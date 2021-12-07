St. Helena Police Log, Dec. 1-7

Wednesday, Dec. 1
0752 — Construction started at 7:45 a.m. on Pine Street.
0857 — A bulldog was reported lost from Granger Court.
1254 — Two women and one man shoplifted from a Main Street store. The incident occurred at 10:41 a.m., and the store had surveillance footage.
1741 — The southbound pedestrian sign at the Main/Charter Oak crossing wasn’t illuminating, making it hard to see crossing pedestrians. Public Works was notified.
Thursday, Dec. 2
0532 — A wheelchair was found near a pathway near Hunt Avenue.
0858 — Report of an SUV parked on Meadowcreek Circle for about a week.
1014 — Report of a landscaping truck parked in front of a fire hydrant at Hillview/Vineyard. It was gone when police arrived.
1412 — Police took a report on a case of identity theft.
1607 — A box truck was trying to cross the Pope Street Bridge, causing traffic to back up.
1713 — Minor-injury vehicle-vs.-pedestrian accident at Pope/Allison. The accident occurred when a red Kia was turning onto Allison.
Friday, Dec. 3
0739 — Report of an overturned vehicle in a ditch near Spring Mountain Road.
1219 — Report of a suspicious man asking for change and trying to enter office buildings on Adams Street.
1315 — Report of trucks parked in front of a fire hydrant on a Pine Street cul de sac.
1331 — Police arrested someone following a traffic stop at Main/Dowdell.
1343 — Non-injury hit-and-run involving a car parked on Vintage Avenue.
1500 — Report of a reckless driver on Highway 29 near Mee Lane.
1652 — A loose chihuahua was found near Library Lane. The person planned to keep it in case its owner came forward. Its owner was later reported to be looking for it.
1654 — A driver reported being followed down Sulphur Springs Avenue by a suspicious person in a white SUV.
2250 — Report of people drinking, playing bocce and being loud on Tainter Street.
Saturday, Dec. 4
0845 — Construction reportedly started before 8 a.m. on Spring Mountain Road.
1407 — Report of a vehicle overturned near Silverado/Meadowood. Nobody was inside the vehicle.
1831 — Report of a car traveling with no headlights on Sulphur Springs Avenue.
1831 — Police were asked to check on a disoriented man near Main/Grayson.
2107 — AAA was trying to locate a member whose car had broken down.
2220 — Report of noisy neighbors on Granada Court.
Sunday, Dec. 5
0744 — A person asked to talk to an officer about a case.
1027 — A young girl locked herself inside a car on Monte Vista.
1310 — A man parked in a van was reportedly flipping people off and cussing at them near Main/Adams.
1517 — Medical aid for someone choking on food near Main Street.
1530 — Non-injury fender-bender at Main/Madrona.
1547 — Lift assist on Laguna Seca Court.
Monday, Dec. 6
1504 — Report of a car parked in the center lane of Main Street near Pine Street.
2248 — A disgruntled man said he was looking for whiskey, and he got irritated when he was told a business was closed for the night. He’d been asked to leave the property, but he was still there. Police checked the area.
Tuesday, Dec. 7
0001 — Lift assist on Pope Street.
0055 — A gutter fell off a building at Main/Spring.