St. Helena Police Log, Aug. 10-16

Tuesday, Aug. 10
0441 — Police cited an unlicensed driver on Main Street.
0902 — A loose dog got into a neighbor’s backyard on Crinella Drive. Its owner will fix the gate through which the dog escaped.
0920 — A car had been parked on Meadowcreek Circle since Sunday.
1048 — A bicyclist fell and hurt their ankle on St. Helena Highway South.
1107 — Medical aid for a person feeling sick on Pope Street.
1312 — Public Works was trying to clean up items left by a homeless person near Library Lane when the man approached them and said he doesn’t want to leave the area.
1745 — Report of a reckless driver tailgating and swerving on Highway 29.
1857 — Report of a reckless tow truck driver almost hitting garbage cans on the side of the road near Main/Grayson.
2116 — An officer cleared a large branch and other debris from the center lane of Main Street.
Wednesday, Aug. 11
0112 — Report of an unwelcome man who’d been asked multiple times to leave a Spring Mountain Road property. Police arrested the 26-year-old Milwaukee man on suspicion of battery and vandalism.
0727 — Medical aid for a man who fell and hit his head on Olive Avenue.
1318 — Report of two or three kids sitting down with a woman holding a sign near Railroad/Hunt.
1738 — Report of an abandoned car and a separate trailer near McCorkle/Allison.
2044 — A black lab was found near Spring/Allyn. The person who found it left voicemails for its owner and will keep it until the owner is found.
Thursday, Aug. 12
0932 — Report of a minivan speeding on Hudson Avenue.
1317 — Report of a loud leaf blower running on and off for 30 minutes near Dean York Lane.
1337 — A Belgian Malinois and a tan and white dog were reported missing from Madrona Avenue.
2337 — Following a traffic stop at Oak/Tainter, police arrested a 27-year-old St. Helena woman on suspicion of DUI.
Friday, Aug. 13
0920 — Medical aid for a fall victim near Charter Oak Avenue.
1539 — A car with a dead battery was blocking the northbound lane of Main Street near Charter Oak Avenue.
1729 — The driver of a Honda Pilot reported being the victim of a hit-and-run involving a black Audi. The Audi pulled over near Main/Charter Oak, but the caller refused to speak to the occupants because she and her young passenger didn’t feel safe. Police took a report.
1754 — A man was slumped over inside a red truck near Main/Grayson. An officer contacted the driver, who appeared to be intoxicated. The 72-year-old St. Helena man was arrested on suspicion of DUI.
2028 — A man said someone was leaving cigarette butts on his fence. He will put up cameras and “No Trespassing” signs.
2159 — Police responded to a domestic altercation near Kidd Ranch/McCorkle and arrested a 27-year-old St. Helena man.
Saturday, Aug. 14
0036 — A German shepherd was running loose near Mariposa/McCorkle.
0433 — Following a traffic stop at Main/Charter Oak, police arrested a 34-year-old Fontana man on suspicion of driving with a suspended license, evading police, possession of marijuana for sale, and reckless driving.
0748 — Someone found what appeared to be a handgun in a gutter near Valley View Street.
1020 — Medical aid for a woman with a minor burn from coffee. She decided to go to the hospital on her own.
1155 — Police received a secondhand report about a frightened woman who said she was being followed by a man on Spring Street.
1709 — Someone broke a window and stole items from a vehicle south of the city limits. The matter was referred to the sheriff’s office.
1735 — Medical aid for a woman with a blood pressure problem on Pine Street.
1915 — Report of two sports cars speeding on Main Street. Police stopped both cars and warned the drivers.
Sunday, Aug. 15
0225 — An officer gave two people a ride to Zinfandel Lane.
1103 — Report of a reckless driver on Highway 29 near Bale Lane, with the occupants throwing trash out of the vehicle.
1227 — An officer assisted a driver with a flat tire on Silverado Trail. A tow truck was on the way.
1537 — Report of a possible drunk driver swerving and crossing over double yellows on Highway 29.
1624 — A motorist lost an Amazon package in the eastbound lane of Zinfandel Lane.
1929 — A cat was stuck in an attic on Sylvaner Avenue. The cat didn’t belong to the home’s occupants.
2058 — PG&E reported a gas leak on Adams Street.
2311 — Following a traffic stop at Hunt/Church, police cited a driver whose car had an illegally loud exhaust system.
Monday, Aug. 16
0811 — Medical aid for a fall victim on Fulton Lane.
1116 — Police took a report on a trespassing incident that occurred on Friday.
1122 — A person reported Social Security fraud.
1135 — Report of an abandoned vehicle on Pope Street.
1442 — A man and a woman reportedly hang around near Adams Street and leave trash behind several businesses.
1903 — Report of a possible gas leak on Monte Vista. Cal Fire was notified.
