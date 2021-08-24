St. Helena Police Log, Aug. 16-23

Monday, Aug. 16
1903 — Firefighters were dispatched to a possible gas leak on Monte Vista.
Tuesday, Aug. 17
1714 — Medical aid for a man feeling dizzy near Adams/Main.
1759 — A teenage girl was late getting home from school on the bus. She got home momentarily.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 6 months!
1849 — Medical aid for a person with shortness of breath on Pope Street.
1854 — Report of a large water leak at Spring Mountain/Elmhurst, with water running into the street.
2017 — Officers were asked to do a “Birthday Driveby” for a 7-year-old boy on Knoll Place.
Wednesday, Aug. 18
0426 — Lift assist on Grayson Avenue.
0902 — Report of a man with a shopping cart and a dog hanging out on an Adams Street property all week and leaving trash. Police admonished the man for trespassing.
1013 — A green bike was found on Hunt Avenue.
1514 — Police were told to be on the lookout for a truck reported stolen from Soda Canyon Road.
1633 — A Tainter Street home is on the market with a real estate agent’s sign outside. Someone claiming to be from PG&E tried to contact the agent and the homeowner, alleging the power would be shut off for non-payment. The scammer asked for her bank account information, but she didn’t provide it. She contacted PG&E, who confirmed that scammers will use information from real estate signs to run scams. Police told her to notify them of any suspicious activity or changes to her bank accounts.
2119 — Shots were heard from the Big Rock Road area. Police checked the area and made sure all was clear.
Thursday, Aug. 19
0837 — Non-injury lift assist on Sylvaner Avenue.
1502 — Report of a woman in distress at a Main Street winery. She was outside of her car on the ground, and when she was offered help she drove off and ran over a curb before parking again. Police arrested the 27-year-old Sebastopol woman on suspicion of public intoxication. She was cited, released, and taken to the hospital.
1557 — Medical aid for a man with a leg injury on Kearney Street.
1641 — Non-injury accident at Main/Pratt.
Friday, Aug. 20
0756 — Report of an abandoned vehicle near Pope/Hollis. Police determined it was on private property.
0829 — Report of a loud leaf blower on Hunt Avenue.
0832 — A small Chihuahua was running around the Allison/McCorkle area and eluding capture.
0844 — Following a traffic stop at Main/Elmhurst, police arrested a 53-year-old Fairfield woman on suspicion of DUI.
0903 — A caller reported a reckless driver on northbound Highway 29 near Oakville, with the driver emptying their “weed bong.”
0913 — Police told a Railroad Avenue homeowner that she needs a permit and must stop working.
1124 — Medical aid on Sylvaner Avenue.
1157 — A large van was trying to cross the Pope Street Bridge.
1350 — An officer removed an empty box from Zinfandel Lane.
1402 — A guest left a firearm in a safe. Police retrieved the firearms and brought it to the police station for safekeeping. Its owner arrived moments later to retrieve it. He was given a form to start the process of getting it back.
1635 — A small black dog found near Pope/Allison was returned to its owner after a short stay at the police station.
1940 — Medical aid for a person having an allergic reaction on Granger Court.
2020 — A woman reported receiving harassing phone calls from a man asking what she’s doing and how she’s doing. Police advised her to block the phone number.
Saturday, Aug. 21
0123 — Police were asked to check on a woman whose car was disabled on Dowdell Lane.
0145 — Medical aid on Laguna Seca Court.
0518 — Police arrested someone following a traffic stop on Main Street.
0955 — Report of a parked car partially blocking the eastbound lane of Pratt Avenue near Main Street.
1046 — Police arrested a 42-year-old Napa man for two outstanding misdemeanor warrants.
1100 — Report of a wrecked car near Hollis/Pope.
1239 — Report of a suspicious man on private property on Howell Mountain Road. Police checked the area.
1330 — Report of a suspicious man leaving a neighbor’s backyard on Sylvaner Avenue and walking toward the cemetery.
1404 — Report of a man operating a remote-controlled car in the skatepark.
1424 — A caller said the public bathroom at Lewis Station Park needed some attention. Police notified Public Works.
1443 — Report of possible road rage on Spring Street.
1707 — Non-injury accident on Monte Vista.
1716 — A case of craft beer, valued at $350, was stolen from La Fata Street. A possible suspect was said to be wearing a bright yellow shirt.
1929 — Following a traffic stop on Pratt Avenue, police arrested a 23-year-old St. Helena man on suspicion of drug possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving with an open container of marijuana, and driving without a license.
1943 — Report of hammering and banging occurring all afternoon on Doris Court.
2352 — Police received multiple noise complaints about a loud party on Main Street.
Sunday, Aug. 22
0104 — Report of a possible domestic disturbance near Money/Spring.
2055 — Report of a broken sprinkler system spraying water against a window and toward a driveway on Tainter Street.
Monday, Aug. 23
0737 — Someone was hammering and using an electric saw on Charter Oak Avenue.
1101 — A dog found on Chiles Avenue was reunited with its sitter.
1658 — Medical aid for a sick person in a Hunt Avenue store.
2000 — Medical aid for a person having difficulty speaking and breathing on Hunt Avenue.
2048 — Police were told to be on the lookout for a possible drunk driver on Highway 29.
2135 — Medical aid on Park Street.
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 6 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!
It is a busy year for Len Ramirez whose ability to find, capture and humanely transfer rattlesnakes snakes to wilderness locations has garnere…
This Napa family and friends have built another backyard roller coaster: Little Thunder Mountain. And it's definitely Disney inspired.
The Napa card room Ace & Vine will now be open 24/7 following a 3-2 Napa City Council vote.
The Hennessey fire a year ago destroyed almost a third of Berryessa Highlands. What's it like there today?
Construction crews along Soscol Avenue have begun closing a third-of-a-mile gap in the 12-mile Napa Valley Vine Trail segment from the souther…
Napa County has revealed the name of the prospective concessionaire it has in mind to lead a Lake Berryessa resort renaissance — Sun Communiti…
Napa cannabis advocate Jackie McGowan is one of 46 candidates seeking to become governor if California voters recall Gavin Newsom Sept. 14.
The Soscol Square Shopping Center Project, featuring a Kohl's, a retail building and a restaurant with a drive-thru, will soon be coming to Na…
Here’s another sign of drought — only an acre-and-a-half, mossy-looking pool of water remains at the Putah Creek intake pump that serves the r…
Napa couple creates the Michael Leonardi Foundation in honor of their son who died of fentanyl poisoning.