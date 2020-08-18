St. Helena Police Log, Aug. 11-17

0859 -- Report of a tree down across a footbridge near Meily Park.

1001 -- Report of loud construction noise near Pratt Avenue.

1126 -- A caller saw a driver throw a lit cigarette out their window while driving west on Pope Street. The car was described as a green and turquoise pickup with a camper shell. The driver was a white man with red bushy hair.

1138 -- Report of several people barbecuing on a portable barbecue near the bocce courts at Crane Park.

1633 -- Juveniles came to the lobby to talk to an officer about ongoing harassment.

1659 -- Medical aid on Paulson Court.

1751 -- A caller ordered a pizza using his credit card and was concerned when the restaurant employee asked for the three-digit code on the back of his card. No fraudulent charges had been made. The caller was just concerned whether it was standard practice when ordering over the phone.

2051 -- Report of a neighbor hammering nails for 45 minutes on Laguna Seca Court. When the caller asked him to do that during the daytime instead, he got upset, called the person names, and waved his hammer.

2253 -- Report of loud music associated with a wedding on Spring Street.