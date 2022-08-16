St. Helena Police Log, Aug 9-15

Tuesday, Aug. 9

0802 — Citation issued after traffic stop on Pope Street.

0825 — Two large trucks cited for a Pope Street bridge violation.

1136 — Report of lost property: a tennis bracelet lost the previous Saturday on Oak Avenue.

1156 — Report of a dog inside a car in distress. However, responding officer found the window of the car down and the dog fine.

1931 — Officer provided a motorist with a jump start on Main Street.

1937 — Three cans of paint solvent found by an officer at Kearney Street and Hillview Place. Items taken to police headquarters.

Wednesday, Aug. 10

0506 — Motorist cited for driving with expired license.

0628 — Citation issued after traffic stop on Pratt Avenue.

1139 — Citation issued after traffic stop on Pope Street.

1500 — Citation issued after traffic stop on Main Street.

1537 — Vehicle ticketed for parking in blue zone.

1637 — Caller said a woman inside a gas station on Main Street said she had been assaulted and asked for help.

1756 — Caller reported that a restraining order had been violated.

1805 — Caller reported that three bottles of Crown Royal, worth about $68, had been stolen from a store on Hunt Avenue.

2011 — Officer brought items left at Tiffany's Closet on Main Street — earrings and a rock — to the police station for safekeeping.

2103 — Driver cited for driving with broken headlamp.

2113 — Driver cited for driving on a suspended license and fake registration tag on license plate. Car towed.

Thursday, Aug. 11

0642 — Citation issued after traffic stop on Pratt Avenue.

0649 — Citation issued after traffic stop near Main/Sulphur Springs.

0704 — Citation issued after traffic stop on Pratt Avenue.

0827 — Citation issued after traffic stop near Main/El Bonita.

1148 — Citation issued after traffic stop on Main Street.

1155 — Citation issued after traffic stop near College/Pope.

1456 — Citation issued after traffic stop near Charter Oak/Main.

1511 — Citation issued after traffic stop near Charter Oak/Main.

1528 — Report of a disturbance involving a juvenile near Oak/Adams.

1639 — Citation issued after traffic stop near Crane/Grayson.

1722 — A woman's wallet was found on Main Street.

2336 — Police contacted an intoxicated woman on Main Street and called for medical help.

Friday, Aug. 12

0056 — Non-injury lift assist on Los Robles Court.

0453 — Medical aid for a fall victim on San Juan Court.

0715 — Citation issued after traffic stop on Sulphur Springs Avenue.

0749 — Citation issued after traffic stop on Spring Mountain Road.

0848 — Set of found keys at Lyman Park turned into dispatch.

1534 — Citation issued after traffic stop on Grayson Avenue.

1556 — Citation issued after traffic stop on Sulphur Springs Avenue.

1641 — Citation issued after traffic stop on Zinfandel Lane.

Saturday, Aug. 13

0159 — St. Helena resident on bicycle arrested for allegedly being drunk in public. Booked and released.

0452 — Citation issued after traffic stop on Mitchell Drive.

0610 — Report of a suspicious car parked on Arrowhead Drive. The caller was concerned due to prior burglaries in the area.

0935 — A dog running in the vineyards near Spring and Hudson was returned home.

1332 — Report of a drunk man with his pants around his ankles near Adams and Library. The 31-year-old Murrieta man was arrested on suspicion of public intoxication and taken to the hospital for voluntary mental health treatment.

1509 — Medical aid for an employee who fell off a ladder and hurt his knee and ankle on Main Street.

1713 — Police helped the CHP respond to a head-on collision near Deer Park and Silverado.

2035 — St. Helena police helped the Napa County Sheriff's Office when a motorist was failing to yield on Silverado Trail.

Sunday, Aug. 14

0111 — Report of loud talking in a Main Street parking lot.

0528 — Police conducted vehicle accident training near La Fata and Dowdell.

0816 — Police cited a driver for speeding near Main/Grayson.

0853 — Citation issued after traffic stop on Main Street.

1013 — Police cited a driver for speeding on Main Street.

1039 — A PG&E fence fell into the road on Fountain Street.

1047 — Citation issued after traffic stop at Silverado/Pope.

1142 — A caller said she was getting inappropriate text messages from her ex-husband.

1436 — Police took a report following a traffic stop on Main Street.

1828 — Medical aid for a woman with a dislocated knee on Hunt Avenue.

1832 — Report of a suspicious man using a stick to try to force the door of the public restroom at Lyman Park.

1914 — Report of a man threatening a woman on Kennedy Court.

1923 — Report of a dark Corvette going 75-80 mph over double yellows on northbound Highway 29 in Rutherford.

2004 — Police notified residents of the Oak/Hillview/Spring Mountain area of an active school shooter training scheduled for Saturday.

Monday, Aug. 15

1836 — Someone had reportedly been trespassing on Crinella Drive three hours ago.

1903 — A juvenile asked to talk to an officer at the police station.

2223 — Police cited an unlicensed driver near Main/Charter Oak.