Wednesday, Aug. 23

0731 — Report of a low-hanging wire on Hunt Avenue between Main Street and Railroad Avenue.

1007 — Report of a suspicious man blasting music in a car on Library Lane and then walking around.

1714 — Report of a rattlesnake in a storage bin on a Main Street property.

Thursday, Aug. 24

0109 — An officer noticed a broken sprinkler on a commercial property near Main Street. The officer left a note on the door.

0806 — A homeless man’s encampment near Adams Street was reportedly growing. The caller said the man has a truck with a camper shell that’s always parked there.

1018 — Police cited a driver for speeding near Deer Park/Main.

1040 — Report of a car parked on Elmhurst Avenue since Aug. 1.

1529 — Police cited an unlicensed driver near Vidovich/Main.

1532 — Report of an ongoing problem the last three days with a man in a gray car racing down Sulphur Springs Avenue toward Main Street.

2344 — Following a traffic stop on Spring Street, police arrested a 26-year-old Napa man on suspicion of DUI.

Friday, Aug. 25

0843 — Report of a tree branch obstructing a 25 mph speed limit sign on Main Street between Fulton Lane and Crinella Drive.

1223 — A man asked an officer if he could use the barbecues at Crane Park.

1409 — Police cited a driver near Silverado Trail and Howell Mountain Road.

1535 — Police cited a driver near Pope/Church.

2159 — Police were told to be on the lookout for a pickup that had been involved in a hit-and-run in Calistoga.

2250 — Police cited a driver on Main Street.

Saturday, Aug. 26

0100 — Following a traffic stop at Silverado/Deer Park, police arrested two drivers on suspicion of DUI: a 25-year-old Middletown man and a 21-year-old Napa man.

0905 — Someone tried to break into a Tainter Street home Friday night. Nothing was taken.

1251 — A caller noticed a truck taking water from a fire hydrant near Spring Mountain Court. An officer contacted an employee who said his boss had attached a meter pump provided by the city. The water was being delivered to a residence on Spring Mountain Road.

1459 — Someone flagged down an officer about a dog in a car on Main Street. An officer contacted its owner. The windows were partway down and the dog had water.

1506 — Police cited a driver for a center turn lane violation on Main Street.

1550 — Report of juveniles on bikes blowing dirt onto people’s houses on Dahlia Street. An officer talked to the kids.

1738 — Report of a station wagon parked on the wrong side of Stockton Street. It was gone when an officer arrived.

1747 — Report of two dogs, one in distress, inside a car parked on Hunt Avenue.

1847 — Report of a reckless driver speeding and crossing over double yellows on Pratt Avenue.

2001 — Police cited a driver near Main/Hunt.

2007 — Police checked an occupied vehicle on Library Lane and told the occupant about St. Helena’s ordinance prohibiting camping. The person was also cited for expired registration.

2124 — A shirtless juvenile was running around in a pink mask on Charter Oak Avenue.

2138 — Report of a drunk driver in a silver Infiniti on Silverado Trail. Following a traffic stop near the Pope Street Bridge, police arrested the 62-year-old San Rafael man on suspicion of DUI.

Sunday, Aug. 27

0211 — An officer found two people sleeping in a car near the skatepark and notified them of the city ordinance prohibiting camping.

0736 — A Sylvaner Avenue resident had left her back door open and believed something was in her closet. Police assisted.

0814 — Someone left trash at the corner of Library Lane and Adams Street, behind the Robert Louis Stevenson sign.

0831 — An officer checked in with an unhoused person on Adams Street.

1004 — Report of a possible drunk driver at the corner of Deer Park Road and Silverado Trail. Police checked the area.

1749 — Report of a restraining order violation on Spring Street.

1928 — Someone asked to talk to an officer about an incident that occurred in Napa.

1939 — Police cited a driver near Main/Vintage.

2100 — Report of loud music on El Bonita Avenue. Officers contacted the people responsible and told them about the city’s noise ordinance.

2159 — Police checked on a pedestrian on Main Street and arrested the 31-year-old Napa woman on suspicion of public intoxication and violating probation.

2239 — Medical aid on Colombard Court. The person was deceased. Police took a report.

Monday, Aug. 28

0645 — Report of a reckless driver almost running off the road, last seen on Main Street.

1112 — A person came to the police station asking for help with a civil issue.

1506 — Report of a medium-sized white dog off leash near Pinot/Chardonnay. It was gone when police arrived.

1535 — Report of a large dead bird near Tainter/Kennedy. Public Works was asked to pick it up.

1809 — A Crinella Drive resident believed someone had broken into her backyard.

1933 — Medical aid for a woman having trouble walking on Pope Street.

2039 — Police cited a driver near Main/Spring.

2057 — An officer spotted a fire at a commercial building in the 1200 block of Main Street. The fire department responded and put it out before it could spread.

2238 — A woman asked to talk to an officer about a dispute with a neighbor. She was concerned about her safety and that of her family.

2325 — A person was reported missing. An officer found the person a few hours later.

Tuesday, Aug. 29

0024 — Report of an ongoing issue with loud talking and lots of noise on Brown Street.

0956 — Medical aid for a patient at an Adams Street medical office.

1515 — A vehicle that was left in neutral started to roll and hit another vehicle on Main Street. An officer helped the two vehicle owners exchange information.

1714 — Police were told to be on the lookout for a white Toyota Yaris that had been involved in a hit-and-run in Calistoga.

