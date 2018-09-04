Tuesday, Aug. 28
0844 -- A loose dog was returned to its owner.
0954 -- A white and brown terrier named Squirt was reported missing from Howell Mountain Road.
1123 -- There was a downed power line across Mitchell Drive.
1247 -- A counterfeit $100 bill was passed Saturday on Main Street.
1750 -- A 15-year-old and 16-year-old were caught having sex in a Hunt Avenue home. The homeowner asked an officer to talk to them.
1843 -- A car parked on North Crane Avenue was keyed Monday night.
Wednesday, Aug. 29
0703 -- Non-injury accident on Main Street.
0817 -- A caller asked police to patrol in the Main/Grayson area and contact students who ride their bikes to school without helmets.
0923 -- Unleashed dogs were reportedly playing and barking a lot in Mary Fryer Park.
1059 -- Report of dogs barking all morning in the Mitchell/Oak area.
1121 -- Grapes were spilled all over Main Street, causing a truck to hydroplane. Public Works cleaned up the mess.
1230 -- Medical aid on Hillview Place.
1656 -- Someone left their bike on the VINE bus.
1946 -- Three large white huskies were loose near Adams/Stockton.
Thursday, Aug. 30
0246 -- Report of an angry and possibly intoxicated man at a gas station at Main/Spring. He was walking away into the street yelling and heading toward a bar. He left his car at the gas station.
1027 -- An abandoned car was about to be towed from a Main Street gas station, but the store’s manager wanted to give the owner one last chance to move it if police could get ahold of him.
1208 -- A resident asked to speak to an officer about a letter that was written to the police chief and the mayor regarding her dogs.
1531 -- A woman who tripped and fell near Main/Charter Oak asked to file a police report.
1543 -- Report of petty theft.
1833 -- A brown briefcase was reported missing, possibly from downtown or Money Way.
1857 -- Report of a neighbor using a leaf blower on Meadowcreek Circle outside the permissible hours.
2021 -- Report of a large rattlesnake (at least three feet long) inside a main classroom building on Main Street.
2104 -- Police responded to a non-injury accident near Main/Charter Oak and arrested a 24-year-old Hidden Valley Lake woman on suspicion of DUI.
2139 -- A Pinot Way resident said her neighbor has parked both of his cars on each side of her driveway, obstructing her view. She feels harassed and intimidated by these ongoing neighbor issues.
2334 -- Police checked on a noisy neighbor complaint on Mitchell Drive.
2343 -- A possibly drunk man was ringing the doorbell of a College Avenue residence and asking to come in. The female occupant refused, and he walked away.
Friday, Aug. 31
1001 -- A pair of glasses in a blue case were reported lost, possibly left on a bench downtown.
1221 -- The railroad crossing arm at Dowdell Lane was failing to go back up.
1226 -- A vehicle owner came to the lobby to reported that his $250,000 car had just been backed into by a box truck.
1453 -- Report of a parked car partially blocking the southbound lane of Main Street, with part of the car up on the curb.
1525 -- Non-injury hit-and-run on Main Street.
1652 -- Police responded to a disturbance on Crane Avenue.
1845 -- Report of a possible drunk driver moving at 35 mph in a 55 mph zone, driving on the shoulder, and swerving in and out of a ditch on Highway 29 near Deer Park Road.
1846 -- A child found wandering in the street near Edwards/Hunt was reunited with a parent.
1925 -- Report of a dog panting in a car on Main Street.
2239 -- Report of non-stop barking on Fulton Lane.
2244 -- Report of a car speeding on Starr and Hunt.
2246 -- Police responded to a loud music complaint on Voorhees Circle.
2253 -- Report of a suspicious homeless man claiming to have a reservation at a Main Street hotel and refusing to leave. Police told him not to trespass.
2319 -- A caller said a man was following her around in a Hunt Avenue store asking if she wanted to go out with him. He left after the caller’s mom told him to leave them alone.
Saturday, Sept. 1
0022 -- A blue Nissan Frontier pickup was reported stolen from a parking lot in south St. Helena. It was left unlocked with the keys inside.
0540 -- Non-injury lift assist for an elderly fall victim on Laguna Seca Court.
1120 -- A debit card was found on a school campus on Grayson Avenue.
1226 -- Report of a possible drunk driver swerving and speeding down Howell Mountain.
1351 -- An officer found a California ID card on Main Street.
2044 -- Officers helped push a disabled car out of traffic near Main/Madrona.
2235 -- Police contacted a group of people who’d been trying to camp overnight at the skatepark. They agreed to be on their way.
Sunday, Sept. 2
0226 -- Medical aid for a woman having an asthma attack on Monte Vista.
0237 -- Report of a man sleeping in a truck with its engine idling and its stereo blasting on Magnolia Avenue.
1512 -- Medical aid on Pratt Avenue.
1546 -- The resident of a Pope Street facility believed she’d been attacked.
1621 -- A tenant told police he and his landlord/co-tenant are in an argument about entering his room without permission.
1626 -- Report of ATVs kicking up dust at the flood project site.
1916 -- Report of a possible drunk driver swerving near Main/Charter Oak.
2023 -- A gold bracelet was found at Mary Fryer Park last week.
Monday, Sept. 3
1024 -- Police assisted after an infant got locked in a minivan on Adams Street.
1213 -- A gardener near Voorhees/Mitchell was using a blower on a holiday.
1403 -- A blue gas-powered scooter was reported stolen from Hunt Avenue.
1647 -- A 2-year-old girl got locked in a Maserati after she hit the lock button.
1851 -- A set of keys were lost, found and returned to their owner.
2009 -- Report of suspicious people in a Pope Street parking lot.
2033 -- Report of a man and woman arguing on Main Street. They left in a red McLaren.
2342 -- A caller requested extra patrol at Mary Fryer Park at night. Neighborhood dogs have been barking, and the caller was concerned that people were camping in the park.
Tuesday, Sept. 4
0517 -- Police were asked to check on a suspicious car on San Lucas Court. The car was running and the people inside appeared to be sleeping.
0525 -- Police checked on a mechanical-type noise near Pratt Avenue.