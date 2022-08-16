St. Helena Police Log, Aug 9-15

Tuesday, Aug. 9
0802 — Citation issued after traffic stop on Pope Street.
0825 — Two large trucks cited for a Pope Street bridge violation.
1136 — Report of lost property: a tennis bracelet lost the previous Saturday on Oak Avenue.
1156 — Report of a dog inside a car in distress. However, responding officer found the window of the car down and the dog fine.
1931 — Officer provided a motorist with a jump start on Main Street.
1937 — Three cans of paint solvent found by an officer at Kearney Street and Hillview Place. Items taken to police headquarters.
Wednesday, Aug. 10
0506 — Motorist cited for driving with expired license.
0628 — Citation issued after traffic stop on Pratt Avenue.
1139 — Citation issued after traffic stop on Pope Street.
1500 — Citation issued after traffic stop on Main Street.
1537 — Vehicle ticketed for parking in blue zone.
1637 — Caller said a woman inside a gas station on Main Street said she had been assaulted and asked for help.
1756 — Caller reported that a restraining order had been violated.
1805 — Caller reported that three bottles of Crown Royal, worth about $68, had been stolen from a store on Hunt Avenue.
2011 — Officer brought items left at Tiffany's Closet on Main Street — earrings and a rock — to the police station for safekeeping.
2103 — Driver cited for driving with broken headlamp.
2113 — Driver cited for driving on a suspended license and fake registration tag on license plate. Car towed.
Thursday, Aug. 11
0642 — Citation issued after traffic stop on Pratt Avenue.
0649 — Citation issued after traffic stop near Main/Sulphur Springs.
0704 — Citation issued after traffic stop on Pratt Avenue.
0827 — Citation issued after traffic stop near Main/El Bonita.
1148 — Citation issued after traffic stop on Main Street.
1155 — Citation issued after traffic stop near College/Pope.
1456 — Citation issued after traffic stop near Charter Oak/Main.
1511 — Citation issued after traffic stop near Charter Oak/Main.
1528 — Report of a disturbance involving a juvenile near Oak/Adams.
1639 — Citation issued after traffic stop near Crane/Grayson.
1722 — A woman's wallet was found on Main Street.
2336 — Police contacted an intoxicated woman on Main Street and called for medical help.
Friday, Aug. 12
0056 — Non-injury lift assist on Los Robles Court.
0453 — Medical aid for a fall victim on San Juan Court.
0715 — Citation issued after traffic stop on Sulphur Springs Avenue.
0749 — Citation issued after traffic stop on Spring Mountain Road.
0848 — Set of found keys at Lyman Park turned into dispatch.
1534 — Citation issued after traffic stop on Grayson Avenue.
1556 — Citation issued after traffic stop on Sulphur Springs Avenue.
1641 — Citation issued after traffic stop on Zinfandel Lane.
Saturday, Aug. 13
0159 — St. Helena resident on bicycle arrested for allegedly being drunk in public. Booked and released.
0452 — Citation issued after traffic stop on Mitchell Drive.
0610 — Report of a suspicious car parked on Arrowhead Drive. The caller was concerned due to prior burglaries in the area.
0935 — A dog running in the vineyards near Spring and Hudson was returned home.
1332 — Report of a drunk man with his pants around his ankles near Adams and Library. The 31-year-old Murrieta man was arrested on suspicion of public intoxication and taken to the hospital for voluntary mental health treatment.
1509 — Medical aid for an employee who fell off a ladder and hurt his knee and ankle on Main Street.
1713 — Police helped the CHP respond to a head-on collision near Deer Park and Silverado.
2035 — St. Helena police helped the Napa County Sheriff's Office when a motorist was failing to yield on Silverado Trail.
Sunday, Aug. 14
0111 — Report of loud talking in a Main Street parking lot.
0528 — Police conducted vehicle accident training near La Fata and Dowdell.
0816 — Police cited a driver for speeding near Main/Grayson.
0853 — Citation issued after traffic stop on Main Street.
1013 — Police cited a driver for speeding on Main Street.
1039 — A PG&E fence fell into the road on Fountain Street.
1047 — Citation issued after traffic stop at Silverado/Pope.
1142 — A caller said she was getting inappropriate text messages from her ex-husband.
1436 — Police took a report following a traffic stop on Main Street.
1828 — Medical aid for a woman with a dislocated knee on Hunt Avenue.
1832 — Report of a suspicious man using a stick to try to force the door of the public restroom at Lyman Park.
1914 — Report of a man threatening a woman on Kennedy Court.
1923 — Report of a dark Corvette going 75-80 mph over double yellows on northbound Highway 29 in Rutherford.
2004 — Police notified residents of the Oak/Hillview/Spring Mountain area of an active school shooter training scheduled for Saturday.
Monday, Aug. 15
1836 — Someone had reportedly been trespassing on Crinella Drive three hours ago.
1903 — A juvenile asked to talk to an officer at the police station.
2223 — Police cited an unlicensed driver near Main/Charter Oak.
