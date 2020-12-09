St. Helena Police Log, Dec. 1-7

Tuesday, Dec. 1
0736 -- A caller said a friend’s Instagram account had been hacked, and now a person was requesting personal information via text.
0739 -- A Vallejo Street resident asked for extra patrol after someone put garbage in her trash bin.
0741 -- Report of a man in a Ford truck lighting pieces of cardboard on fire near Deer Park/Silverado.
0818 -- Lift assist on Crinella Drive.
1001 -- Medical aid for a person with shortness of breath on Pope Street.
1003 -- A car reportedly ran the red light at Silverado/Deer Park and almost hit another car.
1020 -- A large shed on a trailer had been parked on Dowdell Lane for two weeks.
1319 -- A driver in a blue pickup honked and sped through the crosswalk near Grayson/Crane, striking the crossing guard on the shoulder with the truck’s mirror. The truck was last seen turning left on Spring Street. The incident happened about 10 minutes ago. Police took a report.
1324 -- Police responded to a car accident at Main/El Bonita.
1330 -- Medical aid for a fall victim on Hunt Avenue.
1629 -- Police served a search warrant on Monte Vista with members of the Napa Special Investigations Bureau.
1851 -- A man said he left his iPhone in an Uber earlier in the afternoon and couldn’t contact the driver.
Wednesday, Dec. 2
0403 -- Medical aid for a fall victim on Valley View Street.
0908 -- A woman said a man was making faces and looked at her weird near Main/Pope.
1323 -- A person reported encountering a suspicious man on Tuesday who seemed to be living out of his van on Madrona Avenue.
1919 -- A broken irrigation pipe was spraying water all over an office building on Adams Street.
2044 -- A catalytic converter was stolen from a car on Main Street.
Thursday, Dec. 3
1114 -- Someone broke a window and left garbage near Pratt Avenue.
1252 -- Report of a reckless driver passing illegally on Highway 29.
1659 -- Medical aid for fall victim on Pine Street.
1904 -- A pipe was still spraying water against a building on Adams Street.
Friday, Dec. 4
1132 -- Report of a pick-up blocking a driveway on Peppertree Circle.
1226 -- Report of a possible water leak on Birch Street.
1535 -- Medical aid for a person who fell from a ladder on West Zinfandel Lane.
1823 -- Report of a possible drunk driver near Main/Grayson.
2127 -- A woman said she’d lost over $800 due to someone making fraudulent transactions with her bank card. Her phone was acting slow and she received a notification that someone was trying to use her username and password on her accounts.
Saturday, Dec. 5
0828 -- A Granada Court resident said she could smell smoke in her condo.
0926 -- Report of an abandoned truck on Vineyard Avenue.
1105 -- Report of an abandoned car in a field near Sulphur Springs Avenue.
1359 -- Medical aid for a fall victim near Vallejo/Bella Vista.
Sunday, Dec. 6
0055 -- A caller asked police to check on her ex-husband after receiving a concerning text message.
1002 -- A caller was concerned about a small child who was riding her bike far away from her mother on Hunt Avenue.
1051 -- A large friendly dog was running loose on Sulphur Springs Avenue.
1401 -- Report of extremely loud music near Mitchell Drive.
1511 -- A woman said her dog ran away from her in the 1600 block of Main. Scruffy is a white male Maltese-type dog with curly hair.
1734 -- Someone turned in a wallet that was left at a local winery.
1926 -- Police were asked to check on a woman on Sulphur Springs Avenue.
1931 -- A caller asked an officer to stand by during a financial transaction.
2300 -- Report of a possible burglary on Charter Oak Avenue.
2349 -- Report of two suspicious men sitting in a car near Main Street. They told police they’d had too much to drink and were waiting for a sober driver to arrive.
Monday, Dec. 7
0853 -- Police were told to be on the lookout for a reckless driver on Highway 29 heading south toward St. Helena.
1235 -- Report of cars swerving to avoid a protester waving a large sign in the roadway in front of the police department.
1701 -- Police were asked to contact a disoriented woman on Pope Street who couldn’t remember her name or where she lives.
1719 -- Someone smelled gas in the Spring Mountain/Dean York area.
