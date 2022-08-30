St. Helena Police Log, Aug. 23-30

Tuesday, Aug. 23
1953 — Police cited a driver on Main Street.
2208 — Police cited a driver near Main/Spring.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.
2217 — Police cited an unlicensed driver near Main/Charter Oak.
Wednesday, Aug. 24
0049 — Police checked on an occupied vehicle near Main/Hunt and advised the occupant of the city’s no-camping ordinance.
0128 — Report of a possible gas leak on Hunt Avenue. Cal Fire was notified.
0158 — Police checked on an occupied vehicle on Adams Street and advised the occupant of the city’s no-camping ordinance.
0159 — Report of a dog moaning and possibly being neglected near Magnolia Avenue. Police checked the area and didn’t hear any dogs in distress.
People are also reading…
1830 — Report of a black Chrysler blocking a driveway on Hillview Place.
2019 — Police cited a driver on Main Street.
2052 — Police cited a driver near Main/Grayson.
2208 — Police checked on an occupied vehicle at Crane Park and notified the occupant that the park was closed for the night.
Thursday, Aug. 25
1908 — Report of a possible drunk driver swerving into the oncoming lane on Main Street. Police stopped the car and determined the driver was not under the influence.
2110 — An abandoned vehicle on Monte Vista was marked to be towed in 72 hours.
Friday, Aug. 26
0132 — An officer found a bike near Crane Avenue.
0310 — An abandoned car on Madrona Avenue was marked to be towed in 72 hours.
1057 — Report of a reckless driver last seen turning from Main Street onto Grayson Avenue.
1136 — Medical aid for a person who fell on the sidewalk on Adams Street. The person declined medical attention.
1211 — Police cited a driver at Main/Britton.
1231 — Police cited a driver at Charter Oak/Main.
1251 — A plumbing truck had reportedly been parked on Hunt Avenue for over a week.
1258 — A bicycle was reported stolen from Del Monte Court. An unfamiliar bicycle was left in the same area.
1311 — Police cited a driver near Pope/College.
1329 — Police cited a driver near Pope/Hollis.
1405 — A diamond ring was found on Main Street and turned into the police for safekeeping.
1531 — Police cited a driver near Main/Grayson.
1616 — Police issued a parking citation on Hunt Avenue.
1944 — A wallet was found on Main Street.
2050 — Report of a Jeep parked in a red zone and partly in a crosswalk at Hunt/Main. It was gone when police arrived.
2126 — Police took a report on a matter involving a juvenile.
Saturday, Aug. 27
0734 — A tree limb fell on Crane Avenue and knocked out the power.
0827 — Police cited a driver near Pratt/Park.
1238 — Police cited a driver on Main Street.
1447 — A watch was found on an Adams Street playground and turned into the police for safekeeping.
1545 — A child got locked inside a vehicle in a Main Street parking lot. She had the keys with her in the car but couldn’t push the correct button. The car was soon unlocked without help from the police.
1606 — Police cited a driver on Highway 29.
1626 — A bike was reported stolen from Main Street. The incident was captured on video.
1701 — Report of a fistfight on Grayson Avenue involving three people – two men and one woman. Officers investigated and didn’t find any signs of a physical altercation. However, a 31-year-old Sacramento woman was arrested for an outstanding misdemeanor warrant.
1846 — Police cited a driver near Silverado/Zinfandel.
1955 — Police picked up a loose dog from Dean York Lane.
2034 — Report of a disturbance on Pratt Avenue.
2117 — Following a traffic stop near Grayson/Main, police arrested a 56-year-old Fairfield man on suspicion of DUI.
2159 — Report of a loud party near Main Street.
Sunday, Aug. 28
0215 — Report of a suspicious person in all-black revving a motorcycle near Allison/McCorkle.
0954 — Police received a complaint about a trailer parked near Hunt/Church that had been tagged to be towed in 72 hours back on Aug. 23.
1145 — Report of a possible drunk driver near Silverado/Pope. The caller saw alcohol being thrown out the window.
1446 — Report of a “dirty” man with a garbage bag and a suitcase on Mitchell Drive. The caller said he’d been there for a long time and “doesn’t look like he belongs there.” She said he kept staring at her as she was getting groceries down.
1602 — An officer gave a driver a jump-start near Adams/Main.
1823 — A child custody exchange took place at the police station.
1831 — A pair of AirPods were reported lost on Starr Avenue. The owner was able to recover them.
1936 — Report of a homeless man possibly passed out near the entrance to Mary Fryer Park.
1946 — A person asked to talk to an officer about a possible fraud incident.
Monday, Aug. 29
1836 — A bike was stolen from the back of a vehicle.
Tuesday, Aug. 30
0050 — Report of people screaming in a back parking lot near Main Street. Police arrested a 25-year-old St. Helena man on suspicion of domestic battery, false imprisonment, and damaging a communication device to prevent someone from calling for help.