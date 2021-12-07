 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police Log

St. Helena Police Log, Dec. 1-7

St. Helena Police Logs

Wednesday, Dec. 1

0752 — Construction started at 7:45 a.m. on Pine Street.

0857 — A bulldog was reported lost from Granger Court.

1254 — Two women and one man shoplifted from a Main Street store. The incident occurred at 10:41 a.m., and the store had surveillance footage.

1741 — The southbound pedestrian sign at the Main/Charter Oak crossing wasn’t illuminating, making it hard to see crossing pedestrians. Public Works was notified.

Thursday, Dec. 2

0532 — A wheelchair was found near a pathway near Hunt Avenue.

0858 — Report of an SUV parked on Meadowcreek Circle for about a week.

1014 — Report of a landscaping truck parked in front of a fire hydrant at Hillview/Vineyard. It was gone when police arrived.

1412 — Police took a report on a case of identity theft.

People are also reading…

1607 — A box truck was trying to cross the Pope Street Bridge, causing traffic to back up.

1713 — Minor-injury vehicle-vs.-pedestrian accident at Pope/Allison. The accident occurred when a red Kia was turning onto Allison.

Friday, Dec. 3

0739 — Report of an overturned vehicle in a ditch near Spring Mountain Road.

1219 — Report of a suspicious man asking for change and trying to enter office buildings on Adams Street.

1315 — Report of trucks parked in front of a fire hydrant on a Pine Street cul de sac.

1331 — Police arrested someone following a traffic stop at Main/Dowdell.

1343 — Non-injury hit-and-run involving a car parked on Vintage Avenue.

1500 — Report of a reckless driver on Highway 29 near Mee Lane.

1652 — A loose chihuahua was found near Library Lane. The person planned to keep it in case its owner came forward. Its owner was later reported to be looking for it.

1654 — A driver reported being followed down Sulphur Springs Avenue by a suspicious person in a white SUV.

2250 — Report of people drinking, playing bocce and being loud on Tainter Street.

Saturday, Dec. 4

0845 — Construction reportedly started before 8 a.m. on Spring Mountain Road.

1407 — Report of a vehicle overturned near Silverado/Meadowood. Nobody was inside the vehicle.

1831 — Report of a car traveling with no headlights on Sulphur Springs Avenue.

1831 — Police were asked to check on a disoriented man near Main/Grayson.

2107 — AAA was trying to locate a member whose car had broken down.

2220 — Report of noisy neighbors on Granada Court.

Sunday, Dec. 5

0744 — A person asked to talk to an officer about a case.

1027 — A young girl locked herself inside a car on Monte Vista.

1310 — A man parked in a van was reportedly flipping people off and cussing at them near Main/Adams.

1517 — Medical aid for someone choking on food near Main Street.

1530 — Non-injury fender-bender at Main/Madrona.

1547 — Lift assist on Laguna Seca Court.

Monday, Dec. 6

1504 — Report of a car parked in the center lane of Main Street near Pine Street.

2248 — A disgruntled man said he was looking for whiskey, and he got irritated when he was told a business was closed for the night. He’d been asked to leave the property, but he was still there. Police checked the area.

Tuesday, Dec. 7

0001 — Lift assist on Pope Street.

0055 — A gutter fell off a building at Main/Spring.

Iraq War veteran and St. Helena native LJ Montelli talks about his new job as a St. Helena police officer.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News