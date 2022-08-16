 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police Log

St. Helena Police Log, Aug 9-15

  • 0
St. Helena Police Logs

Tuesday, Aug. 9

0802 — Citation issued after traffic stop on Pope Street. 

0825 — Two large trucks cited for a Pope Street bridge violation. 

1136 — Report of lost property: a tennis bracelet lost the previous Saturday on Oak Avenue.

1156 — Report of a dog inside a car in distress. However, responding officer found the window of the car down and the dog fine. 

1931 — Officer provided a motorist with a jump start on Main Street. 

1937 — Three cans of paint solvent found by an officer at Kearney Street and Hillview Place. Items taken to police headquarters. 

Wednesday, Aug. 10

0506 — Motorist cited for driving with expired license. 

People are also reading…

0628 — Citation issued after traffic stop on Pratt Avenue. 

1139 — Citation issued after traffic stop on Pope Street. 

1500 — Citation issued after traffic stop on Main Street. 

1537 — Vehicle ticketed for parking in blue zone. 

1637 — Caller said a woman inside a gas station on Main Street said she had been assaulted and asked for help. 

1756 — Caller reported that a restraining order had been violated. 

1805 — Caller reported that three bottles of Crown Royal, worth about $68, had been stolen from a store on Hunt Avenue. 

2011 — Officer brought items left at Tiffany's Closet on Main Street — earrings and a rock — to the police station for safekeeping. 

2103 — Driver cited for driving with broken headlamp. 

2113 — Driver cited for driving on a suspended license and fake registration tag on license plate. Car towed.  

Thursday, Aug. 11

0642 — Citation issued after traffic stop on Pratt Avenue.

0649 — Citation issued after traffic stop near Main/Sulphur Springs.

0704 — Citation issued after traffic stop on Pratt Avenue.

0827 — Citation issued after traffic stop near Main/El Bonita.

1148 — Citation issued after traffic stop on Main Street.

1155 — Citation issued after traffic stop near College/Pope.

1456 — Citation issued after traffic stop near Charter Oak/Main.

1511 — Citation issued after traffic stop near Charter Oak/Main.

1528 — Report of a disturbance involving a juvenile near Oak/Adams.

1639 — Citation issued after traffic stop near Crane/Grayson.

1722 — A woman's wallet was found on Main Street.

2336 — Police contacted an intoxicated woman on Main Street and called for medical help.

Friday, Aug. 12

0056 — Non-injury lift assist on Los Robles Court.

0453 — Medical aid for a fall victim on San Juan Court.

0715 — Citation issued after traffic stop on Sulphur Springs Avenue. 

0749 — Citation issued after traffic stop on Spring Mountain Road. 

0848 — Set of found keys at Lyman Park turned into dispatch. 

1534 — Citation issued after traffic stop on Grayson Avenue. 

1556 — Citation issued after traffic stop on Sulphur Springs Avenue. 

1641 — Citation issued after traffic stop on Zinfandel Lane. 

Saturday, Aug. 13

0159 — St. Helena resident on bicycle arrested for allegedly being drunk in public. Booked and released. 

0452 — Citation issued after traffic stop on Mitchell Drive.

0610 — Report of a suspicious car parked on Arrowhead Drive. The caller was concerned due to prior burglaries in the area.

0935 — A dog running in the vineyards near Spring and Hudson was returned home.

1332 — Report of a drunk man with his pants around his ankles near Adams and Library. The 31-year-old Murrieta man was arrested on suspicion of public intoxication and taken to the hospital for voluntary mental health treatment.

1509 — Medical aid for an employee who fell off a ladder and hurt his knee and ankle on Main Street.

1713 — Police helped the CHP respond to a head-on collision near Deer Park and Silverado.

2035 — St. Helena police helped the Napa County Sheriff's Office when a motorist was failing to yield on Silverado Trail.

Sunday, Aug. 14

0111 — Report of loud talking in a Main Street parking lot.

0528 — Police conducted vehicle accident training near La Fata and Dowdell.

0816 — Police cited a driver for speeding near Main/Grayson.

0853 — Citation issued after traffic stop on Main Street.

1013 — Police cited a driver for speeding on Main Street.

1039 — A PG&E fence fell into the road on Fountain Street.

1047 — Citation issued after traffic stop at Silverado/Pope.

1142 — A caller said she was getting inappropriate text messages from her ex-husband.

1436 — Police took a report following a traffic stop on Main Street.

1828 — Medical aid for a woman with a dislocated knee on Hunt Avenue.

1832 — Report of a suspicious man using a stick to try to force the door of the public restroom at Lyman Park.

1914 — Report of a man threatening a woman on Kennedy Court.

1923 — Report of a dark Corvette going 75-80 mph over double yellows on northbound Highway 29 in Rutherford.

2004 — Police notified residents of the Oak/Hillview/Spring Mountain area of an active school shooter training scheduled for Saturday.

Monday, Aug. 15

1836 — Someone had reportedly been trespassing on Crinella Drive three hours ago.

1903 — A juvenile asked to talk to an officer at the police station.

2223 — Police cited an unlicensed driver near Main/Charter Oak.

What you missed this week in notable Napa Valley crimes and court cases

This week's local crime and court updates from Napa Valley Register.

Teenage driver detained after brief chase, crash in American Canyon, police say
Crime and Courts

Teenage driver detained after brief chase, crash in American Canyon, police say

  • REGISTER STAFF
  • Updated
  • 0

A 16-year-old boy was taken into detention Wednesday after a brief car chase led to a crash at an apartment complex, American Canyon Police reported.

Police: Man arrested after reported sexual assault in Napa
Crime and Courts

Police: Man arrested after reported sexual assault in Napa

  • Howard Yune
  • Updated
  • 0

Napa Police arrested a local resident Wednesday in connection to a sexual assault, the department reported.

CHP to stage Napa-area DUI checkpoint Friday
Crime and Courts

CHP to stage Napa-area DUI checkpoint Friday

  • REGISTER STAFF
  • Updated
  • 0

The California Highway Patrol has announced a sobriety and licensing checkpoint in unincorporated Napa County on Friday.

Napa Police: Man found with ghost gun during arrest
Crime and Courts

Napa Police: Man found with ghost gun during arrest

  • REGISTER STAFF
  • Updated
  • 0

A 20-year-old man was arrested Tuesday morning after an unregistered ghost gun was found in his car during a traffic stop, Napa Police reported.

Sentencing set for Napa naturopath who sold fake COVID-19 vaccine cards
Crime and Courts
AP top story

Sentencing set for Napa naturopath who sold fake COVID-19 vaccine cards

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Updated
  • 0

A naturopathic doctor charged with selling fake COVID-19 immunization treatments and fraudulent vaccination cards will be sentenced later this year after a California judge denied her motion to withdraw her plea agreement.

Police: K-9 bites wrong man during arrest of car chase suspect in American Canyon
Crime and Courts

Police: K-9 bites wrong man during arrest of car chase suspect in American Canyon

  • REGISTER STAFF
  • Updated
  • 0

American Canyon Police arrested a man Saturday after a vehicle pursuit and crash – but not before a K-9 bit another man, the department reported.

Arrests follow weekend car, bike thefts in Napa, police say
Crime and Courts

Arrests follow weekend car, bike thefts in Napa, police say

  • REGISTER STAFF
  • Updated
  • 0

Three people were arrested in connection with separate thefts during the weekend that involved two cars and a bicycle, Napa Police reported.

Napa County District Attorney’s Office charges driver with manslaughter
Crime and Courts

Napa County District Attorney’s Office charges driver with manslaughter

  • REGISTER STAFF
  • Updated
  • 0

The Napa County District Attorney’s Office has issued a criminal complaint, filing charges against Susan Burnham Jevarian for a July 23 incident.

Updated: Woman arrested in nonlethal shooting on Wimbledon Street in Napa
Crime and Courts
top story

Updated: Woman arrested in nonlethal shooting on Wimbledon Street in Napa

  • REGISTER STAFF
  • Updated
  • 0

Napa Police responded to a nonlethal shooting on Wimbledon Street late Thursday and arrested a woman on suspicion of carrying out the shooting, domestic battery and child endangerment. 

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News