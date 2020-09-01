St. Helena Police Log, Aug. 25-31

2216 -- Police contacted some kids who were at the skatepark after hours.

Sunday, Aug. 30

0024 -- Report of loud yelling at a party on Oak Avenue.

0814 -- Medical aid on Pope Street.

0916 -- Report of a large bag full of tree branches in the northbound lane of the elm tunnel. An officer saw a truck pull over to pick it up.

1056 -- A delivery truck knocked down a utility line on McCorkle Avenue.

1115 -- Four gunshots were heard near Fir Hill Drive.

1116 -- A person asked to speak to an officer about ongoing custody issues.

1352 -- Medical aid for a woman feeling faint on Pratt Avenue.

1818 -- Medical aid on St. Helena Highway North.

1833 -- Report of a reckless driver almost hitting oncoming vehicles and trying to pass illegally on northbound Highway 29. Police gave the driver a warning.

2257 -- Medical aid for a woman feeling sick on Hunt Avenue.

2333 -- Police cited a driver on Main Street.

Monday, Aug. 31