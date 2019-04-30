Tuesday, April 23
0752 -- Medical aid for a fall victim on Pratt Avenue.
0811 -- A caller said someone smashed his window on Spring Street.
0830 -- Wilbur, a large brown, yellow and white dog, was reported missing from Silverado Trail.
1233 -- Report of a threat received at a workplace.
1300 -- Dispatch received an automated fraudulent call claiming to be from the Social Security office saying “Your Social Security number has been suspended because of suspicious activity. Press 1 to speak to an officer about your case." After pressing 1, a live operator asked how they could help. Dispatch replied, "Well, you called me so how can you help me?" The caller then disconnected. Dispatch tried to call back 1-888-810-0905, but the number was disconnected. The St. Helena Police Department reminds citizens not to give out personal information to callers attempting to identify themselves as representatives of the Social Security Administration, IRS or some unknown lottery giveaway. If you believe your Social Security number has been compromised, visit identitytheft.gov for information on what to do.
Wednesday, April 24
1930 -- Police were asked to check on an elderly man who’d been walking in the roadway with a walker and seemed confused.
2128 -- Report of a possible drunk driver. Police stopped the car near Charter Oak Avenue and arrested the driver, a 54-year-old Amarillo woman, on suspicion of DUI.
Thursday, April 25
0839 -- Report of a belligerent man swearing and verbally abusing someone near Main/Mitchell. Police contacted the man, who agreed to calm down and be on his way.
0858 -- Report of a belligerent man at City Hall, possibly related to the previous call. Officers abated the situation.
1044 -- Medical aid for a man with a fever on Crinella Drive.
1050 -- Two shots were heard near Spring/Sylvaner. Police checked the area and noticed a lot of construction work in the area.
1257 -- Report of a dog left in a car near Hunt Avenue. The owner arrived shortly after the officer.
1333 -- A caller reported a scam phone call with caller ID from “St. Helena Hospital.” Police advised the caller not to give out personal information.
1441 -- A caller reported a fraudulent call claiming to be from the Social Security office. Police remind citizens to never give out personal information over the phone.
1553 -- About $3,000 was taken from someone’s bank account as a result of fraudulent callers claiming to be with Lending Tree.
1613 -- A caller said a man in a gray van had blown kisses at the caller’s daughter near Tainter/Stockton.
2254 -- Medical aid for a man with a diabetic problem on Olive Avenue.
Friday, April 26
0114 -- Report of a possible drunk driver speeding, weaving and brake-checking on Highway 29 near Ehlers Lane.
0238 -- Report of a man screaming and yelling near the railroad tracks at Pope Street.
0520 -- Report of a man yelling in the parking lot of a gas station at Main/Pope.
0951 -- Police took a fraud report.
1125 -- A narcotics investigation detective asked for help contacting a citizen.
1129 -- Report of a man causing a disturbance and threatening a staff member after being asked to leave a Main Street business. Police arrested the 51-year-old transient on suspicion of making criminal threats and assaulting police.
1145 -- A parked truck was damaged in a hit-and-run on Spring Street. A witness saw the incident and took down the other car’s license plate.
1246 -- A caller complained of cars speeding on Spring Street.
1655 -- A light blue pickup was stalling on the Pope Street bridge, forcing other cars to swerve around it.
1801 -- A Palmer Drive resident couldn’t turn off their fire alarm.
2002 -- An employer left a terminated employee’s last check at the police department to be picked up.
2011 -- Report of very loud music and yelling from a pool area near Main Street.
2109 -- Graffiti was found in an alleyway near Main Street.
2116 -- Report of a man threatening to beat up a cashier at an Adams Street restaurant. Police took a report.
2133 -- Police were told to be on the lookout for a possible drunk driver on Silverado Trail.
Saturday, April 27
0954 -- A car with expired tags had been parked on Starr Avenue for more than five days.
1216 -- A caller said a local business had a message on its windows containing offensive language. Police said the owner has the right to post the messages.
1741 -- Medical aid for a 16-year-old boy on Main Street.
1831 -- A caller said a limo bus took off containing $1,000 worth of her belongings. She went to a scheduled pick-up location, but she got there five minutes late and the bus had already left. She called the limo company and they said they couldn’t go back. They said they would drop off the stuff at her house before 10 p.m. Police determined it was a civil matter.
Sunday, April 28
1137 -- Report of a reckless driver weaving and tailgating on Highway 29 near Ehlers Lane.
1235 -- Lots of cars were parked in a no-parking zone on Hunt Avenue, making it hard to see around them. Police cited the cars.
1922 -- A caller saw a man push and pull a woman on Charter Oak Avenue. The man and woman both left in a black Dodge. Police took a report.
2107 -- A Pope Street resident received a fraudulent call from “Apple computer” and spoke to the caller for over an hour. The caller told him to go to Safeway and buy a credit card, but he declined. The resident did not pay any money or provide any personal information.
2340 -- Medical aid for a woman having trouble breathing on Hunt Avenue.
Monday, April 29
0949 -- A Redondo Court resident received an email from someone claiming they had her personal information, including passwords and addresses, and requesting $800 in Bitcoin.
0957 -- Report of a suspicious vehicle parked on Granada Court.
1714 -- Report of a possible drunk driver in a white Chevy pickup.
1836 -- Police received another report about the suspicious vehicle on Granada Court. The caller was concerned that someone was living in there. Police said they had already contacted the occupant, who had agreed to leave that night.