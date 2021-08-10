St. Helena Police Log, Aug. 3-10

Tuesday, Aug. 3
0001 — Utility work was occurring along the southbound shoulder of Highway 29 at Deer Park Road. Traffic control was in place.
0016 — An officer found a bag of garbage on the shoulder of Spring Mountain Road.
0200 — Report of two suspicious people going through cars. They put something in the back of their own car. Police took a report.
0420 — The two suspicious people from earlier were back on Rosebud Lane, checking the area and talking to each other. Police responded. A 53-year-old Greenbrae man was arrested on suspicion of burglary and possession of drug paraphernalia. A 41-year-old San Rafael man was cited on suspicion of aiding and abetting a crime.
0843 — Report of someone using a leaf blower on Pratt Avenue.
1033 — Report of a drunk or distracted driver in a semi truck and trailer on Main Street, drifting into the bike lane repeatedly.
1200 — Police cited someone for parking in a red zone near Main/Hunt.
1232 — Non-injury accident at Charter Oak/Main. Police issued a citation.
1427 — A frustrated person had been trying to reach City Hall for several months and kept leaving messages without being called back.
1450 — Someone saw white smoke near White Sulphur Springs. Cal Fire was notified.
1830 — Police conducted an emergency evacuation drill at Vineyard Valley Mobile Home Park.
1930 — An officer was flagged down at Main/Grayson for a medical aid. The person was just carsick and declined medical attention.
2031 — Police made sure the gate between Vineyard Valley and the flood project was closed following the drill.
Wednesday, Aug. 4
0119 — Medical aid on Stockton Street.
0821 — A teenager was refusing to go to summer school. He was outside the city limits, so the call was transferred to the sheriff’s office.
0956 — Report of someone sleeping in a courtyard on College Avenue.
1307 — Two male juveniles were soliciting money for their basketball team outside a Hunt Avenue store. Police determined the boys had permission from the store to sell candy.
1447 — Report of a van swerving and travelling at erratic speeds near Silverado/Deer Park.
1526 — Non-injury accident at Spring Mountain/Hillview. Police cited a 60-year-old Larkspur woman for an outstanding warrant and released her.
1619 — A woman reported getting inappropriate text messages via Whatsapp.
1923 — Police helped Boy Scouts lower/raise a flag at the police station.
1920 — Utility lines on Spring Mountain Road were drooping after being hit by a truck. They belonged to AT&T.
Thursday, Aug. 5
0121 — Report of water spewing from a plastic tube across the street from the library.
1107 — A woman asked for advice about bullying that’s occurring at her place of employment.
1618 — Two-car injury accident blocking the southbound lane of Silverado Trail.
1711 — A black female pointer dog was found on Pratt Avenue.
1727 — Three-car accident at Main/Grayson.
1814 —Medical aid for a woman with a knee injury in a Hunt Avenue store.
2017 — Report of a suspicious man and car outside an Oak Avenue home. Police checked the area.
2019 — Police were asked to check on a man who appeared to be passed out in a running car near Hunt/Railroad.
2023 — The railroad arms were down and the red lights were flashing at Fulton Lane.
2355 — Report of loud voices, breaking glass and other noises indicative of partying near Crinella Court.
Friday, Aug. 6
0022 — Medical aid for a fall victim on Redondo Court.
0505 — Two trucks were parked at Crane Park, right where the Farmers’ Market was setting up.
0829 — A woman had reportedly complained about bats at the cemetery, and now approximately 1,000 bats are dead. Police took a report.
1136 — A Saint James Court resident found a long furry rodent under a blanket in a bedroom. It was a baby possum. The person who found it took it to a wildlife rescue center in Napa.
1818 — The railroad crossing arms on Fulton lane were going up and down.
2222 — Report of a suspicious man near Main/Sulphur Springs.
2226 — A caller said a “timeshare” unit had a bright light that was shining right into the caller’s house on Kearney Street.
Saturday, Aug. 7
0010 — Report of a suspicious person standing by a car on Rosebud Lane.
0058 — Medical aid on Pratt Avenue.
0737 — A damaged parking sign was posing a hazard to pedestrians near Main/Pope. Police took a report and notified Public Works.
1118 — A car was parked too close to a fire hydrant near Hillview/Stockton. Police contacted its owner, who moved it.
1137 — Report of two suspicious men walking down Stockton Street opening and closing mailboxes.
1526 — Police removed a dead cat from Spring Street.
1538 — An iPhone found near Main/Adams was returned to its owner.
1801 — Police removed a rattlesnake from a backyard on Elmhurst Avenue.
1940 — Report of a possible drunk driver on Highway 29 near Whitehall Lane.
2045 — Medical aid for a man with lower stomach pain on Granada Court.
2053 — The railroad crossing arms on Fulton Lane were down again.
2328 — Report of multiple fights breaking out at a quinceañera on Tainter Street.
Sunday, Aug. 8
0141 — An officer helped a woman get an Uber back to Napa.
0948 — Report of a possible drunk driver on Highway 29 south of St. Helena.
1312 — Report of a dog barking nonstop all morning on Main Street.
1339 — Report of a possible drunk driver near Main/Zinfandel.
1740 — Report of a reckless driver in a silver Audi speeding and driving into oncoming traffic on Silverado Trail near Crystal Springs Road.
2359 — A reckless driver in a black Audi was speeding on Highway 29 near Rutherford.
Monday, Aug. 9
1100 — Report of illegal dumping on a Brown Street property.
2053 — An officer contacted five juveniles on Adams Street.
2119 — Police responded to an argument between a man and a woman on Main Street.
2243 — Report of two suspicious people in an Adams Street parking lot, with one of them lying on the ground. Police advised them of the city’s no-camping ordinance, and they agreed to leave.
Tuesday, Aug. 10
0441 — Police cited an unlicensed driver on Main Street.
