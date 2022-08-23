St. Helena Police Log, Aug. 16-23

Tuesday, Aug. 16
1954 — Police cited a driver for failing to yield to a pedestrian at Main/Britton.
Wednesday, Aug. 17
0023 — A family reported being chased by foxes in the El Bonita area.
1832 — Report of someone being verbally abusive and making threats near the library about two hours ago. Police investigated and subsequently arrested a 55-year-old St. Helena man on suspicion of making criminal threats and possessing drugs and drug paraphernalia.
1843 — A woman asked for help contacting the fire department on Nextdoor.
1941 — Medical aid on Sulphur Springs Avenue.
2233 — Lift assist on Elmhurst Avenue.
Thursday, Aug. 18
0028 — Lift assist on Elmhurst Avenue.
0423 — Report of a dog barking on Railroad Avenue. The barking was unusual, so a neighbor asked police to make sure the dog’s owner was OK.
0459 — Lift assist on Redondo Court.
0700 — Police cited a driver on Spring Street.
0820 — Police cited a driver near Main/Mills.
0946 — Police cited a driver and towed a vehicle during a traffic stop on Fulton Lane.
1137 — Police cited a vehicle parked in a red zone near Main/Spring.
1144 — Police cited a large vehicle for crossing the Pope Street Bridge.
1420 — Police cited a driver near Main/Grayson.
1758 — Mailboxes were open on Starr Avenue.
1913 — A bush was protruding over the sidewalk on Paulson Court. A neighbor has asked the owners to trim it.
2214 — Police cited a driver on Grayson Avenue.
Friday, Aug. 19
0226 — Calistoga police were pursuing a vehicle that was failing to yield on Silverado Trail. The vehicle stopped after being spiked by Calistoga police, and the subject ran into the vineyards. A St. Helena K-9 officer assisted, and the suspect surrendered after police announced that the K-9 was getting involved.
0719 — Police cited a driver on Pratt Avenue.
1014 — Police took a report on a fraudulent jackhammer rental on Vintage Avenue.
1031 — Report of a family dispute involving people from out of town who were visiting their elderly aunt. A nephew-in-law was reportedly telling them not to stay for more than two hours or else he’d call the police and social workers. Police took a report.
1132 — Police cited a vehicle parked in the wrong direction near Hunt/Main.
1636 — Police cited a driver near Hunt/Main.
2127 — Police cited a driver for speeding near Hunt/Main.
2228 — Police arrested a 46-year-old Angwin woman on suspicion of DUI near Silverado/Meadowood. She was booked at the police station and released with a signed promise to appear in court.
2257 — Report of a loud party audible from Elmhurst Avenue, possibly involving a vacation rental. All was quiet when an officer arrived.
Saturday, Aug. 20
0600 — Medical aid for a woman feeling sick on Pope Street.
0734 — Police took a report following a two-car non-injury accident on Grayson Avenue.
0840 — A stop sign at Spring/Allyn was standing at an odd angle. Public Works was notified.
0845 — A leaf blower had been running since 8:35 near Dowdell Lane.
1025 — Police were told to be on the lookout for a reckless driver on Pratt Avenue heading toward Silverado Trail.
1124 — Report of a dog barking off and on since 5:30 a.m. on Kearney Street.
2208 — Report of a loud party involving juveniles on Crinella Drive. Police took a report and called for parents/guardians to pick up the kids.
Sunday, Aug. 21
0406 — Police cited a driver for speeding on Highway 29.
1550 — A woman asked to talk to an officer about a difficult relationship with her live-in adult son.
1605 — Several intoxicated people were reportedly yelling and creating a disturbance after entering a local bar.
1736 — An employee’s wallet and car keys were stolen from next to a cash register at a Main Street store. She last saw them at about 3:00-3:30, when she left for a coffee break.
1821 — A child custody exchange took place at the police station.
1933 — Loud music complaint on Spring Street.
Monday, Aug. 22
0941 — A license plate was reported stolen from Chiles Avenue.
1042 — A stray dog found near Sylvaner/Riesling was reunited with its owner.
1133 — Police cited a driver on Pope Street.
1140 — Medical aid on Redondo Court.
1239 — Police took a report on a matter involving a juvenile.
1330 — Police assisted with a child custody issue.
1448 — Police received a complaint about a vehicle parked on Madrona Avenue. Its owner agreed to move it.
1513 — A Hunt Avenue resident said someone threw a rock through her window, breaking the window and a vase inside. She suspected it was because of a flag she’s displaying. Police took a report.
1526 — A vehicle left a large amount of gravel in the road near Olive/Hudson. Police contacted the person responsible, who planned to clean up the spill with the help of employees.
1553 — Report of a possible vegetation fire near the Sonoma County side of Spring Mountain Road.
1618 — A debit card was found on Adams Street. Its owner was contacted on social media and picked up the card at the police station.
1740 — A blade valued at over $2,000 was reported stolen from a local building. The matter is under investigation.
1809 — Medical aid for a person with a dislocated shoulder on Grayson Avenue.
2011 — Police cited a driver on Main Street.
2219 — Police cited a driver near Main/Dowdell.
Tuesday, Aug. 23
0312 — Police cited a driver near Main/Adams.
