help retrieving some keys from a woman who was unwilling to hand them over. An attorney had written a letter to the woman asking for the items to be returned.
1544 -- A detective from another agency asked for help contacting a St. Helena man regarding some property belonging to him that might be related to a burglary.
1953 -- A loose Aussie dog was seen running near Railroad/Hunt.
Wednesday, April 8
0856 -- A local senior was concerned about “underage” people not respecting the senior citizen hours at Safeway from 7 to 9 .m. on Tuesday and Thursday mornings. The caller asked for an officer to be present during those hours.
0933 -- A caller was concerned about a Vintage Avenue business that still had its garden department and rental department open. He said he’d called the health department, who said the business was not essential and referred him to his local police department. An officer followed up and confirmed that the business is considered an essential business under the shelter-at-home order.
1032 -- Report of a vineyard tractor disking behind the library and damaging the gravel pedestrian path.
1240 -- A caller was concerned about social distancing after seeing about 30 juveniles riding their bikes together on the path near Library/Adams on Tuesday evening.
1247 -- Non-injury hit-and-run on Mount St. Helena. The victim followed the other car to St. Helena and confronted the driver.
1302 -- Police were notified of a child custody matter.
1304 -- Medical aid for a person with a rapid heart rate on Hunt Avenue.
1312 -- A box of wine was stolen from someone’s porch on Church Street.
1443 -- A Hunt Avenue resident received a phone call from a man requesting $650 so he could send her “a vaccine for the virus.” She didn’t provide any personal information. Police told her to call her carrier and block the phone number.
1936 -- Report of a loud party near Fulton Lane.
2113 -- Report of a suspicious man on Oak Avenue.
Thursday, April 9
0933 -- Police were notified of a child custody dispute.
1044 -- A man driving on Silverado Trail said the roof of a portable toilet had flown off another vehicle and hit his own vehicle.
1116 -- Report of a loud leaf blower on Spring Street.
1229 -- A caller said people were running the stop sign at Railroad/Fulton, and many of them were using their cell phones.
1303 -- Dogs were attacking a raccoon on Bella Oaks Lane.
1352 -- Police were asked to check on a man on College Avenue.
1452 -- There were a large number of bees near Crane Avenue.
1515 -- Major-injury accident on Silverado Trail. A van ran off the road and hit a tree.
1520 -- The railroad signal at Mills Lane was malfunctioning.
1612 -- A stash of stolen mail was found near the reservoir along Spring Mountain Road.
1618 -- Multiple people were found on school grounds on Hillview Place. Police asked them to leave.
1754 -- Report of a 3-year-old child running around on the train tracks near Pope Street, with no parents around.
2036 -- Police assisted Calistoga police with a foot pursuit.
Friday, April 10
0110 -- A vehicle was burglarized on Kearney Street.
0739 -- Stolen mail was found at Hunt/Edwards.
1014 -- Police were asked to check on a woman on Del Rio Court.
1050 -- Police found four juveniles at a playground, which is closed due to COVID-19.
1056 -- Someone rifled through two unlocked cars on Spring Street. Nothing was missing.
1407 -- Police were notified of a civil dispute.
1453 -- Two men were seen drinking alcohol in their cars on Main Street.
1510 -- Medical aid on Hunt Avenue.
1645 -- Police found three men at the skatepark, which is closed due to COVID-19.
1722 -- Police found two men at the skatepark. They left.
1918 -- Medical aid for a fall victim on Pope Street.
Saturday, April 11
0832 -- A person was concerned about landscapers trimming bushes on Pope Street during the shelter-at-home order. Police confirmed it was considered essential work.
1056 -- Someone pried into a mailbox with a crowbar and stole some mail on Spring Mountain Road.
1059 -- Report of an ongoing problem with a dog barking at night on Saint James Drive.
1320 -- Report of a car parked on Allison Avenue for 10 days. Police said they wouldn’t respond because the car might be there due to people sheltering in place.
1321 -- Police were asked to check on a woman on San Juan Court.
1339 -- Report of someone trespassing on a residential property on Pope Street.
1426 -- Someone smashed a vehicle window and stole a gas card on Spring Street, outside the city limits.
1453 -- A caller complained about constant leaf blowing and tree trimming in the Hollis/Pope area.
1540 -- Police found two juveniles at the skatepark, which is closed.
1642 -- An Amazon package was stolen from someone’s mailbox on Hudson Avenue.
1829 -- A caller said an electronic speed sign near Main/Pope was malfunctioning.
2036 -- Report of people yelling on Rosebud Lane.
2143 -- Report of a loud party near Magnolia/Rosebud.
2309 -- Report of an ongoing problem with dogs barking on Saint James Drive.
Sunday, April 12
1238 -- Report of a fight near Garden/Walnut.
1426 -- Police found five people at the skatepark, which is closed.
1434 -- Multiple callers reported a fire near Vallejo Street. Police confirmed it was a controlled burn.
1545 -- Report of a loud party on Magnolia Avenue.
1541 -- Report of shoplifters leaving a Hunt Avenue store in a black car.
1709 -- Report of loud music and loud people near Sylvaner/Spring. Police checked the area and didn’t hear anything.
1840 -- Report of a loud party on Sylvaner Avenue.
2012 -- Report of someone possibly spending the night in front of a commercial property on Adams Street.
Monday, April 13
0336 -- Medical aid for a woman having trouble breathing on Hillview Place.
