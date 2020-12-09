St. Helena Police Log, Dec. 1-7

1226 -- Report of a possible water leak on Birch Street.

1535 -- Medical aid for a person who fell from a ladder on West Zinfandel Lane.

1823 -- Report of a possible drunk driver near Main/Grayson.

2127 -- A woman said she’d lost over $800 due to someone making fraudulent transactions with her bank card. Her phone was acting slow and she received a notification that someone was trying to use her username and password on her accounts.

Saturday, Dec. 5

0828 -- A Granada Court resident said she could smell smoke in her condo.

0926 -- Report of an abandoned truck on Vineyard Avenue.

1105 -- Report of an abandoned car in a field near Sulphur Springs Avenue.

1359 -- Medical aid for a fall victim near Vallejo/Bella Vista.

Sunday, Dec. 6

0055 -- A caller asked police to check on her ex-husband after receiving a concerning text message.

1002 -- A caller was concerned about a small child who was riding her bike far away from her mother on Hunt Avenue.