Monday, Aug. 12
1808 -- Report of a white lab running around in front of the library. The caller was concerned because it was hot and the dog looked old.
1940 -- Police cited a car parked in the wrong direction on Main Street.
1946 -- A small dog, possibly a border collie puppy, was seen on Pope Street near the railroad tracks. The person who saw it tried to catch it, but it ran away. It’s been seen on Pope for a few days.
Tuesday, Aug. 13
0331 -- Medical aid on Del Campo Court.
0858 -- A call was received from a woman threatening a bank and requesting $10 million.
1323 -- A downed tree limb was blocking the westbound lane of Sulphur Springs Avenue.
1525 -- A woman came to the police station to report an assault/battery that occurred half an hour ago at her workplace. While describing what had occurred, she needed medical attention due to possible low blood pressure. Paramedics evaluated her and a deputy arrived to take her statement.
1601 -- A person reported a fraudulent charge on his account.
1619 -- Two missing Aussie dogs were seen on Fulton Lane.
1851 -- A loose dog ended up in someone’s backyard on Park Street.
1901 -- A caller reported that a bus driver from a local hotel was driving recklessly. He said the bus driver had cut him off, braked, and flipped him off. The caller talked to the manager of the hotel, but the manager told him he couldn’t help due to the caller’s swearing.
2002 -- One of the loose dogs was seen on Edwards Street.
Wednesday, Aug. 14
0627 -- One of the loose dogs was seen on Library Lane. Police set another humane trap to try to catch it. They had already set a trap near Fulton Lane.
0744 -- Puppy sighting at Meily Park.
0822 -- Loose Aussie dog near Park/Crinella. Police checked the area.
1238 -- A large pickup was taking up multiple parking spaces on Money Way.
1322 -- Police cited a car with expired registration on Library Lane.
1643 -- Medical aid on Laguna Seca Court.
1645 -- One of the Aussie dogs was spotted on the railroad tracks behind the police station.
1709 -- Report of a drunk driver weaving and failing to yield to a fire truck on northbound Highway 29 near Inglewood Avenue.
1731 -- Report of a possible drunk driver weaving on southbound Highway 29 near Big Tree Road.
1815 -- Report of a man pulling his pants down at the park near the elementary school, with cheerleaders in the area. Police contacted the man, who said he’d only been tucking in his shirt. The officer told him to use a porta-potty next time.
2207 -- A turtle was found on Kearney Street. The person who found it will keep it unless its owner calls to claim it.
2248 -- Report of a man with his pants down and masturbating south of Main/Vidovich. He was last seen running south toward the edge of the city limits. He was gone when police arrived.
2322 -- Report of a very loud pool party with underage drinking near Vallejo Street.
Thursday, Aug. 15
0027 -- Report of intoxicated kids running down Pope Street and lying on the sidewalk. Officers found a house party where underage drinking was taking place. Police counseled the juveniles and called their parents to pick them up.
0622 -- A transformer blew up at the corner of Hunt Avenue and Church Street.
0818 -- Report of a loud leaf blower near Spring Mountain Road.
1019 -- Report of a black and white dog sitting in the middle of the street near Adams/Railroad.
1224 -- Report of a parked car blocking a driveway on Oak Avenue.
1254 -- A car was parked in the wrong direction near Spring/Oak.
1336 -- A truck hit the train signals at Vintage Avenue. Nobody was hurt.
1553 -- Someone left graffiti inside and outside of a Main Street restaurant.
1557 -- A loose dog was spotted near Park Street.
1734 -- A woman said she saw a kitten dumped in the middle of the intersection of Tainter and Stockton streets. She found a home for the kitten, but she wanted to alert police because there have been reports of other kittens dumped around the valley today. She was hoping there were some cameras in the area that might have captured footage of the offenders.
1838 -- An officer was flagged down by a couple asking for directions to a Mexican restaurant.
1905 -- A dog was spotted near Rianda House. It was last seen running toward Railroad Avenue.
2113 -- A caller caught a loose dog on Del Monte Court.
2154 -- Report of a reckless driver on Main Street.
Friday, Aug. 16
0549 -- Medical aid on Pope Street.
0847 -- One of the stray dogs was sighted on Park Street.
0957 -- Police took a report on a trip-and-fall injury at Adams/Oak.
1806 -- A Nissan truck was seen sideswiping a parked Subaru Forester on Library Lane. The truck headed down Adams Street without stopping.
1941 -- Police cited an unlicensed driver on Main Street.
1949 -- Report of a suspicious man at Oak/Madrona.
2037 -- A tree keeps losing its branches on Main Street. Some branches block the sidewalk, and one almost hit somebody.
Saturday, Aug. 17
0106 -- Following a traffic stop at Highway 29 and Inglewood Avenue, police arrested a 29-year-old Angwin woman on suspicion of DUI.
0317 -- Medical aid on Laguna Seca Court.
0437 -- Report of a possible drunk driver at Main/Charter Oak.
0823 -- Police were asked to stand by while an evicted tenant retrieved belongings from a Spring Street residence.
0912 -- A large oak limb fell onto a neighbor’s cabana on Sylvaner Avenue.
1121 -- One of the Aussie dogs was seen on McCorkle Avenue.
1144 -- Police were asked to check on a man with a history of health problems who hadn’t been seen outside his Hunt Avenue home lately.
1200 -- An Aussie dog was seen on Pratt Avenue.
1334 -- A dog was briefly reported missing from Kearney Street. Its owner found it before long.
1532 -- A man on Library Lane said he’d been approached by another man who offered him $45 to perform sexual acts. When the caller told the man he’d call the police, the man took off running. He was described as an Arab/Latino man with an Arabic accent, in his early 20s with a slim build and curly black hair, wearing sunglasses, a black shirt and black pants.
1730 -- Report of a dog left in a hot car at Hunt/Railroad. Its owner arrived while the caller was on the line with police.
1734 -- Non-injury accident near Main/Charter Oak.
1744 -- Report of a possible drunk driver weaving on southbound Silverado Trail near Taplin Road.
1837 -- The stray Australian shepherds were running loose on Main Street near the elm tunnel. A caller tried to catch one of them, but it ran away down Pratt Avenue. One of them was later seen running toward the library.
1901 -- Two black labs were running loose on El Bonita Court.
2111 -- A silver Schnauzer was running loose near Main/Charter Oak.
Sunday, Aug. 18
0415 -- Medical aid for a possible heart attack victim on Main Street.
0815 -- One of the loose Aussie dogs was captured in a humane trap on Park Street. The dog was brought to the police department.
0950 -- Another loose Aussie dog was seen near Crane Avenue.
1000 -- Report of a possible drunk driver speeding and crossing over double yellows near Main/Deer Park.
1416 -- Report of a possible road rage incident involving two men at Main/Adams. They were acting like they were going to fight, and one of them had taken off his shirt.
1825 -- A loose Aussie dog was seen near Main/Pratt.
1833 -- Another Aussie dog was on Park Street.
2038 -- One of the Aussie dogs was running near the fire department.
Monday, Aug. 19
0749 -- An Australian shepherd was seen behind the library. Police put a cage out there.
1147 -- A woman in Baltimore said her daughter was taking a class in St. Helena. Someone told the woman her daughter had been kidnapped, so she sent money to Mexico. She had since talked to her daughter and realized it had been a scam.
1306 -- Someone received a fraudulent invoice via email for $43,869.
1345 -- One of the traffic lights at Main/Pope was twisted as if a vehicle had hit it. Police notified Caltrans.
1434 -- Medical aid on Del Campo Court.
1518 -- Non-injury lift assist on Pope Street.
1814 -- Non-injury lift assist on Pope Street.
1927 -- An Aussie dog was running down Main Street and behind the post office.
2141 -- A caller saw a suspicious bright light in the flood project area. She was concerned that someone might be having a party there.