Wednesday, Aug. 16

1502 — Police were told to be on the lookout for a possible drunk driver on northbound Highway 29 weaving and crossing over double yellows.

Download the Napa Valley Register's free news app Easily access the very latest local news that matters in an app built for you. Read, see, and hear exclusive commentary, stunning photography,…

1906 — A caller wanted to rent a St. Helena home he’d found on Craigslist, but the owner was pushing him to send money. Dispatch determined that the address didn’t exist, and the listing was a scam. Dispatch told the caller not to trust people on Craigslist and to look for certified rental management companies. The caller hadn’t released any personal information.

2115 — Report of a suspicious man on Main Street.

2310 — Police cited an unlicensed driver near Hudson/Madrona.

2316 — Following a traffic stop on Main Street, police cited a 30-year-old Santa Rosa man for a misdemeanor warrant from outside Napa County.

Thursday, Aug. 17

0733 — Report of construction noise coming from behind the cemetery.

0910 — A cellphone and driver’s license were reported lost.

1126 — A Mexican passport was reported lost.

1212 — Report of a Subaru parked in a bike lane on Spring Street.

1345 — A caller reported a possible scam. She’d given her bank information to someone who was supposed to fix her computer.

1741 — Non-injury accident at Hunt/Main.

2143 — The traffic light at Main/Mitchell was out due to construction work. An officer advised the person in charge of the work to put up portable stop signs.

2222 — Police cited a driver near Highway 29 and Inglewood Avenue.

Friday, Aug. 18

0517 — Police cited a driver for speeding and not having insurance near Main/Pratt.

0527 — Report of a coyote in distress in the Riesling/Madrona area. The caller was referred to Napa Wildlife.

0807 — Police cited a driver near Deer Park/Main.

0816 — Report of a car parked on private property on Scott Street. Police contacted its owner, who agreed to move it.

0948 — Report of unmarked water trucks going up Vallejo Street to a vineyard. The caller said the trucks need marking. Police searched the area and didn’t find any water trucks.

0953 — Parking complaint on Spring Street.

1141 — Report of two vehicles parked in a fire lane near Grayson Avenue. Their owners moved them.

1252 — Police cited a driver on Main Street.

1408 — Medical aid for a sick man on Pope Street.

1439 — Report of a suspicious car parked in a Charter Oak Avenue parking lot all week. It was on private property, so police couldn’t have it towed.

1611 — Report of a car parked in a disabled space on Hunt Avenue. The owner had a disabled placard, so everything was OK.

1627 — Medical aid for a fall victim on Adams Street.

2150 — Report of a possible drunk driver on southbound Main Street.

2340 — A caller was concerned that an adult might have been buying alcohol for underage kids. He was seen talking to them in a store and then buying a bottle of champagne, which he never does. The caller didn’t see the man give the alcohol to the kids. The four kids left in a Jeep Wrangler.

Saturday, Aug. 19

1046 — Report of a reckless driver in the center turn lane of Main Street near Spring Street.

1350 — A Howell Mountain Road resident said cyclists were threatening his dogs.

1818 — Report of loud amplified music near Main Street.

1819 — Report of very loud music near Main Street south of Grayson Avenue.

2134 — Report of a dog barking in a house on Saint James Drive. The dog doesn’t usually bark, so the caller wanted police to make sure the owner was OK.

2300 — Report of loud music at a party near Grayson Avenue.

2339 — A Main Street resident said she heard something in her backyard during a barbecue, and then the power went out. She wanted an officer to check to make sure everything was OK.

2340 — Report of people throwing balls on a wall near Grayson Avenue. The caller said the music was still going too.

Sunday, Aug. 20

0038 — Police cited a driver on Main Street.

0830 — Report of a pedestrian weaving in and out of traffic near Main/Hunt and yelling at people. An officer contacted her.

0853 — Homeless outreach – an officer helped pick up trash from Adams Street.

0905 — Report of roof construction occurring at a school on Adams Street, even though the city ordinance prohibits noise on Sundays. The workers agreed to stop the noise, but they would stay to roll out paper to protect the roof from potential rain.

1039 — An officer heard a loud bang and eventually determined it had come from outside the city limits.

1143 — Police marked an abandoned vehicle to be towed from Allison Avenue in 72 hours. It was moved a few hours later.

1501 — Non-injury accident at Adams/Railroad. An officer helped the parties exchange information.

1525 — A child custody exchange took place at the police department.

1645 — Following a traffic stop near Railroad/Hunt, police cited a 31-year-old Clearlake man for an out-of-county misdemeanor warrant.

1733 — Report of a loose dog eluding capture near the tennis courts on Grayson Avenue.

1803 — Report of a motorcycle accident on Silverado Trail. The person was alert and walking around, but needed medical attention.

2148 — Police cited a driver for failing to yield to a pedestrian on Main Street.

2235 — Report of a woman violating a restraining order with three phone calls in the last three minutes. Police arrested the 31-year-old St. Helena woman on suspicion of violating a restraining order.

2245 — Report of a suspicious truck parked on Olive Avenue all day. There was a man nearby who might be associated with it.

Monday, Aug. 21

1119 — Someone left cheese on a car on Spring Mountain Road.

1432 — Report of a reckless driver in the elm tunnel.

2024 — Following a traffic stop near Meily Park, police arrested a 33-year-old San Rafael man on suspicion of driving with a suspended license and two misdemeanor warrants from Marin County.

Tuesday, Aug. 22

0345 — Police cited a driver for speeding near Main/Pratt.

0909 — Report of furniture being illegally dumped at Monte Vista/Hunt. Public Works was asked to pick it up.

1226 — Police were told to be on the lookout for a truck that had been involved in a hit-and-run in Calistoga.

1725 — Report of a solicitor on Chablis Circle selling solar systems and then pretending to be from PG&E. Police checked the area.

1829 — Police cited a driver near Main/Charter Oak for expired registration.

Wednesday, Aug. 23

0344 — Police cited a driver near Main/Crinella.

PHOTOS: Training for an active shooter situation in St.Helena