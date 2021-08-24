St. Helena Police Log, Aug. 16-23

Monday, Aug. 16

1903 — Firefighters were dispatched to a possible gas leak on Monte Vista.

Tuesday, Aug. 17

1714 — Medical aid for a man feeling dizzy near Adams/Main.

1759 — A teenage girl was late getting home from school on the bus. She got home momentarily.

1849 — Medical aid for a person with shortness of breath on Pope Street.

1854 — Report of a large water leak at Spring Mountain/Elmhurst, with water running into the street.

2017 — Officers were asked to do a “Birthday Driveby” for a 7-year-old boy on Knoll Place.

Wednesday, Aug. 18

0426 — Lift assist on Grayson Avenue.

0902 — Report of a man with a shopping cart and a dog hanging out on an Adams Street property all week and leaving trash. Police admonished the man for trespassing.

1013 — A green bike was found on Hunt Avenue.

1514 — Police were told to be on the lookout for a truck reported stolen from Soda Canyon Road.