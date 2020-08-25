St. Helena Police Log, Aug. 18-25

Tuesday, Aug. 18
1216 -- Non-injury accident on Silverado Trail.
1445 -- Report of a possible drunk driver pulled over at Main/Adams.
1457 -- An Angwin resident asked where to evacuate goats in case of evacuation orders. The call was transferred to the sheriff’s office.
1613 -- Lift assist on Pope Street.
1902 -- A caller said he had a cargo and flatbed trailer and was willing to help out if needed during evacuations. There were no evacuations in St. Helena, so he was referred to the sheriff’s office.
2010 -- Report of an unwelcome man blocking the door of an apartment on Crinella Drive.
2046 -- Medical aid for a possible stroke victim on Hunt Avenue.
Wednesday, Aug. 19
1038 -- Medical aid on San Ardo Court.
1509 -- Report of a woman, possibly under the influence, screaming at cars and waving her arms on Spring Street. An officer contacted the woman. She wasn’t drunk or on drugs. She was just making a TikTok video.
1618 -- A car was reported stolen from Chiles Avenue.
1834 -- A caller said some spit landed in her eye on Monte Vista. She said she defended herself. Police arrested a 23-year-old St. Helena woman on suspicion of assault and battery.
1906 -- A caller said someone was attacking him, hitting him in the head and face and throwing a bottle of Gatorade at him on Monte Vista. Police arrested a 21-year-old St. Helena woman on suspicion of assault and battery.
2031 -- Medical aid for a person with a possible broken wrist on Knoll Circle.
2035 -- A teenager reportedly came home drunk, broke the door to the house, and tried to hit one of his parents. Police arrested the 16-year-old on suspicion of vandalism and took him to juvenile hall.
2126 -- Report of a prowler on Charter Oak Avenue. Police checked the area and deployed a K9, but they didn’t find anyone.
Thursday, Aug. 20
1345 -- Multiple callers reported a vegetation fire in the western hills behind Robert Mondavi Winery. Firefighters got it under control.
1503 -- A car alarm kept going off on Meadowcreek Circle.
1732 -- Report of a suspicious man on Charter Oak Avenue. He claimed to be with the U.S. Census Bureau, but he didn’t have identification confirming he was with the Census Bureau.
Friday, Aug. 21
0752 -- Report of construction noise on Spring Street.
1041 -- A FasTrak was reported stolen from Voelker Court.
1128 -- An 11-year-old said a suspicious man chased his grandmother with a knife yesterday. He returned to the Pope Street property today wearing a hat and a blue shirt. He might be staying in the creekbed. Police took a report.
1303 -- Report of a suspicious man near Fulton Lane.
1327 -- A speed limit sign was taken down and left against a tree at La Quinta/Dahlia.
1411 -- Report of a man messing around with items inside a Main Street store. An employee asked him to leave.
Saturday, Aug. 22
2041 -- Report of a mobile home parked in a parking lot at Oak/Pine for two days.
2209 -- Report of a possible drunk driver on northbound Highway 29.
Sunday, Aug. 23
0010 -- Report of a loud party on Main Street.
1106 -- Police assisted with a child custody issue.
1247 -- Report of a city water leak on Rutherford Road.
1337 -- Report of a reckless driver in a white Porsche, last seen on Madrona Avenue.
2012 -- A person notified police of power lines with an orange light blinking off and on near Main/Elmhurst.
Monday, Aug. 24
1432 -- Following a traffic stop at Main/Vidovich, police cited someone for driving without a license.
1607 -- A car was parked in the bus zone near Main/Pine. It drove away as an officer approached.
2015 -- A person noticed a shiny object resembling a gun in a bush at Birch/Valley View. An officer discovered it was a toy replica gun.
2108 -- Report of an electrical fire on St. Helena Highway North.
Tuesday, Aug. 25
0041 -- When police attempted a vehicle stop at Main/Adams, the car took off southbound on Main Street. Surrounding agencies were notified and assisted with the pursuit. The chase ended in Marin County, with the driver in custody.
