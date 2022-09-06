St. Helena Police Log, Aug. 31-Sept. 5

Wednesday, Aug. 31
0710 — Police cited a driver near Spring Mountain Court.
0757 — Police cited a driver on Spring Mountain Road.
1151 — Police cited a driver near Charter Oak/Allison.
1211 — Police cited a driver near Main/Sulphur Springs.
1302 — Report of elder abuse.
1330 — Police cited a driver near Pope/Hollis.
1424 — A vehicle was rear-ended this morning in a non-injury hit-and-run.
1556 — Police took a report on a child custody issue.
1712 — An AirPod case containing one AirPod was found near Chiles/Pope.
Thursday, Sept. 1
0639 — Report of a reckless driver passing over double yellows on Main Street.
0810 — A pair of license plates were stolen from a car and replaced with two other plates. One was confirmed to belong to a stolen car, and the other belonged to a car that might have been stolen.
1043 — Report of a possible fire in a trash can on Main Street.
1147 — Police assisted with a parent-staff issue on Hillview Place.
1202 — Police provided civil standby while someone retrieved their property from a Pope Street home.
1238 — Police cited a driver on Main Street.
1853 — Report of a possible drunk driver almost causing an accident. Police stopped the car and determined the driver was not DUI.
2035 — An officer gave a warning to an out-of-state driver who made an illegal U-turn in the business district.
2132 — Police cited a driver near Main/Hunt.
Friday, Sept. 2
0826 — A rental trailer was reported missing form Vintage Avenue.
0901 — A bicycle was reported stolen yesterday from a driveway on Starr Avenue.
1130 — A person reported being the victim of an online scam.
1351 — Police cited a driver on Pratt Avenue.
1402 — Report of an abandoned minivan on Church Street.
1410 — A parson asked to talk to an officer about a homeless encampment.
1413 — Someone had reportedly made threats on Hillview Place.
1603 — Police issued a parking citation near Spring/Main.
1658 — A Goldendoodle found on Zinfandel Lane was picked up by its owner.
1728 — A parent asked to speak to an officer about some threats that had been made.
1925 — Child custody issue on Grayson Avenue.
1937 — A caller said a man at a gas station has her bike she’d reported stolen. Police took a report on the matter.
Saturday, Sept. 3
0152 — Police cited a driver near Main/Pope.
0339 — Police arrested someone during a traffic stop near Main/Mills.
0731 — Medical aid for an unresponsive man on Main Street.
0743 — Police were asked to check on a woman who lives alone on Elmhurst Avenue and had recently fallen. Officers made sure she didn’t need medical attention.
0900 — A no-parking sign on Main Street had been broken off at its base.
1019 — A 30-year-old Napa woman on Church Street was arrested for a probation violation.
1540 — A man asked if a family member could request civil standby for an unwanted roommate.
1731 — The CHP asked St. Helena police to check on a driver who’d broken down on Silverado Trail and was waiting for AAA.
2042 — Police cited a driver for expired registration.
2128 — Police checked on an occupied vehicle at Meily Park. The occupants agreed to leave.
2259 — Report of a drunk driver swerving on Highway 29. Police found the car and arrested the 51-year-old Napa man on suspicion of DUI.
2334 — Report of a suspicious man loading things into a vehicle on Pratt Avenue. He left while the caller was on the phone with police.
Sunday, Sept. 4
0631 — Report of a smoldering patch of mulch near Crane Avenue.
1029 — Police were asked to contact the owner of a car that had been parked in a Charter Oak Avenue parking lot for two days and was about to be towed.
1034 — Report of a broken water main on a Hunt Avenue residential property. Public Works helped shut off the water. The leak was not on city property.
1437 — Police arrested a 39-year-old St. Helena man on Main Street for an outstanding felony warrant.
1715 — Report of a suspicious man in a vehicle near a Charter Oak Avenue business. Police checked the area.
1724 — Report of a possible drunk driver in a pickup hauling a trailer near Edwards/Pope. Police checked the area.
1801 — An off-duty officer reported a possible drunk driver weaving on Highway 29. Police arrested the 59-year-old Los Angeles man on suspicion of DUI.
1831 — Police responded to a verbal altercation at a Crinella Drive home.
2029 — Report of someone camping and possibly urinating outside a vehicle on Hunt Avenue.
Monday, Sept. 5
0026 — A woman was intoxicated at a local bar. A family member was contacted to pick her up.
0101 — Police cited a driver near Main/Charter Oak.
0748 — A water leak that had been repaired by a plumber on Sunday had reoccurred, producing a river of water on a Hunt Avenue residential property. Dispatch asked Public Works to shut off the water main until the leak could be repaired.
0844 — A woman said someone might have put something in her drink Sunday night which caused her to pass out and be escorted home by a relative.
1143 — A woman fell and hit her head on Main Street, but she declined medical attention. Police were asked to check on her anyway. They confirmed that a citizen/nurse was attending to a laceration on the woman’s head.
1231 — Report of two solicitors peddling solar panels on Springbrook Court. Police notified the owner of the company about the city’s prohibition of peddling without a permit.
1357 — Report of a reckless driver on northbound Highway 29.
2109 — Police cited a driver near Main/Adams.
2132 — Police were asked to assist on Saint James Drive while the fire department helped someone with a lockout.
2151 — Report of a possible drunk driver near Main/Elmhurst. Police determined the driver was not DUI.
2232 — Following a traffic stop near Highway 29 and Deer Park Road, police arrested a 23-year-old Calistoga man on suspicion of DUI.