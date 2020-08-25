St. Helena Police Log, Aug. 18-25

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Tuesday, Aug. 18

1216 -- Non-injury accident on Silverado Trail.

1445 -- Report of a possible drunk driver pulled over at Main/Adams.

1457 -- An Angwin resident asked where to evacuate goats in case of evacuation orders. The call was transferred to the sheriff’s office.

1613 -- Lift assist on Pope Street.

1902 -- A caller said he had a cargo and flatbed trailer and was willing to help out if needed during evacuations. There were no evacuations in St. Helena, so he was referred to the sheriff’s office.

2010 -- Report of an unwelcome man blocking the door of an apartment on Crinella Drive.

2046 -- Medical aid for a possible stroke victim on Hunt Avenue.

Wednesday, Aug. 19

1038 -- Medical aid on San Ardo Court.

1509 -- Report of a woman, possibly under the influence, screaming at cars and waving her arms on Spring Street. An officer contacted the woman. She wasn’t drunk or on drugs. She was just making a TikTok video.

1618 -- A car was reported stolen from Chiles Avenue.