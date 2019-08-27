Tuesday, Aug. 20
0825 -- A stray dog was seen at the Catholic cemetery on Spring Street.
0842 -- A person reported a fraudulent iPhone purchase on their credit card.
0921 -- Report of donation bins overflowing near Elmhurst/Granger.
1037 -- An officer gave a group of Girl Scouts a tour of the police department.
1332 -- A large pickup was taking up two parking spaces near Main/Adams. When a business owner asked that it be moved, the driver became confrontational. The driver left momentarily.
1510 -- Medical aid on Main Street.
1612 -- Medical aid on Stockton Street.
1625 -- Report of smoke in the Spring Mountain area. It was from a fire at Petrified Forest and Sharp Road near Calistoga.
1630 -- A man said his ex-wife had forged his signature to register their kids at school. He does not agree that they should attend the school in question and would rather they attend another school. Police determined it was a civil problem.
1720 -- Police set up a humane trap at the Catholic cemetery in hopes of catching a stray dog.
1813 -- Report of a young child approximately 4 years old wandering alone on Pope Street.
1817 -- A man saying he was from Terminix was soliciting door to door on Pinot Way.
1843 -- A loose Aussie dog was captured on surveillance footage walking across someone’s front lawn on Vallejo Street.
2007 -- Police received three reports of a loose Aussie dog running through Vineyard Valley.
2043 -- Police responded to a family disturbance on College Avenue.
2206 -- Report of a possible prowler on Vineyard Avenue.
2229 -- Stockton Street parents said their 14-year-old son was sneaking out to smoke pot. They believed he might have gone to the elementary school. They were upset because the next day was the first day of school.
Wednesday, Aug. 21
0853 -- A stray Aussie dog was running in a vineyard near Pope/Starr. Police will move a trap to the area.
0854 -- Police were asked about a child custody issue.
0940 -- A drunk man reportedly left a restaurant, got into a Mustang and started driving south on Main Street near Grayson Avenue.
1052 -- A cell phone that was frozen kept calling 911.
1349 -- Report of an ongoing problem with dogs barking on Saint James Drive. Their owner said she’s taking measures to prevent her dogs from barking constantly.
1501 -- Report of a caretaker abusing an elderly woman on Deer Park Road.
1524 -- A boy contacted his mother when he didn’t see his 8-year-old sister on the school bus. The girl was later confirmed to be on the correct bus.
1557 -- A caller confronted a speeding driver at Madrona/Hudson and asked him to slow down. The driver, who had been going approximately 50 mph, just stared and then sped off.
1750 -- Report of a possible drunk driver at Highway 29 and Mee Lane.
1934 -- A briefcase was stolen from Main Street by a suspect driving a small black SUV, possibly a Hyundai.
1951 -- Money was fraudulently removed from someone’s bank account.
Thursday, Aug. 22
0557 -- A car hit a cyclist near Highway 29 and Inglewood Avenue. The bicyclist left before police arrived.
0900 -- A driver said he took a wrong turn down a dirt road near Conn Valley Road, and now the fence he’d driven through was locked behind him. Dispatch used GPS to guide him to a possible access road, and a Good Samaritan offered to help him get out.
1400 -- Report of a reckless driver in heavy traffic at Main/Elmhurst.
1646 -- A Pope Street home was broken into. A window was broken, but it was unclear whether anything was missing.
1927 -- A car was parked in the elm tunnel, and its owner was reportedly walking along Highway 29 north of town.
2151 -- A suspicious Jeep kept pulling off Pratt Avenue to park.
2319 -- Tree debris was blocking the northbound lane of Main Street near Elmhurst Avenue.
Friday, Aug. 23
0624 -- Report of a large tree branch blocking the southbound lane of Stockton Street near Madrona Avenue.
1029 -- A utility was reportedly causing a major back-up by closing the northbound lane of Main Street near Grayson Avenue and directing cars to use the center turn lane. The light was causing traffic to back up in both directions, and cars were stopped in the middle of the intersection.
1053 -- Parents came to the police department with their son to talk to an officer about an incident that had occurred.
1056 -- Two dogs were seen running around Vineyard Valley at 4 a.m. Police had already set up a trap near Safeway.
1105 -- Medical aid for an employee feeling very dizzy on McCorkle Avenue.
1124 -- A feral cat on the loose near Pope Street had bitten six women and a child. The incidents hadn’t been reported to police when they happened. A humane trap will be set to try to capture the cat.
1215 -- A woman said she’s receiving harassing phone calls every day. The caller is refusing to stop unless the woman sings a song. She was in Napa, so the matter was referred to Napa police.
1421 -- A male driver was having trouble getting in and out of his car near Money/Adams, and the caller was concerned about whether he was well enough to drive.
1506 -- A driver sped through the center turn lane near Main/Grayson.
1519 -- A rental car was damaged in a hit-and-run in an Oak Avenue parking lot.
1522 -- Following a traffic stop at Starr/Pope, police cited the driver and impounded the car.
1722 -- Drivers bound for the Crane Park bocce courts were speeding at Crane/Grayson.
1830 -- A reckless driver was swerving and crossing over double yellows on Silverado Trail near Taplin Road.
2220 -- A car was doing donuts in two parking lots near Charter Oak Avenue.
Saturday, Aug. 24
0121 -- Report of a possible drunk driver at Highway 29/Zinfandel Lane. Police stopped the car and determined the driver was not drunk.
0921 -- An oak tree limb was blocking Spring Street.
1039 -- Report of a pickup parked in a red zone at Main/Hunt.
1136 -- A white limo was hogging the road while trying to cross the Pope Street bridge.
1327 -- A car got a flat tire after hitting a pothole on Silverado Trail near Pope Street. Public Works was sent to fill the pothole.
1458 -- Report of a 14-year-old boy being violent and shoving a friend on Stockton Street, possibly because he was in withdrawal from not having his vape pen.
1841 -- Report of three teens smoking weed at Crane Park.
1921 -- Report of a reckless driver swerving and weaving at Highway 29/Zinfandel Lane.
2106 -- Report of a loud party happening at a house that’s supposed to be vacant near Pine/Stockton.
2201 -- Report of a possible drunk driver weaving near Highway 29/Zinfandel Lane.
2235 -- A black Camry was swerving and weaving on Highway 29 near Ehlers Lane. It looked like it might have already been involved in an accident because something was hanging off the taillight.
2313 -- Report of a possible drunk driver swerving and heading toward oncoming traffic near Silverado Trail/Dunaweal Lane.
Sunday, Aug. 25
0302 -- A dog was loose on Main Street.
0633 -- A dog was briefly reported missing from Andrea Avenue, but it was found.
1102 -- A man said a stray Rottweiler jumped into his truck on Spring Mountain Road. He’s willing to keep it until its owners are found.
1817 -- Report of a possible drunk driver swerving at Madrona/Main.
2110 -- A reckless driver kept swerving into oncoming traffic on southbound Main Street near Elmhurst Avenue. The car hit a trash can and kept on going.
2213 -- Report of a loud party somewhere near Peppertree Circle.
2359 -- Someone kept yelling and knocking on the door of a Pope Street home.
Monday, Aug. 26
0043 -- Report of a car doing donuts at the intersection of Deer Park Road and Silverado Trail.
0828 -- A car collided with an overhang on Main Street.
0900 -- A car broke down at Main/Pope. Its owner was waiting for a tow truck.
1042 -- A caller said a loose Australian shepherd was in her neighbor’s yard on Chiles Avenue. Police secured the dog and brought it to the police department. It was the fifth Australian shepherd to be captured, and one is still on the loose.
1115 -- Medical aid for an unconscious woman on Park Street.
1410 -- A dog was hit by a car near Mitchell/North Crane on Sunday night. A neighbor found it lying on the ground. It suffered a ruptured diaphragm, broken front leg and ruptured kidney. The driver who hit it didn’t stop. The vet bill is estimated at over $15,000. The caller asked police to place the speed trailer in the area and patrol for speeders.
1421 -- The last loose Australian shepherd was spotted in a backyard on Vallejo Street. Police set a humane trap.
1548 -- Police were notified of a tenant-landlord dispute.
1745 -- The left front panel of a car was smashed on McCorkle Avenue. It occurred sometime Sunday night.
1810 -- A truck-and-trailer collided with a car near Main/Pine.
1904 -- Non-injury accident at Main/Vidovich.
1914 -- Police were notified of an incident that had been reported to Child Protective Services.
2038 -- A guest at a Grove Court home was causing a disturbance, threatening someone’s mother, and refusing to leave. Police assisted.
2137 -- Medical aid on Crinella Drive.
2202 -- Report of two women trespassing on a Main Street property. When they were seen, they jumped into a white truck or SUV and left. A gate was left broken.
2230 -- A caller said they left their green canvas messenger bag inside Vintage Hall after a meeting. The building was already locked when they returned to retrieve it.