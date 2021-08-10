St. Helena Police Log, Aug. 3-10

Tuesday, Aug. 3

0001 — Utility work was occurring along the southbound shoulder of Highway 29 at Deer Park Road. Traffic control was in place.

0016 — An officer found a bag of garbage on the shoulder of Spring Mountain Road.

0200 — Report of two suspicious people going through cars. They put something in the back of their own car. Police took a report.

0420 — The two suspicious people from earlier were back on Rosebud Lane, checking the area and talking to each other. Police responded. A 53-year-old Greenbrae man was arrested on suspicion of burglary and possession of drug paraphernalia. A 41-year-old San Rafael man was cited on suspicion of aiding and abetting a crime.

0843 — Report of someone using a leaf blower on Pratt Avenue.

1033 — Report of a drunk or distracted driver in a semi truck and trailer on Main Street, drifting into the bike lane repeatedly.

1200 — Police cited someone for parking in a red zone near Main/Hunt.

1232 — Non-injury accident at Charter Oak/Main. Police issued a citation.