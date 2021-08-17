St. Helena Police Log, Aug. 10-16

0727 — Medical aid for a man who fell and hit his head on Olive Avenue.

1318 — Report of two or three kids sitting down with a woman holding a sign near Railroad/Hunt.

1738 — Report of an abandoned car and a separate trailer near McCorkle/Allison.

2044 — A black lab was found near Spring/Allyn. The person who found it left voicemails for its owner and will keep it until the owner is found.

Thursday, Aug. 12

0932 — Report of a minivan speeding on Hudson Avenue.

1317 — Report of a loud leaf blower running on and off for 30 minutes near Dean York Lane.

1337 — A Belgian Malinois and a tan and white dog were reported missing from Madrona Avenue.

2337 — Following a traffic stop at Oak/Tainter, police arrested a 27-year-old St. Helena woman on suspicion of DUI.

Friday, Aug. 13

0920 — Medical aid for a fall victim near Charter Oak Avenue.

1539 — A car with a dead battery was blocking the northbound lane of Main Street near Charter Oak Avenue.