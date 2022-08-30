St. Helena Police Log, Aug. 23-30

Tuesday, Aug. 23

1953 — Police cited a driver on Main Street.

2208 — Police cited a driver near Main/Spring.

2217 — Police cited an unlicensed driver near Main/Charter Oak.

Wednesday, Aug. 24

0049 — Police checked on an occupied vehicle near Main/Hunt and advised the occupant of the city’s no-camping ordinance.

0128 — Report of a possible gas leak on Hunt Avenue. Cal Fire was notified.

0158 — Police checked on an occupied vehicle on Adams Street and advised the occupant of the city’s no-camping ordinance.

0159 — Report of a dog moaning and possibly being neglected near Magnolia Avenue. Police checked the area and didn’t hear any dogs in distress.

1830 — Report of a black Chrysler blocking a driveway on Hillview Place.

2019 — Police cited a driver on Main Street.

2052 — Police cited a driver near Main/Grayson.

2208 — Police checked on an occupied vehicle at Crane Park and notified the occupant that the park was closed for the night.

Thursday, Aug. 25

1908 — Report of a possible drunk driver swerving into the oncoming lane on Main Street. Police stopped the car and determined the driver was not under the influence.

2110 — An abandoned vehicle on Monte Vista was marked to be towed in 72 hours.

Friday, Aug. 26

0132 — An officer found a bike near Crane Avenue.

0310 — An abandoned car on Madrona Avenue was marked to be towed in 72 hours.

1057 — Report of a reckless driver last seen turning from Main Street onto Grayson Avenue.

1136 — Medical aid for a person who fell on the sidewalk on Adams Street. The person declined medical attention.

1211 — Police cited a driver at Main/Britton.

1231 — Police cited a driver at Charter Oak/Main.

1251 — A plumbing truck had reportedly been parked on Hunt Avenue for over a week.

1258 — A bicycle was reported stolen from Del Monte Court. An unfamiliar bicycle was left in the same area.

1311 — Police cited a driver near Pope/College.

1329 — Police cited a driver near Pope/Hollis.

1405 — A diamond ring was found on Main Street and turned into the police for safekeeping.

1531 — Police cited a driver near Main/Grayson.

1616 — Police issued a parking citation on Hunt Avenue.

1944 — A wallet was found on Main Street.

2050 — Report of a Jeep parked in a red zone and partly in a crosswalk at Hunt/Main. It was gone when police arrived.

2126 — Police took a report on a matter involving a juvenile.

Saturday, Aug. 27

0734 — A tree limb fell on Crane Avenue and knocked out the power.

0827 — Police cited a driver near Pratt/Park.

1238 — Police cited a driver on Main Street.

1447 — A watch was found on an Adams Street playground and turned into the police for safekeeping.

1545 — A child got locked inside a vehicle in a Main Street parking lot. She had the keys with her in the car but couldn’t push the correct button. The car was soon unlocked without help from the police.

1606 — Police cited a driver on Highway 29.

1626 — A bike was reported stolen from Main Street. The incident was captured on video.

1701 — Report of a fistfight on Grayson Avenue involving three people – two men and one woman. Officers investigated and didn’t find any signs of a physical altercation. However, a 31-year-old Sacramento woman was arrested for an outstanding misdemeanor warrant.

1846 — Police cited a driver near Silverado/Zinfandel.

1955 — Police picked up a loose dog from Dean York Lane.

2034 — Report of a disturbance on Pratt Avenue.

2117 — Following a traffic stop near Grayson/Main, police arrested a 56-year-old Fairfield man on suspicion of DUI.

2159 — Report of a loud party near Main Street.

Sunday, Aug. 28

0215 — Report of a suspicious person in all-black revving a motorcycle near Allison/McCorkle.

0954 — Police received a complaint about a trailer parked near Hunt/Church that had been tagged to be towed in 72 hours back on Aug. 23.

1145 — Report of a possible drunk driver near Silverado/Pope. The caller saw alcohol being thrown out the window.

1446 — Report of a “dirty” man with a garbage bag and a suitcase on Mitchell Drive. The caller said he’d been there for a long time and “doesn’t look like he belongs there.” She said he kept staring at her as she was getting groceries down.

1602 — An officer gave a driver a jump-start near Adams/Main.

1823 — A child custody exchange took place at the police station.

1831 — A pair of AirPods were reported lost on Starr Avenue. The owner was able to recover them.

1936 — Report of a homeless man possibly passed out near the entrance to Mary Fryer Park.

1946 — A person asked to talk to an officer about a possible fraud incident.

Monday, Aug. 29

1836 — A bike was stolen from the back of a vehicle.

Tuesday, Aug. 30

0050 — Report of people screaming in a back parking lot near Main Street. Police arrested a 25-year-old St. Helena man on suspicion of domestic battery, false imprisonment, and damaging a communication device to prevent someone from calling for help.