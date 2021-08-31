St. Helena Police Log, Aug. 24-31

1404 — A man was supposed to have court-ordered visitation with his 10-year-old son, but the boy was acting out, using vulgar language, flipping him off and running away. The father said he was having continuous problems with the visitations.

1640 — Someone was using a leaf blower past 4 p.m. on Colombard Court.

1641 — Report of an intoxicated man down on the ground near Oak/Spring. Police arrested the 34-year-old St. Helena man on suspicion of public intoxication.

1931 — A man said his wife wouldn’t give him his wallet, phone and keys.

1949 — A man on Spring Mountain Road said he needed help getting his stuff back. Police arrested the 53-year-old St. Helena man on suspicion of domestic battery.

2059 — Medical aid on Pratt Avenue.

Thursday, Aug. 26

0007 — Report of a reckless driver on Highway 29 in Rutherford sticking his cell phone out the window and using it to light his way in lieu of headlights. Police checked the area.

0716 — A caller requested traffic control at Pratt/Main from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m., when 40 people would be leaving the area and turning northbound.