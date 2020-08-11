St. Helena Police Log, Aug. 4-10

0702 -- Report of someone using a weed-whacker on Pratt Avenue, in violation of the city’s noise ordinance.

1059 -- Following a traffic stop at Main/Grayson, police cited someone for driving without a license.

1519 -- Report of a possible drunk driver on southbound Main Street. Police stopped the car at Grayson Avenue and arrested a 37-year-old Richmond man for an outstanding felony warrant out of Contra Costa County, and on suspicion of possessing a loaded firearm in a vehicle, possessing a dirk/dagger, driving without a license, and driving without proof of insurance.

1829 -- Report of a suspicious man going in and out of driveways on Pratt Avenue. He picked something up from someone’s driveway, climbed a tree, and was watching people. He was described as a white man, approximately 19-20 years old, with brown hair wearing glasses, a blue facemask, a clean white shirt, black shorts, brown flip-flops, and a white hat.

2001 -- Report of a possible drunk driver on Highway 29, last seen on Charter Oak Avenue.

2109 -- Report of two suspicious people cleaning a silver Camry with a towel in the middle of Chablis Circle and looking at houses. Once the caller stepped out, they sped away. They were last seen pulling into a gas station outside the city limits.