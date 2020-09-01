St. Helena Police Log, Aug. 25-31

Tuesday, Aug. 25
2139 -- Police were told to be on the lookout for a driver in a BMW who’d brandished a gun in Napa.
Wednesday, Aug. 26
1412 -- Report of credit card fraud.
Thursday, Aug. 27
0838 -- A customer had been asked to leave a Main Street business multiple times for not wearing a mask.
1052 -- Report of a fitness instructor at a local gym not wearing a mask or social distancing.
1113 -- Lift assist on Hunt Avenue.
1248 -- Trucks working on the dam had reportedly been hitting a mailbox and chipping concrete on Spring Mountain Road.
1553 -- Report of kids playing basketball on a closed campus on Hillview Place.
1730 -- Report of a possible drunk driver almost causing an accident on southbound Highway 29 from Calistoga.
2022 -- Police were notified of a child custody issue.
2100 -- Report of a possible domestic disturbance on Meadowcreek Circle, with a teenage girl crying and a man yelling at her.
Friday, Aug. 28
1052 -- Storage bins had been left on Vintage Avenue for about three days.
1225 -- Report of a small Yorkie walking toward the Pope Street Bridge.
1650 -- Two cars were egged on Sulphur Springs Avenue.
1938 -- Medical aid on Pratt Avenue.
Saturday, Aug. 29
0123 -- Medical aid for a person with a leg injury on Pope Street.
0826 -- A person asked a question about N95 masks.
1006 -- Identification and debit cards were lost in a Hunt Avenue parking lot Friday night.
1204 -- Medical aid for a sick person on Main Street.
1332 -- Report of a white van parked in front of a Main Street business for several days.
1421 -- Report of an irate customer threatening to hit someone with a tape measure on Hillview Place.
1507 -- Report of a reckless driver swerving and driving aggressively near Main/Sulphur Springs.
1705 -- Report of a couple having a argument next to a parked car on Deer Park Road.
2028 -- Report of a loose puppy on Pratt Avenue.
2205 -- Report of a dog barking endlessly near Main/Pratt.
2216 -- Police contacted some kids who were at the skatepark after hours.
Sunday, Aug. 30
0024 -- Report of loud yelling at a party on Oak Avenue.
0814 -- Medical aid on Pope Street.
0916 -- Report of a large bag full of tree branches in the northbound lane of the elm tunnel. An officer saw a truck pull over to pick it up.
1056 -- A delivery truck knocked down a utility line on McCorkle Avenue.
1115 -- Four gunshots were heard near Fir Hill Drive.
1116 -- A person asked to speak to an officer about ongoing custody issues.
1352 -- Medical aid for a woman feeling faint on Pratt Avenue.
1818 -- Medical aid on St. Helena Highway North.
1833 -- Report of a reckless driver almost hitting oncoming vehicles and trying to pass illegally on northbound Highway 29. Police gave the driver a warning.
2257 -- Medical aid for a woman feeling sick on Hunt Avenue.
2333 -- Police cited a driver on Main Street.
Monday, Aug. 31
0845 -- A caller said he accidentally cut off a driver who was now trying to hit his car and run him off the road at a dead end on Pine Street.
1223 -- Medical aid on Redondo Court.
1353 -- Report of a dog left in a car on Hunt Avenue. Its owner returned momentarily.
1424 -- Report of a possible drunk driver on northbound Highway 29.
1442 -- Report of a disoriented-looking woman driving slow near Stockton/Spring.
1443 -- The driver of a gold minivan was tossing garbage outside the vehicle on La Fata Way.
1705 -- Report of seven or eight teenagers hanging out at Oak/Tainter with no masks or social distancing.
1909 -- Report of a possible drunk driver turning from Highway 29 onto Whitehall Lane.
1922 -- A woman asked for help finding her car. She’d been having trouble with her spouse, who took her car and hadn’t arrived home from work since Friday. Police determined it was a civil matter.
1932 -- Report of men and children playing soccer without masks at Meily Park.
2023 -- Medical aid on McCorkle Avenue.
