Tuesday, April 16
0832 -- A caller complained about construction workers parking near Spring/Hudson. They were parking legally, but they were hard to see around.
0914 -- Dogs had cornered a raccoon under an Elmhurst Avenue home.
1425 -- Report of a man selling beef out of a pickup near Money/Adams.
1510 -- Report of a person lying under a bridge near Main Street.
1648 -- Non-injury accident on Spring Mountain Road.
1853 -- Report of someone selling meat door to door on Hudson Avenue.
Wednesday, April 17
0853 -- Police received a noise complaint on McCorkle Avenue. The noise stopped while the caller was talking to dispatch.
1205 -- Police provided traffic control after a two-car accident at Highway 29/Zinfandel Lane.
1529 -- Report of cars speeding in the Crane/Grayson area. A unit responded to provide traffic enforcement.
1927 -- Report of people trespassing on a Spring Street property.
Thursday, April 18
0026 -- Police assisted sheriff’s office with a man who was refusing to leave the St. Helena Hospital emergency room, being verbally aggressive, and refusing to give up his bag that contained a dagger and chain.
0942 -- Medical aid for a person having trouble breathing on Redondo Court.
0949 -- Report of a possible gas leak in a Main Street commercial building.
1046 -- Police assisted a motorist near Main/Mills.
1101 -- Two bikes were abandoned near College Avenue.
1447 -- A rattlesnake with babies was found under a couch in a Fulton Lane home.
1622 -- Report of a broken-down big rig blocking traffic near Main/Grayson. It was gone when police arrived.
1735 -- Report of a white BMW speeding on Pope Street.
1811 -- Report of a man throwing bottles of wine into the street near Main/Hunt.
1822 -- Medical aid for an unresponsive woman on Allyn Avenue.
1834 -- Report of a man and a woman having a verbal altercation in a car on Highway 29. They were reportedly yelling at each other and at kids in the backseat, and the caller was worried that things might get physical.
1849 -- Report of a man on Main Street yelling at passing cars, waving money around, and claiming he has a knife.
2234 -- A woman reported being approached, followed, and harassed by a man on her way to work.
Friday, April 19
0258 -- Report of a combative, heavily intoxicated patient at the hospital. He had pulled his IV out and was bleeding. He ran out of the emergency room, jumped over a wall to the road below, and ran toward his house in Angwin.
1226 -- A black Mitsubishi Montero was reported stolen from in front of the high school. Police tracked the stolen car to Napa, where police arrested the suspected thief after he tried to hide inside a building.
1348 -- Report of a suspicious woman acting strangely at a downtown restaurant. She was last seen heading north on Main Street.
1553 -- Report of a gray Lexus weaving all over Main Street south of Pine Street.
1746 -- A Porsche with its door wide open was causing a traffic delay on Oak Avenue.
1914 -- Report of a man allowing his dogs to run unleashed in the cemetery in the early evening on a regular basis. The caller said the large dogs run up to pedestrians and snarl at them. The owner drives a black Toyota and parks near the cemetery’s shed.
1936 -- Two callers reported teenagers throwing rocks at Meily Park.
Saturday, April 20
0925 -- A Pope Street resident said her neighbor keeps stepping on her plants and pouring hot water on them. She said she’s seen it happen on her own surveillance camera. She asked an officer to tell the neighbor to stop.
1023 -- Someone received threatening text messages.
1106 -- Someone was using a loud jackhammer on Mariposa Lane.
1231 -- A caller reported being assaulted by a young man. Police arrested the 20-year-old Angwin man on suspicion of assault and battery and petty theft.
1617 -- A caller was worried about dogs that had been barking incessantly for days on Chablis Circle.
1631 -- A loose poodle was reunited with its owner at Meily Park.
1916 -- Report of two teenage boys using drugs behind a church on Tainter Street. They were last seen running down Spring Street. Police checked the area.
2350 -- A Redondo Court resident said she couldn’t turn off her gas oven. Dispatch notified Cal Fire and told her to go outside until help arrived.
Sunday, April 21
1023 -- A dog found near Adams/Railroad was reunited with his owners.
1151 -- A squirrel was trapped under a display case on Laguna Seca Court.
1528 -- Report of a possible drunk driver swerving, braking erratically, and driving in the middle of the road near Deer Park/Silverado.
2148 -- Report of a suspicious car near the site of the flood project.
Monday, April 22
0703 -- Police took a report on petty theft.
0939 -- A local resident asked police to do a patrol check around his house after he encountered an old acquaintance with a mental disorder who was getting out of hand and talking about going to his house.
1412 -- Report of a German shepherd left in a truck parked on Charter Oak Avenue.
1547 -- Report of a reckless driver in a white Highlander near Main/Pratt.
1927 -- Report of a possible drunk driver crossing double yellows, tailgating and driving at erratic speeds on Main Street. Police arrested the driver.
2003 -- A mother asked for advice dealing with her 16-year-old son. Police referred her to the school resource officer.
2022 -- A small yellow dog with a white spot on its chest was reported missing from Silverado Trail.
2250 -- Report of a loose chihuahua near Pope/Main.