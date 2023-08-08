Wednesday, Aug. 2

1008 — Report of a dead cat in the middle of Hunt Avenue. Public Works was notified.

Download the Napa Valley Register's free news app Easily access the very latest local news that matters in an app built for you. Read, see, and hear exclusive commentary, stunning photography,…

1115 — Report of a dog wandering near Crane/Mitchell. It was returned to its owner.

1826 — A dog was reported missing from Spring Mountain Road, but its owner found it soon.

1840 — A caller received a suspicious phone call claiming to be from the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office and asking her to wire $6,000 for being in contempt of court. Police told her to call the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.

1855 — There was a water leak in the backyard of a Main Street home.

1944 — Police cited a driver near Main/Crinella.

2036 — Report of branches falling off a tree on Spring Mountain Road.

Thursday, Aug. 3

0023 — A vehicle with expired registration was towed from Main Street.

0854 — Report of a dog wandering near Highway 29. It was last seen heading south toward the industrial area.

0920 — Medical aid for a person with low blood sugar on Vintage Avenue.

0935 — Report of a suspicious vehicle parked in a Main Street parking lot for two days, with the keys inside.

1250 — Report of a man with an aggressive pit bull on Library Lane, going into the library and the museum and claiming the dog is a service animal. Police confirmed that the dog is a proper service animal.

1543 — Two-car non-injury accident on Spring Mountain Road, outside the city limits.

1942 — Police were asked to check on a man on Main Street who might have mental health problems. Police determined the man was a transient who didn’t need any help.

Friday, Aug. 4

0003 — Following a traffic stop near Main/Madrona, police arrested a 35-year-old Oakland resident on suspicion of transporting marijuana for sale and an outstanding warrant.

1016 — Report of a dog barking since 9 a.m. on Spring Mountain Road.

1021 — Two pruning knives were found near Valley View Court.

1050 — A caller said there appeared to have been a squatter inside a house on Sulphur Springs Avenue.

1310 — Report of two buses parked in a residential area on Hudson Avenue. Police contacted the company that operates the vehicles. The drivers agreed to move.

1549 — Police cited a driver for speeding on Pratt Avenue.

1550 — Report of garbage building up around a trailer on Adams Street.

Saturday, Aug. 5

0012 — Following a traffic stop near Main/Vintage, police arrested a 24-year-old Napa man on suspicion of DUI.

0250 — St. Helena police helped the sheriff’s office arrest someone in Yountville.

0417 — Report of a man trying to break into a car on Kearney Street, and subsequently knocking on someone’s door. Police arrested the 19-year-old St. Helena man on suspicion of public intoxication and providing false identification to police.

0604 — Police pulled over a possible drunk driver on Highway 29. It turned out the driver wasn’t drunk, just texting.

0731 — Police cited a vehicle parked in a blue zone on Pope Street.

0736 — Police cited a driver on Main Street for using a cellphone while driving.

0842 — An electrical box at Crane Park appeared to be damaged. Public Works fixed it.

1035 — A caller reported being followed by a suspicious car all the way from Santa Rosa.

1112 — Police cited a driver for speeding near Main/Deer Park.

1121 — A domesticated pigeon was found near El Bonita Avenue. Police investigated and were able to find the bird’s owner and return it.

1143 — An officer conducted homeless outreach at the end of Adams Street.

1417 — Report of a loose dog near a Main Street tasting room.

1842 — A driver was seen throwing a lit cigarette out of a car in the 1400 block of Main Street.

2100 — Police cited a driver near Main/Elmhurst.

2317 — Police cited a driver for a center turn lane violation on Highway 29 south of town.

Sunday, Aug. 6

1207 — Medical aid on Pope Street.

1228 — A caller noticed two vehicles on Brown Street with cobwebs and dirt on them. The trailer had reportedly been there for six months. Police contacted the owners of both vehicles, who agreed to move them.

1304 — Plastic car parts were blocking a lane of traffic near Starr/Pope. An officer disposed of them.

1312 — Police conducted homeless outreach on Adams Street.

1317 — Lift assist on Pope Street.

1344 — Report of a suspicious man who rushed out of a Main Street store after the store owner greeted him.

1508 — Seven kids had been seen climbing onto the roofs of commercial buildings downtown at 1 a.m.

1856 — Police tried to pull over a motorcyclist who failed to yield near Main/Adams. Police terminated the pursuit and notified the CHP and the sheriff’s office.

2102 — A coyote was spotted in the Hillview/Vineyard area.

2208 — Police responded to a loud music complaint on Stockton Street. It was turned off before police arrived.

Monday, Aug. 7

0340 — Police cited a driver for speeding on Main Street.

1454 — Report of gravel leaking out of a truck in the Crane/Spring area.

1543 — Police were told to be on the lookout for a car that had been involved in a theft in Kelseyville.

1701 — Medical aid for a sick person on Main Street.

1942 — Police cited a driver near Main/St. Andrews.

2107 — Report of a water leak on Stockton Street. It was just a sump pump drain working properly.

Tuesday, Aug. 8

0136 — Report of a fire alarm sounding on Granger Way.

1133 — Report of a vehicle parked on Railroad Avenue for over two weeks. The owner agreed to move it as soon as she comes home.

1138 — Police took a report on a fraud/grand theft case.

1144 — Report of a vehicle parked on Allyn Avenue for over two weeks. Police marked it to be towed in 72 hours and sent a letter to its owner.

1505 — Report of a blue Subaru dragging a gas can that was leaking fuel in the Main/Grayson area.

1944 — Report of a person with a warrant walking near Highway 29 and Bale Lane. Police arrested the 25-year-old Napa County man on suspicion of two outstanding warrants and additional charges of violating probation, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, receiving stolen property, possession of burglary tools, and resisting arrest.

2044 — A dog was reported missing from Pope Street. A person found it, and dog and owner were reunited.

2233 —A man reported feeling threatened by two people who'd wanted to hit him over the weekend.

Wednesday, Aug. 9

0117 — Following a traffic stop north of the elm tunnel, police arrested a 22-year-old Sonoma man on suspicion of DUI.

PHOTOS: Training for an active shooter situation in St.Helena