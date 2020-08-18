St. Helena Police Log, Aug. 11-17

Tuesday, Aug. 11
1006 -- Non-injury lift assist on Fulton Lane.
1147 -- Police took a vandalism report on Hillview Place.
1352 -- A set of keys were reported lost on Sunday near Main/Pope.
1609 -- Report of commercial-size trucks parking on Brown Street and creating problems with visibility.
1624 -- Report of a customer refusing to wear a proper mask in a Main Street store. An employee told him he couldn’t receive service without a mask. He left when the employee called the police.
1721 -- A wallet was reported lost downtown.
1854 -- Following a traffic stop at Main/Dowdell, a 33-year-old Napa man was arrested for an outstanding misdemeanor warrant. He was released with a signed promise to appear in court.
2039 -- While responding to an abandoned vehicle report on Main Street, police arrested a 52-year-old Rutherford man on suspicion of receiving stolen property.
2053 -- A pregnant sheep escaped from its home on Crystal Springs Road. The matter was referred to the sheriff’s office.
2209 -- Report of fireworks going off near Vallejo Street.
Wednesday, Aug. 12
1232 -- A man was seen smoking pot on Sulphur Springs Avenue, then driving away onto Highway 29.
1155 -- An officer assisted with the distribution of textbooks on Grayson Avenue.
1409 -- Report of a trespasser falsely representing herself on a Main Street property.
1649 -- Medical aid on Pope Street.
Thursday, Aug. 13
0415 -- A man reported his 14-year-old daughter missing. She was last seen around 10 p.m. at her mom’s house in Napa.
0656 -- Medical aid for a fall victim on Pope Street.
0749 -- Medical aid for a fall victim on Spring Mountain Road.
1325 -- Report of two dogs left in a car on Hunt Avenue. The owners returned and drove away momentarily.
1425 -- Report of solicitors on Hunt Avenue.
1438 -- Report of a possible drunk driver on Silverado Trail.
1510 -- Report of a dog left in a car on Main Street.
1618 -- Medical aid for a person who passed out in a VINE bus.
1734 -- Non-injury head-on collision at Madrona/Allyn.
2202 -- Report of noisy neighbors on Hunt Avenue.
2334 -- Police arrested the 25-year-old St. Helena man on suspicion of brandishing a samurai sword during an argument.
Friday, Aug. 14
0933 -- Medical aid for a fall victim on Pope Street.
1128 -- A car was vandalized.
1639 -- Report of a hazardous driver on southbound Main Street.
1708 -- Medical aid for a woman with a head injury on Paulson Court.
1924 -- A vehicle crashed into a vineyard near Meadowood Road and Silverado Trail.
Saturday, Aug. 15
0610 -- Items were stolen from a trailer on McCormick Street. A witness saw a dark-colored vehicle next to the trailer and saw people taking tools from the trailer. They left when they saw the witness.
0850 -- Report of a hot air balloon down in a remote area near Sulphur Springs Road. The CHP rescued the occupants via helicopter.
0857 -- Someone left graffiti on an electrical box at Crane Park.
1044 -- Medical aid for a possible stroke victim on Hunt Avenue.
1343 -- Report of a possible drunk driver on Silverado Trail.
1345 -- Report of a possible drunk driver on Highway 29 near Zinfandel Lane.
1355 -- A bus caught on fire near Main/Pope. The fire department put out the fire. Nobody was hurt.
1517 -- Report of several cars parked in no-parking zones and a fire lane near Main Street. The drivers had been asked to move their cars, but they refused.
1706 -- Medical aid for a possible heat stroke victim on Stockton Street.
2105 -- Report of a possible drunk driver near Main/Adams. Police stopped the car and determined the driver was not drunk.
2324 -- Report of noisy neighbors on College Avenue.
Sunday, Aug. 16
0029 -- Report of a man and a woman on Pope Street, with the woman sitting on the ground and looking upset. They told police they were just taking a walk.
0405 -- Non-injury lift assist on Pope Street.
0507 -- Report of a fire in the mountains across from Rutherford Road.
0509 -- Report of a fire near Conn Valley Road.
0651 -- Report of a fire in the hills west of Silverado Trail.
0847 -- Police marked an abandoned car on College Avenue.
0859 -- Report of a tree down across a footbridge near Meily Park.
1001 -- Report of loud construction noise near Pratt Avenue.
1126 -- A caller saw a driver throw a lit cigarette out their window while driving west on Pope Street. The car was described as a green and turquoise pickup with a camper shell. The driver was a white man with red bushy hair.
1138 -- Report of several people barbecuing on a portable barbecue near the bocce courts at Crane Park.
1633 -- Juveniles came to the lobby to talk to an officer about ongoing harassment.
1659 -- Medical aid on Paulson Court.
1751 -- A caller ordered a pizza using his credit card and was concerned when the restaurant employee asked for the three-digit code on the back of his card. No fraudulent charges had been made. The caller was just concerned whether it was standard practice when ordering over the phone.
2051 -- Report of a neighbor hammering nails for 45 minutes on Laguna Seca Court. When the caller asked him to do that during the daytime instead, he got upset, called the person names, and waved his hammer.
2253 -- Report of loud music associated with a wedding on Spring Street.
Monday, Aug. 17
0318 -- Report of a car traveling without headlights on Pope Street.
0658 -- Report of a fire in the hills east of St. Helena.
0701 -- Soap or a similar foamy substance was seen entering a storm drain on Money Way.
0706 -- A fire was seen in the hills east of Rutherford Road.
0709 -- Report of smoke somewhere between Spring Mountain Road and Sulphur Springs.
0713 -- Report of a German shepherd running loose on Sulphur Springs.
0723 -- Report of a fire on the west side of the valley, possibly near Spring Mountain Road.
0740 -- Report of a fire in the eastern hills near Angwin.
0753 -- A loose German shepherd was spotted in a vineyard near the cemetery.
0817 -- Report of smoke near Taplin Road.
0826 -- Report of smoke in the hills southeast of St. Helena.
0831 -- An out-of-town visitor who was scheduled to arrive at a vacation rental on Chiles Pope Valley Road asked whether there were evacuations in the area due to fire. The caller was referred to Cal Fire.
0846 -- Multiple reports of a fire near Lake Hennessey.
1001 -- Report of a mail truck speeding at 40 mph on Spring Street.
1135 -- Report of a possible drunk driver on Main Street.
1156 -- Multiple reports of a power outage.
1201 -- Two bikes were reported stolen.
1240 -- There was a large branch on Highway 29 south of the castle.
1416 -- Report of trees being cut down near Fulton Lane. The caller believed the trees were historic and wanted to know if their removal was permitted.
1421 -- A caller said her niece told her that St. Helena was evacuating. Police said that was not true.
1539 -- Report of people possibly living in a van on Monte Vista.
1604 -- A 14-year-old girl left her dad’s house on McCorkle Avenue after an argument.
