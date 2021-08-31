St. Helena Police Log, Aug. 24-31

Tuesday, Aug. 24
0748 — Report of vehicles speeding down Hudson to avoid Valley View.
0901 — Police were notified of a child custody issue. Police referred the person to family court.
0920 — Report of a utility vehicle parked on Meadowcreek Circle for over three days. Its owner agreed to move it.
1122 — A large semi/gravel truck hit a crosswalk sign at Main/Charter Oak and left the area. Police took a report and contacted a local business that will follow up with the possible driver.
1601 — A 14-year-old girl was caught shoplifting at a store near Main/Mitchell. Police arrested her, brought her to the police station, and released her to her mother.
1748 — Report of a downed tree partially blocking Highway 29 near Sequoia Grove Winery.
1958 — A 56-year-old Vallejo man was cited for a misdemeanor warrant.
Wednesday, Aug. 25
0824 — A parked car was blocking a hydrant near Tainter/Stockton. Police warned the owner.
0906 — Report of an ongoing issue with a blue truck partially blocking a crosswalk at Meadowcreek/Starr.
1127 — A woman said someone used her personal information last December to obtain a credit card and accrue $300 in purchases and over $800 in finance charges and late fees. The charges affected the woman’s credit. She didn’t discover the fraud until she ran a credit history while refinancing her mortgage.
1404 — A man was supposed to have court-ordered visitation with his 10-year-old son, but the boy was acting out, using vulgar language, flipping him off and running away. The father said he was having continuous problems with the visitations.
1640 — Someone was using a leaf blower past 4 p.m. on Colombard Court.
1641 — Report of an intoxicated man down on the ground near Oak/Spring. Police arrested the 34-year-old St. Helena man on suspicion of public intoxication.
1931 — A man said his wife wouldn’t give him his wallet, phone and keys.
1949 — A man on Spring Mountain Road said he needed help getting his stuff back. Police arrested the 53-year-old St. Helena man on suspicion of domestic battery.
2059 — Medical aid on Pratt Avenue.
Thursday, Aug. 26
0007 — Report of a reckless driver on Highway 29 in Rutherford sticking his cell phone out the window and using it to light his way in lieu of headlights. Police checked the area.
0716 — A caller requested traffic control at Pratt/Main from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m., when 40 people would be leaving the area and turning northbound.
0925 — A car was reported stolen from La Cuesta Court. It turned out the owner just forgot where it was parked.
0949 — Report of a white pickup swerving all over Silverado Trail. It was last seen on the Pope Street Bridge.
1301 — Report of a dog barking in a hot vehicle on Main Street. When police arrived, the owner was there and had a portable fan running.
1856 — Report of hired contractors making noise on Tainter Street.
1932 — Someone asked why the police were called out to Tainter Street.
2127 — Report of a drunk man in a white tuxedo yelling inside a Main Street restaurant, telling other guests to leave because the restaurant is “dead.”
2202 — Report of bass sounds at the south end of town.
2210 — Report of bass sounds coming from somewhere near Charter Oak Avenue.
2353 — A woman walked out of a Hunt Avenue store with a cart full of items she hadn’t paid for. Police arrested a 28-year-old San Francisco woman and a 52-year-old San Francisco man on multiple charges, including drug charges. Both were taken to the Napa County Jail for booking. Police also cited a 67-year-old San Francisco man on drug-related charges. He was released with a signed promise to appear in court.
Friday, Aug. 27
1216 — Report of a beer truck blocking Money Way. Police made sure the truck was in a proper area for loading and unloading.
1300 — Police cited a car parked in a red zone near Adams/Oak.
1314 — There was a ladder in the westbound lane of Grayson Avenue.
1324 — Report of tools scattered in the road near Main/Madrona. The caller asked police to pick them up at his house.
1449 — Police cited a car parked in a red zone on Main Street.
2100 — A person suffered a major injury in a single-vehicle accident near Silverado/Pratt. Officers temporarily closed the Trail.
2205 — Report of a possible drunk driver on Highway 29 near Ehlers Lane.
2229 — Medical aid on Hudson Avenue.
Saturday, Aug. 28
1017 — Report of a loud and possibly illegal leaf blower on Hunt Avenue. The caller hears it every Saturday morning and is tired of it.
1328 — Report of a reckless and aggressive driver on Main Street near Charter Oak Avenue. The male driver almost got into two accidents, and then got out and yelled at other drivers.
1814 — Report of a verbal dispute with someone making threats on Sulphur Springs Avenue.
2250 — A charter bus driver flagged down an officer to ask about Safeway’s hours.
Sunday, Aug. 29
0026 — Report of a loud party on Boyson Lane, with drunk people hollering.
0147 — Report of a non-injury hit-and-run. The responsible vehicle was reportedly riding on its rims on southbound Highway 29 passing Mitchell Drive.
0403 — Report of a burst water pipe on Saint James, with water shooting in to the air. Officers determined it was associated with the previously reported hit-and-run.
0757 — A Saint James resident reported that her water was brownish.
0828 — Medical aid for a person who slipped and fell in a Hunt Avenue store.
1241 — A car broke down on Main Street. Police helped the driver and provided information about repair shops in the area.
1701 — Medical aid for a woman down on Main Street.
1733 — Report of a woman texting while driving on Main Street and turning onto Charter Oak Avenue.
1956 — Report of a possible water leak near Paulson Court.
2021 — Report of a possible drunk driver swerving, last seen parking near Charter Oak Avenue.
2055 — Loud music complaint near Grayson Avenue.
Monday, Aug. 30
0304 — Medical aid on Olive Avenue.
0501 — Lift assist on Hunt Avenue.
0755 — Public Works found graffiti at the skatepark.
0953 — A woman left her backpack on the VINE bus. She asked for help contacting the bus so the driver could drop it off on his way back.
0958 — A medium-sized black and white dog was found on Edwards Street. The couple who found the dog posted about it on Facebook and will keep the dog for a while to see if its owner steps forward.
1151 — Report of a construction truck parked in front of a fire hydrant on Pine Street.
1202 — An officer read to kindergarten classes at the primary school.
1439 — A Signorelli Circle resident reported that coyotes hang out at her back gate and frequently come up to her porch. She’s concerned that they’re not showing any fear of humans, and she’s worried about letting her kids play in the yard. She said her neighbors are having similar problems. Police referred her to Fish & Wildlife.
2151 — Report of a reckless driver swerving through traffic at 60 mph on Main Street.
2156 — Alcohol was stolen from a Hunt Avenue store. The suspect was described as a heavyset Hispanic male, approximately 18 years old, last seen walking toward Adams Street.
Tuesday, Aug. 31
0319 — A woman was heard screaming on Church Street. Police arrested a 20-year-old St. Helena woman on suspicion of domestic battery.
