St. Helena Police Log, Aug. 4-10

Tuesday, Aug. 4
0756 -- Water was gushing in a vineyard near Fulton Lane.
1020 -- A woman was approached by a man on Peppertree Circle who tried to talk to her and was walking around her car. He was last seen parked on Hollis Lane in a dark pickup. He was described as a Hispanic man wearing a white baseball hat.
1131 -- Report of an oversize vehicle similar to a garbage truck crossing the Pope Street Bridge.
1313 -- Report of a loud leaf blower or other type of equipment near McCorkle Avenue.
1444 -- A person dropped off some unwanted ammunition.
1542 -- A resident reported receiving harassing phone calls from the same person every month wanting to buy her property.
1949 -- Report of an ongoing problem with dogs barking on Crane Avenue. Someone offered to buy bark collars to solve the problem, but the owners declined.
Wednesday, Aug. 5
0823 -- A Bible and other books were found at a bus stop on Main Street.
1123 -- A diamond ring was lost somewhere between Voorhees Circle and Spring Street.
1136 -- A green duffel bag containing culinary knives, clothes and prescription medication was reported lost.
1846 -- Report of a dog barking continuously, from afternoon to evening, on Crane Avenue.
1942 -- A caller was concerned about social distancing at a large soccer game at Meily Park.
2026 -- Police found five kids playing basketball on school grounds on Adams Street. An officer reminded them that school grounds are closed until further notice.
Thursday, Aug. 6
0720 -- Report of a man using a chainsaw on Vineyard Avenue, starting at 6:45 a.m. He’d been advised of the 8 a.m. start time, but he kept working. An officer told him he would be cited if he continued prior to 8 a.m.
0723 -- Report of someone using a leaf blower on Spring Mountain Road in violation of the city’s noise ordinance. An officer gave the man a warning.
1026 -- Medical aid for a fall victim on McCorkle Avenue.
1252 -- Report of a surveyor partially blocking the roadway and creating a hazardous situation at Silverado Trail and Pope Street.
1423 -- The CHP asked for cover during a traffic stop on Silverado Trail just inside the city limits.
2052 -- Report of a reckless driver with a car full of juveniles, last seen on Grayson Avenue.
2100 -- Someone smelled smoke on La Cuesta Court.
Friday, Aug. 7
0453 -- Following a traffic stop on Main Street, police arrested a 23-year-old Seaside man for an outstanding felony warrant.
0707 -- Six loose cows were wandering through a vineyard property near Vallejo Street, heading toward the creek.
0915 -- Two 13-year-old girls reported an uncomfortable situation that occurred at 7:20 a.m. while they were walking in the 1400 block of Main Street. They said a man made catcalls and rude sexual gestures toward them from across the street. He was a Hispanic man, 30-40 years old, about 5 feet 6 inches, with a beard, wearing a gray beanie, fingerless gloves, several jackets including a trench coat, and no mask. He got into a newer, white, mid-sized SUV and drove away.
0959 -- Report of a suspicious man yelling and screaming at passing drivers along Highway 29 north of the elm tunnel.
1853 -- Report of a domestic dispute on Main Street. Police arrested a 30-year-old Calistoga man on suspicion of domestic battery, violating a restraining order, vandalism, and violating probation.
Saturday, Aug. 8
0131 -- Report of people going into the creek near Starr Avenue.
0702 -- Report of someone using a weed-whacker on Pratt Avenue, in violation of the city’s noise ordinance.
1059 -- Following a traffic stop at Main/Grayson, police cited someone for driving without a license.
1519 -- Report of a possible drunk driver on southbound Main Street. Police stopped the car at Grayson Avenue and arrested a 37-year-old Richmond man for an outstanding felony warrant out of Contra Costa County, and on suspicion of possessing a loaded firearm in a vehicle, possessing a dirk/dagger, driving without a license, and driving without proof of insurance.
1829 -- Report of a suspicious man going in and out of driveways on Pratt Avenue. He picked something up from someone’s driveway, climbed a tree, and was watching people. He was described as a white man, approximately 19-20 years old, with brown hair wearing glasses, a blue facemask, a clean white shirt, black shorts, brown flip-flops, and a white hat.
2001 -- Report of a possible drunk driver on Highway 29, last seen on Charter Oak Avenue.
2109 -- Report of two suspicious people cleaning a silver Camry with a towel in the middle of Chablis Circle and looking at houses. Once the caller stepped out, they sped away. They were last seen pulling into a gas station outside the city limits.
2113 -- A caller reported that their daughter and her friend believed they were followed home last night by a silver car. The caller believed it might have been the same silver Camry from the previous call.
2242 -- An officer found a loose husky that ran north on Stockton Street.
Sunday, Aug. 9
0022 -- Report of a possible drunk driver on Yountville Cross Road. Officers later stopped the car and determined the driver was not drunk.
0224 -- Medical aid for a person with a possible broken rib on Pope Street.
0540 -- Medical aid for a fall victim.
0617 -- Medical aid on Pope Street.
1041 -- A 2-year-old girl was briefly reported missing from her home on Spring Mountain Road, but her mom found her momentarily.
1103 -- Report of a tree down across Spring Mountain Road.
1111 -- Police took a report on a child custody issue.
1142 -- A Huffy bike was reported missing. It was last seen downtown near Main/Spring.
1148 -- Report of several people playing rugby on Hillview Place.
1226 -- Report of a loud party on Pope Street.
1430 -- Medical aid for a woman feeling sick on Charter Oak Avenue.
1438 -- Report of a baby left in a parked car on Main Street. The caller saw the baby’s mother come out once, then reenter a restaurant.
1734 -- Report of a reckless driver on Deer Park Road heading to St. Helena, last seen parked in near Main/Grayson.
2212 -- Police were asked to check on a woman on Redondo Court.
2303 -- Medical aid on San Ardo Court.
Monday, Aug. 10
0827 -- Police were told to be on the lookout for a possible drunk driver on southbound Highway 29 from Calistoga to St. Helena.
0910 -- An officer assisted with food distribution to students near Grayson Avenue.
1335 -- A black pouch containing a diabetes monitor was reported lost during a walk between Vineyard Valley and downtown.
1947 -- Police contacted three juveniles riding their bikes without helmets on Grayson Avenue. They were informed that helmets are required for cyclists younger than 18 years old.
2009 -- A caller requested extra patrol on Money Way due to the current graffiti situation.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!