Wednesday, Aug. 9

1012 — Suspicious people had been photographing an empty house on Vineyard Avenue on Monday evening.

1203 — Medical aid for a woman who passed out near Main Street.

1711 — A vehicle had been parking on Hunt Avenue for more than 72 hours.

1902 — Police cited a driver near Main/Alexander.

2022 — Keys to a Toyota were found on Main Street. An officer found the car and returned the keys to the owner.

Thursday, Aug. 10

0843 — A loose dog near North Crane/Birch was reunited with its owner.

0930 — Report of a squirrel wedged into a space near Hunt Avenue. It extricated itself and went on its way.

1049 — Police cited a driver near Deer Park/Main.

1216 — Police cited an unregistered car parked near Oak Avenue.

1355 — Police cited a driver for a center turn lane violation near Main/Mills.

1519 — An officer helped a tow company remove a vehicle from the road near Main/Grayson.

1543 — Police cited a driver on College Avenue.

1546 — Report of many cars speeding on South Crane Avenue, with pedestrians nearby. The caller asked for speed enforcement.

1613 — Report of a dog barking since 9 a.m. near McCorkle Avenue.

2029 — Police cited a driver for failing to yield to a pedestrian on Main Street.

2322 — Police cited a driver for speeding on Main Street. The car was towed because its registration was expired.

Friday, Aug. 11

0918 — A raccoon got trapped in a humane trap outside an Allison Avenue home.

1100 — Report of a smell of gas on Main Street.

1339 — A three-car non-injury accident on Main Street left a blue Subaru very badly crunched.

1640 — A driver’s license and credit card were found on the ground in front of a Main Street shop.

1742 — A Range Rover hit a guardrail at the Pratt Avenue Bridge and was now stuck there, blocking the bridge.

1955 — Police cited a driver on Main Street.

Saturday, Aug. 12

1111 — Report of a reckless driver in a turquoise Prius passing over double yellows, cutting people off, and tailgating on northbound Main Street since Yountville.

1510 — A vehicle hit another car’s side mirror.

1534 — Medical aid for a sick person on Redondo Court.

1816 — Police cited a car parked in a blue zone near Hunt/Main.

1912 — Police contacted a person in a car on Hillview Place and notified them that a city ordinance prohibits “camping.”

1938 — Report of an assault/battery on Main Street. Police contacted both parties, who declined to press charges against each other.

Sunday, Aug. 13

0057 — Police cited a driver on Main Street.

0242 — Following a traffic stop near Fulton/Main, police cited a driver for speeding, having too much tint on the windshield and windows, and not having insurance.

0718 — Police were asked to check on an elderly woman near Elmhurst/Spring Mountain who seemed confused.

0947 — Following a traffic stop on Charter Oak Avenue, police cited a 28-year-old St. Helena man for a misdemeanor warrant from San Luis Obispo County.

1048 — Police were asked to help with an unwelcome guest on a Main Street property.

1301 — Report of two rattlesnakes curled up together in a large, contained wine vault near Main Street.

1711 — Medical aid for a man feeling sick on San Juan Court.

1714 — Police were told to be on the lookout for a possible drunk driver on southbound Highway 29 who’d run a red light and almost run over an off-duty police officer in Calistoga.

1721 — Report of kids riding around vineyards on motorbikes and an ATV in the Sulphur Springs/Kennedy area.

2023 — A white Maltese was reported missing from McCorkle Avenue.

2046 — Following a traffic stop near Madrona/Hudson, police cited a driver for having excessive tint on the windshield and windows, driving without insurance, and having an illegally modified exhaust system.

2328 — Police cited a driver for speeding near Highway 29 and Whitehall Lane.

Monday, Aug. 14

0323 — Police cited a driver for expired registration near Main/Dowdell.

0439 — Police cited a driver for driving with a suspended license on Main Street.

0708 — A woman reported being followed by someone on foot near Railroad/Adams.

1400 — Report of a dispute between neighbors about a property line on Crinella Drive.

1610 — A vehicle had been parked on Brown Street for over two weeks. Police marked it to be towed in 72 hours and sent a letter to its owner.

2012 — Report of a possible drunk driver near Main/Grayson. Police stopped the car and determined the driver was not under the influence.

2148 — Report of a fight on Main Street. Police determined that the dispute had been strictly verbal. Both parties went their separate ways.

2310 — An employer asked police to check on an employee who hadn't shown up to work and couldn't be reached by phone. Officers contacted the woman, who was OK and would be calling her employer.

