 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police Log

St. Helena Police Log, Aug. 31-Sept. 5

  • Updated
  • 0
St. Helena Police Logs

Wednesday, Aug. 31

0710 — Police cited a driver near Spring Mountain Court.

0757 — Police cited a driver on Spring Mountain Road.

1151 — Police cited a driver near Charter Oak/Allison.

1211 — Police cited a driver near Main/Sulphur Springs.

1302 — Report of elder abuse.

1330 — Police cited a driver near Pope/Hollis.

1424 — A vehicle was rear-ended this morning in a non-injury hit-and-run.

1556 — Police took a report on a child custody issue.

1712 — An AirPod case containing one AirPod was found near Chiles/Pope.

Thursday, Sept. 1

People are also reading…

0639 — Report of a reckless driver passing over double yellows on Main Street.

0810 — A pair of license plates were stolen from a car and replaced with two other plates. One was confirmed to belong to a stolen car, and the other belonged to a car that might have been stolen.

1043 — Report of a possible fire in a trash can on Main Street.

1147 — Police assisted with a parent-staff issue on Hillview Place.

1202 — Police provided civil standby while someone retrieved their property from a Pope Street home.

1238 — Police cited a driver on Main Street.

1853 — Report of a possible drunk driver almost causing an accident. Police stopped the car and determined the driver was not DUI.

2035 — An officer gave a warning to an out-of-state driver who made an illegal U-turn in the business district.

2132 — Police cited a driver near Main/Hunt.

Friday, Sept. 2

0826 — A rental trailer was reported missing form Vintage Avenue.

0901 — A bicycle was reported stolen yesterday from a driveway on Starr Avenue.

1130 — A person reported being the victim of an online scam.

1351 — Police cited a driver on Pratt Avenue.

1402 — Report of an abandoned minivan on Church Street.

1410 — A parson asked to talk to an officer about a homeless encampment.

1413 — Someone had reportedly made threats on Hillview Place.

1603 — Police issued a parking citation near Spring/Main.

1658 — A Goldendoodle found on Zinfandel Lane was picked up by its owner.

1728 — A parent asked to speak to an officer about some threats that had been made.

1925 — Child custody issue on Grayson Avenue.

1937 — A caller said a man at a gas station has her bike she’d reported stolen. Police took a report on the matter.

Saturday, Sept. 3

0152 — Police cited a driver near Main/Pope.

0339 — Police arrested someone during a traffic stop near Main/Mills.

0731 — Medical aid for an unresponsive man on Main Street.

0743 — Police were asked to check on a woman who lives alone on Elmhurst Avenue and had recently fallen. Officers made sure she didn’t need medical attention.

0900 — A no-parking sign on Main Street had been broken off at its base.

1019 — A 30-year-old Napa woman on Church Street was arrested for a probation violation.

1540 — A man asked if a family member could request civil standby for an unwanted roommate.

1731 — The CHP asked St. Helena police to check on a driver who’d broken down on Silverado Trail and was waiting for AAA.

2042 — Police cited a driver for expired registration.

2128 — Police checked on an occupied vehicle at Meily Park. The occupants agreed to leave.

2259 — Report of a drunk driver swerving on Highway 29. Police found the car and arrested the 51-year-old Napa man on suspicion of DUI.

2334 — Report of a suspicious man loading things into a vehicle on Pratt Avenue. He left while the caller was on the phone with police.

Sunday, Sept. 4

0631 — Report of a smoldering patch of mulch near Crane Avenue.

1029 — Police were asked to contact the owner of a car that had been parked in a Charter Oak Avenue parking lot for two days and was about to be towed.

1034 — Report of a broken water main on a Hunt Avenue residential property. Public Works helped shut off the water. The leak was not on city property.

1437 — Police arrested a 39-year-old St. Helena man on Main Street for an outstanding felony warrant.

1715 — Report of a suspicious man in a vehicle near a Charter Oak Avenue business. Police checked the area.

1724 — Report of a possible drunk driver in a pickup hauling a trailer near Edwards/Pope. Police checked the area.

1801 — An off-duty officer reported a possible drunk driver weaving on Highway 29. Police arrested the 59-year-old Los Angeles man on suspicion of DUI.

1831 — Police responded to a verbal altercation at a Crinella Drive home.

2029 — Report of someone camping and possibly urinating outside a vehicle on Hunt Avenue.

Monday, Sept. 5

0026 — A woman was intoxicated at a local bar. A family member was contacted to pick her up.

0101 — Police cited a driver near Main/Charter Oak.

0748 — A water leak that had been repaired by a plumber on Sunday had reoccurred, producing a river of water on a Hunt Avenue residential property. Dispatch asked Public Works to shut off the water main until the leak could be repaired.

0844 — A woman said someone might have put something in her drink Sunday night which caused her to pass out and be escorted home by a relative.

1143 — A woman fell and hit her head on Main Street, but she declined medical attention. Police were asked to check on her anyway. They confirmed that a citizen/nurse was attending to a laceration on the woman’s head.

1231 — Report of two solicitors peddling solar panels on Springbrook Court. Police notified the owner of the company about the city’s prohibition of peddling without a permit.

1357 — Report of a reckless driver on northbound Highway 29.

2109 — Police cited a driver near Main/Adams.

2132 — Police were asked to assist on Saint James Drive while the fire department helped someone with a lockout.

2151 — Report of a possible drunk driver near Main/Elmhurst. Police determined the driver was not DUI.

2232 — Following a traffic stop near Highway 29 and Deer Park Road, police arrested a 23-year-old Calistoga man on suspicion of DUI.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News