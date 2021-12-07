St. Helena Police Log, Dec. 1-7

Wednesday, Dec. 1

0752 — Construction started at 7:45 a.m. on Pine Street.

0857 — A bulldog was reported lost from Granger Court.

1254 — Two women and one man shoplifted from a Main Street store. The incident occurred at 10:41 a.m., and the store had surveillance footage.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: 99 cents for your first 3 months!

1741 — The southbound pedestrian sign at the Main/Charter Oak crossing wasn’t illuminating, making it hard to see crossing pedestrians. Public Works was notified.

Thursday, Dec. 2

0532 — A wheelchair was found near a pathway near Hunt Avenue.

0858 — Report of an SUV parked on Meadowcreek Circle for about a week.

1014 — Report of a landscaping truck parked in front of a fire hydrant at Hillview/Vineyard. It was gone when police arrived.

1412 — Police took a report on a case of identity theft.

1607 — A box truck was trying to cross the Pope Street Bridge, causing traffic to back up.

1713 — Minor-injury vehicle-vs.-pedestrian accident at Pope/Allison. The accident occurred when a red Kia was turning onto Allison.

Friday, Dec. 3

0739 — Report of an overturned vehicle in a ditch near Spring Mountain Road.

1219 — Report of a suspicious man asking for change and trying to enter office buildings on Adams Street.

1315 — Report of trucks parked in front of a fire hydrant on a Pine Street cul de sac.

1331 — Police arrested someone following a traffic stop at Main/Dowdell.

1343 — Non-injury hit-and-run involving a car parked on Vintage Avenue.

1500 — Report of a reckless driver on Highway 29 near Mee Lane.

1652 — A loose chihuahua was found near Library Lane. The person planned to keep it in case its owner came forward. Its owner was later reported to be looking for it.

1654 — A driver reported being followed down Sulphur Springs Avenue by a suspicious person in a white SUV.

2250 — Report of people drinking, playing bocce and being loud on Tainter Street.

Saturday, Dec. 4

0845 — Construction reportedly started before 8 a.m. on Spring Mountain Road.

1407 — Report of a vehicle overturned near Silverado/Meadowood. Nobody was inside the vehicle.

1831 — Report of a car traveling with no headlights on Sulphur Springs Avenue.

1831 — Police were asked to check on a disoriented man near Main/Grayson.

2107 — AAA was trying to locate a member whose car had broken down.

2220 — Report of noisy neighbors on Granada Court.

Sunday, Dec. 5

0744 — A person asked to talk to an officer about a case.

1027 — A young girl locked herself inside a car on Monte Vista.

1310 — A man parked in a van was reportedly flipping people off and cussing at them near Main/Adams.

1517 — Medical aid for someone choking on food near Main Street.

1530 — Non-injury fender-bender at Main/Madrona.

1547 — Lift assist on Laguna Seca Court.

Monday, Dec. 6

1504 — Report of a car parked in the center lane of Main Street near Pine Street.

2248 — A disgruntled man said he was looking for whiskey, and he got irritated when he was told a business was closed for the night. He’d been asked to leave the property, but he was still there. Police checked the area.

Tuesday, Dec. 7

0001 — Lift assist on Pope Street.

0055 — A gutter fell off a building at Main/Spring.