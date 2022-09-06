St. Helena Police Log, Aug. 31-Sept. 5

Wednesday, Aug. 31

0710 — Police cited a driver near Spring Mountain Court.

0757 — Police cited a driver on Spring Mountain Road.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

1151 — Police cited a driver near Charter Oak/Allison.

1211 — Police cited a driver near Main/Sulphur Springs.

1302 — Report of elder abuse.

1330 — Police cited a driver near Pope/Hollis.

1424 — A vehicle was rear-ended this morning in a non-injury hit-and-run.

1556 — Police took a report on a child custody issue.

1712 — An AirPod case containing one AirPod was found near Chiles/Pope.

Thursday, Sept. 1

0639 — Report of a reckless driver passing over double yellows on Main Street.

0810 — A pair of license plates were stolen from a car and replaced with two other plates. One was confirmed to belong to a stolen car, and the other belonged to a car that might have been stolen.

1043 — Report of a possible fire in a trash can on Main Street.

1147 — Police assisted with a parent-staff issue on Hillview Place.

1202 — Police provided civil standby while someone retrieved their property from a Pope Street home.

1238 — Police cited a driver on Main Street.

1853 — Report of a possible drunk driver almost causing an accident. Police stopped the car and determined the driver was not DUI.

2035 — An officer gave a warning to an out-of-state driver who made an illegal U-turn in the business district.

2132 — Police cited a driver near Main/Hunt.

Friday, Sept. 2

0826 — A rental trailer was reported missing form Vintage Avenue.

0901 — A bicycle was reported stolen yesterday from a driveway on Starr Avenue.

1130 — A person reported being the victim of an online scam.

1351 — Police cited a driver on Pratt Avenue.

1402 — Report of an abandoned minivan on Church Street.

1410 — A parson asked to talk to an officer about a homeless encampment.

1413 — Someone had reportedly made threats on Hillview Place.

1603 — Police issued a parking citation near Spring/Main.

1658 — A Goldendoodle found on Zinfandel Lane was picked up by its owner.

1728 — A parent asked to speak to an officer about some threats that had been made.

1925 — Child custody issue on Grayson Avenue.

1937 — A caller said a man at a gas station has her bike she’d reported stolen. Police took a report on the matter.

Saturday, Sept. 3

0152 — Police cited a driver near Main/Pope.

0339 — Police arrested someone during a traffic stop near Main/Mills.

0731 — Medical aid for an unresponsive man on Main Street.

0743 — Police were asked to check on a woman who lives alone on Elmhurst Avenue and had recently fallen. Officers made sure she didn’t need medical attention.

0900 — A no-parking sign on Main Street had been broken off at its base.

1019 — A 30-year-old Napa woman on Church Street was arrested for a probation violation.

1540 — A man asked if a family member could request civil standby for an unwanted roommate.

1731 — The CHP asked St. Helena police to check on a driver who’d broken down on Silverado Trail and was waiting for AAA.

2042 — Police cited a driver for expired registration.

2128 — Police checked on an occupied vehicle at Meily Park. The occupants agreed to leave.

2259 — Report of a drunk driver swerving on Highway 29. Police found the car and arrested the 51-year-old Napa man on suspicion of DUI.

2334 — Report of a suspicious man loading things into a vehicle on Pratt Avenue. He left while the caller was on the phone with police.

Sunday, Sept. 4

0631 — Report of a smoldering patch of mulch near Crane Avenue.

1029 — Police were asked to contact the owner of a car that had been parked in a Charter Oak Avenue parking lot for two days and was about to be towed.

1034 — Report of a broken water main on a Hunt Avenue residential property. Public Works helped shut off the water. The leak was not on city property.

1437 — Police arrested a 39-year-old St. Helena man on Main Street for an outstanding felony warrant.

1715 — Report of a suspicious man in a vehicle near a Charter Oak Avenue business. Police checked the area.

1724 — Report of a possible drunk driver in a pickup hauling a trailer near Edwards/Pope. Police checked the area.

1801 — An off-duty officer reported a possible drunk driver weaving on Highway 29. Police arrested the 59-year-old Los Angeles man on suspicion of DUI.

1831 — Police responded to a verbal altercation at a Crinella Drive home.

2029 — Report of someone camping and possibly urinating outside a vehicle on Hunt Avenue.

Monday, Sept. 5

0026 — A woman was intoxicated at a local bar. A family member was contacted to pick her up.

0101 — Police cited a driver near Main/Charter Oak.

0748 — A water leak that had been repaired by a plumber on Sunday had reoccurred, producing a river of water on a Hunt Avenue residential property. Dispatch asked Public Works to shut off the water main until the leak could be repaired.

0844 — A woman said someone might have put something in her drink Sunday night which caused her to pass out and be escorted home by a relative.

1143 — A woman fell and hit her head on Main Street, but she declined medical attention. Police were asked to check on her anyway. They confirmed that a citizen/nurse was attending to a laceration on the woman’s head.

1231 — Report of two solicitors peddling solar panels on Springbrook Court. Police notified the owner of the company about the city’s prohibition of peddling without a permit.

1357 — Report of a reckless driver on northbound Highway 29.

2109 — Police cited a driver near Main/Adams.

2132 — Police were asked to assist on Saint James Drive while the fire department helped someone with a lockout.

2151 — Report of a possible drunk driver near Main/Elmhurst. Police determined the driver was not DUI.

2232 — Following a traffic stop near Highway 29 and Deer Park Road, police arrested a 23-year-old Calistoga man on suspicion of DUI.