Tuesday, Aug. 29

1824 — Police cited a vehicle parked in a red zone on Kearney Street.

Wednesday, Aug. 30

0431 — Police cited a driver and impounded a vehicle on Main Street.

0445 — Medical aid for a woman with chest pain on Chiles Avenue.

0818 — Police assisted after a two-car accident near Hunt Avenue. The parties were arguing over whose fault it was.

1537 — Police were told to be on the lookout for an SUV hauling a boat near Highway 29 and Deer Park Road. The boat reportedly had an open luggage door that was hitting parked cars.

1606 — Medical aid for a woman feeling ill on Main Street.

1708 — Non-injury accident involving a bus and a sedan at Oak/Spring.

1936 — Police contacted a distressed and intoxicated person.

2222 — Police cited a driver near Main/Charter Oak.

Thursday, Aug. 31

0819 — Report of a sheep in the roadway near Silverado/Pope. Police responded and notified the CHP.

0918 — Report of someone using a gas-powered leaf blower on Hunt Avenue. The caller was referred to a complaint form on the city’s website.

1218 — Report of a suspicious man talking to himself and making weird hand gestures near Oak/Adams. An officer contacted the man, who moved along.

1703 — Medical aid on San Juan Court.

1719 — Report of a man and a woman screaming inside a silver Camry, with possible physical violence. Police responded and determined the dispute had been strictly verbal.

1756 — A truck was parked on an Adams Street property, and the property owner wanted it gone. An officer contacted the truck’s owner.

2112 — Report of a suspicious man standing near a back gate on Starr Avenue and triggering a motion-activated light. He was last seen running toward Hunt Avenue. Police checked the area.

2226 — A suspicious man had been offering pest control services in the Crinella/Park area earlier in the day. The caller thought he might have been casing the neighborhood to see who was going to be away for the holiday weekend.

2319 — Following a traffic stop on Pope Street, police arrested a 46-year-old St. Helena man on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs. A 31-year-old El Sobrante man was arrested on suspicion of being under the influence of drugs and violating probation.

Friday, Sept. 1

0935 — Police cited a driver near Charter Oak/Main.

1215 — Non-injury accident on Adams Street.

2314 — A caller said a Hunt Avenue store was refusing to sell her alcohol and accusing her of trying to buy alcohol to sell to minors. She hung up before dispatch could get more details. A store representative told police the woman had left the store very angry, along with a young female. Police checked the area.

Saturday, Sept. 2

0012 — Report of juveniles knocking on the door of a Pine Street house and then running away. The caller said it had happened four times in the last hour and a half. The caller had asked them to stop. They were in a black SUV or Bronco. Police checked the area.

0906 — Police cited a driver near Silverado/Deer Park.

1714 — A dog was briefly reported missing from Pope Street, but it was soon found.

1828 — An iPhone in a purple case was reported lost. The case also contained credit cards and identification.

2016 — Report of a reckless driver who almost hit a pedestrian near Main/Charter Oak.

2213 — Following a traffic stop on Sylvaner Avenue, police arrested a 52-year-old Newport, Rhode Island woman on suspicion of DUI.

2316 — Juveniles wearing masks had kicked the door of a Pine Street house. They were seen leaving in a gray or dark gray vehicle.

Sunday, Sept. 3

0119 — Following a traffic stop on Main Street, police cited a driver and two passengers for having open containers of alcohol.

1132 — A person at a Pope Street apartment complex had reportedly thrown away a neighbor’s daughter’s bike without any notification. The neighbors eventually came to an agreement.

Monday, Sept. 4

1202 — A car was parked in front of a hydrant on Hunt Avenue. Its owner agreed to move it.

1333 — Police cited a driver for a stop sign violation on Charter Oak Avenue.

1432 — Report of a sewage going out into the street on Allyn Avenue.

1528 — Two dogs had reportedly been barking on Mitchell Drive since 6:30 a.m.

1857 — Police cited driver for expired registration near El Bonita/Main.

2007 — Report of a suspicious woman pounding on the door of a Church Street home.

2208 — Menlo Park police asked St. Helena police to contact the owner of a car that was found abandoned and wrecked.

Tuesday, Sept. 5

0924 — Someone left graffiti in the public restrooms between Oak Avenue and Money Way.

1045 — Police cited a driver near Charter Oak/Main.

1309 — A woman asked police to provide civil standby while she retrieved her car and keys from a property. A person she had a restraining order against was refusing to give them to her. Police responded and she was able to get her car back.

1324 — Report of a loose pit bull lying in the grass near Adams Street. The dog was back with its owner when an officer arrived.

1359 — Police cited a driver on College Avenue.

1523 — Report of a solicitor asking people for money in the Main/Mitchell area. An officer contacted the man, who turned out to be asking for donations for a church.

1607 — A caller from a Main Street business said a woman had come in for the second time asking employees to charge her phone and not buying anything. The business had had issues with the woman previously. An officer contacted the woman and admonished her for trespassing.

1705 — Report of a woman sleeping in someone's front yard on Brown Street. Police arrested the 31-year-old Napa woman on suspicion of public intoxication and violating probation.

1712 — Report of construction noise on Dean York Lane.

Wednesday, Sept. 6

0233 — Police checked on an occupied vehicle at Meily Park and cited a 21-year-old Discovery Bay man for a misdemeanor warrant from Kern County.

0453 — Welfare check/medical aid on Mitchell Drive.

