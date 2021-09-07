St. Helena Police Log, Aug. 31-Sept. 7

1506 — Police cited a car parked in a red zone on Library Lane.

1545 — Dispatch received an automated call from an 866 number claiming to be from PG&E and claiming the power would be cut off if payment was not received in 30 minutes. Dispatch was connected to a “live agent” who requested debit/credit card information. When dispatch wouldn’t fall for the scam, the scammer hung up. PG&E will never ask for immediate payment over the phone. When they do call, it will come from a 1-800 number. St. Helena police remind readers not to provide personal information over the phone.

1556 — A woman received a suspicious phone call from someone claiming to be her grandson. He said he was in trouble and needed money. It was a scam, and she didn’t provide any money or personal information.

1916 — A person reported being the victim of a hit-and-run 45 minutes ago. A witness took a photo of the responsible vehicle.

2051 — Medical aid for a person having difficulty breathing on San Juan Court.

2228 — Two suspicious vehicles parked in front of a Meadowcreek Circle home. Three people got out and walked near the bridge. One of the cars left, but police found someone sleeping in the other car. Police warned the person about St. Helena’s ordinance prohibiting camping.